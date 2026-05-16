SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs delivered a commanding performance Thursday night, defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves 112-89 in Game 6 to advance to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2017. Victor Wembanyama led the way with 28 points, 14 rebounds and 5 blocks, cementing his status as one of the league's most dominant young forces as the Spurs closed out the series 4-2.

Read more Will Timberwolves Player Retaliate Against Wemby With Elbow Shot in Tense Game 5 Showdown? Will Timberwolves Player Retaliate Against Wemby With Elbow Shot in Tense Game 5 Showdown?

The victory sets up a highly anticipated Western Conference Finals matchup against the top-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, beginning Monday night at Paycom Center. The Spurs, who finished the regular season as the No. 5 seed in the West, have now knocked off two higher-seeded teams in the postseason, showcasing remarkable depth, defensive intensity and poise under first-year head coach Mitch Johnson.

Wembanyama, the 22-year-old French phenom in just his third NBA season, was unstoppable in the decisive Game 6. He controlled both ends of the floor, altering shots in the paint while stretching the defense with his perimeter shooting. His performance drew immediate comparisons to legendary Spurs big men like Tim Duncan and David Robinson, with many analysts declaring him the best defensive player in the league right now.

"Wemby was a monster tonight," Johnson said in his post-game press conference. "He sets the tone for everything we do. When he's locked in like that, it's really hard for any team to score inside or get easy looks."

Dominant Spurs Defense Shuts Down Wolves

San Antonio's defense was the story of the night. The Spurs held the Timberwolves to under 90 points, forcing 18 turnovers and contesting nearly every shot. Minnesota star Anthony Edwards, who had carried the Wolves through much of the series, finished with just 19 points on inefficient shooting. Karl-Anthony Towns struggled against Wembanyama's length, scoring 14 points before fouling out late in the fourth quarter.

The Spurs jumped out to a 28-18 lead after the first quarter and never looked back. Their ball movement and transition offense overwhelmed Minnesota, who appeared fatigued after a grueling series that included several close, physical games. San Antonio shot 51 percent from the field and 42 percent from three-point range, while dominating the glass with a 48-36 rebounding advantage.

Veteran guard Chris Paul provided steady leadership off the bench with 12 assists, while Keldon Johnson added 18 points and strong rebounding. The Spurs' bench outscored Minnesota's reserves 42-19, highlighting the depth that has become a hallmark of this surprising team.

Historic Run for Rebuilding Spurs

The victory marks a remarkable turnaround for a Spurs franchise that was in full rebuild mode just two seasons ago. After drafting Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in 2023, San Antonio has accelerated its contention timeline far faster than most experts anticipated. Reaching the Western Conference Finals in just the third year of the Wembanyama era signals a potential dynasty in the making.

Coach Johnson, who took over after Gregg Popovich stepped back, has instilled a defensive identity while allowing the team's young talent to play with freedom and joy. "This group believes in each other," Johnson said. "We've grown together through some tough losses, and now we're seeing the payoff."

Wembanyama, typically reserved in interviews, allowed himself a moment of celebration after the game. "It feels amazing to be here with my teammates," he said. "We worked so hard for this. But we're not done yet. OKC is going to be a tough challenge."

Thunder Await in Western Conference Finals

The Thunder, led by MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, finished the regular season with the NBA's best record. Oklahoma City defeated the Denver Nuggets in five games in the second round and will enter the Conference Finals as heavy favorites. However, the Spurs have already shown they can compete with elite teams, having split their season series with OKC.

The matchup pits two of the league's brightest young stars against each other — Wembanyama versus Gilgeous-Alexander — in what promises to be one of the most exciting series in recent years. Thunder coach Mark Daigneault praised the Spurs after their Game 6 win, calling them "a complete team with incredible size and versatility."

Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals is scheduled for Monday night in Oklahoma City. The series will test San Antonio's depth and experience against Oklahoma City's speed and star power. Many analysts view this as a potential changing of the guard in the Western Conference, with both teams built around elite young talent rather than aging superstars.

Broader NBA Playoff Picture

The Spurs' advancement comes as the Eastern Conference Finals are also underway, with the Boston Celtics holding a 3-1 lead over the New York Knicks. Whoever emerges from the East will face a formidable Western champion in the NBA Finals, setting up what could be one of the most competitive championship series in years.

For the Timberwolves, the series loss marks another disappointing end to a promising season. Despite strong regular-season play and the emergence of Edwards as a true superstar, Minnesota once again fell short in the playoffs. Coach Chris Finch expressed pride in his team's effort but acknowledged the need for adjustments moving forward.

What's Next for San Antonio

The Spurs now shift focus to preparing for Oklahoma City. Johnson emphasized rest and recovery for the team after a physical series against Minnesota. Wembanyama, who has logged heavy minutes throughout the postseason, will benefit from the extra days off before Game 1.

San Antonio's surprising run has energized the fan base and the city. The Spurs, long known for their sustained excellence under the Popovich era, appear poised for another extended period of contention with Wembanyama as the cornerstone. Ticket demand for potential home games in the Conference Finals has already surged, with fans eager to witness history in the making at the Frost Bank Center.

As the Western Conference Finals approach, the basketball world turns its attention to this intriguing matchup. The Spurs have defied expectations all season, and their Game 6 masterclass against Minnesota proved they belong among the NBA's elite. Whether they can continue their magical run against the top-seeded Thunder remains to be seen, but one thing is certain — this young, fearless San Antonio team has announced its arrival on the biggest stage.

The 2026 postseason continues to deliver drama, and the Spurs' journey has quickly become one of its most compelling stories. With Wembanyama leading the charge, San Antonio is ready to take the next step in what could be the beginning of a new dynasty in the Western Conference.