SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama will play in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night after the NBA opted against any further discipline for his flagrant foul ejection in Game 4, multiple reports confirmed Monday. The Spurs star's availability provides a major boost to San Antonio as the series returns to the Frost Bank Center tied 2-2.

Wembanyama was ejected in the second quarter of Sunday's 114-109 loss in Minneapolis after swinging his elbow into the neck of Timberwolves forward Naz Reid during a double-team. Officials reviewed the play and assessed a Flagrant 2 foul, his first career ejection. Despite widespread speculation about a potential suspension, league sources told ESPN's Shams Charania there would be no additional fine or ban.

The decision keeps the 7-foot-4 Defensive Player of the Year candidate on the court for a pivotal home game, where the Spurs hope to reclaim momentum after nearly stealing a victory without their franchise centerpiece for more than half the contest.

The Incident and Immediate Aftermath

The controversial play occurred as Reid helped trap Wembanyama near the elbow. Video showed Wembanyama extending his arm and connecting with Reid's neck area. Reid stayed down briefly but returned to the game. Postgame, Timberwolves coach Chris Finch called it "dangerous," while Spurs coach Mitch Johnson defended his star, suggesting Wembanyama was reacting to uncalled physicality and protecting himself.

Johnson told reporters the ejection was "ridiculous" given the context of playoff physicality. "He's getting hacked, grabbed, and they swallow the whistle," the coach said. "At some point, you've got to let guys play."

Wembanyama expressed frustration but focused on moving forward. "I've got to be smarter," he acknowledged after the game, per team reports. The 22-year-old phenom had been dominant in the series, averaging strong double-double outputs while anchoring San Antonio's elite defense.

NBA Discipline Review Process

League officials reviewed the play Monday as standard procedure for Flagrant 2 incidents. Factors weighed included Wembanyama's lack of prior history, the ejection already costing him significant playing time in a close game, and the overall context of a physical playoff battle. No suspension or fine was issued, aligning with precedents where isolated incidents without repeat offenses draw leniency.

Critics including Stephen A. Smith and Kendrick Perkins questioned the outcome on national broadcasts, suggesting favoritism toward young superstars. Others, including Draymond Green, highlighted perceived inconsistencies in how similar plays are judged across players. Supporters countered that the league correctly recognized the play did not warrant escalating punishment beyond the in-game ejection.

Series Context and Stakes for Game 5

The Timberwolves evened the best-of-seven series with Sunday's win, powered by Anthony Edwards' scoring and strong contributions from Reid and others. Edwards has elevated his play, drawing comparisons to past playoff performers as Minnesota aims to reach the conference finals.

For the Spurs, home-court advantage in Game 5 becomes critical. San Antonio nearly pulled off the victory shorthanded, showcasing depth and resilience. Wembanyama's return pairs with hopes that De'Aaron Fox (questionable with right ankle soreness) can contribute. A win Tuesday would give the Spurs a 3-2 lead heading back to Minnesota for Game 6.

Wembanyama has transformed the Spurs since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2023. His combination of size, skill and defensive instincts has fueled San Antonio's surprising playoff run. Missing him for Game 5 would have handed Minnesota a significant edge, especially with Edwards thriving in high-stakes moments.

Broader Implications for Playoffs and Wembanyama's Career

The incident highlights the physical toll and officiating challenges of the NBA postseason. Playoff basketball traditionally allows more contact, yet flagrant reviews remain subjective. Wembanyama, still early in his career, faces the challenge of navigating superstar scrutiny while maintaining his aggressive style.

Analysts note the league's decision preserves competitive balance in a compelling series. The matchup pits two young cores against each other — Edwards' explosive scoring versus Wembanyama's two-way dominance. With no suspension, fans can expect another marquee showdown Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock.

Injuries and availability remain key storylines. Beyond Fox's ankle, Minnesota monitors its own roster health after a grueling series. Both teams have shown fight, turning what many expected to be a mismatch into one of the most entertaining second-round battles.

What to Watch in Game 5

Expect heightened physicality and defensive focus. Wembanyama will likely draw extra attention from Minnesota's frontcourt, testing his composure after Sunday's events. Spurs fans at the Frost Bank Center are expected to create a hostile environment, providing the energy needed for a statement win.

Coaches on both sides emphasized preparation over controversy. "It's over. We move on," Finch said. Johnson echoed the sentiment while praising his team's effort without Wembanyama.

As the series intensifies, Wembanyama's growth under pressure remains a focal point. Whether delivering a vintage performance or facing renewed physical tests, his presence ensures Game 5 delivers maximum drama in a season where the young Spurs have exceeded expectations.

The Western Conference semifinals have delivered thrills, upsets and star moments. With Wembanyama confirmed for Game 5, basketball fans nationwide can look forward to another chapter in this emerging rivalry between two rising powers. Tip-off looms as one of the most anticipated games of the young 2026 playoffs.