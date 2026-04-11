SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama delivered a masterclass performance, scoring 40 points and grabbing 13 rebounds in just 26 minutes Friday night to lead the surging San Antonio Spurs to a 139-120 victory over the struggling Dallas Mavericks at Frost Bank Center.

The 7-foot-4 French superstar returned from a rib contusion that sidelined him for one game and wasted no time making his presence felt. Wembanyama shot 14 of 23 from the field, including 2 of 7 from beyond the arc, and went a near-perfect 10 of 11 from the free-throw line. He added five assists, two blocks and one steal in what may have been the Spurs' final regular-season home showcase before the playoffs.

The win improved San Antonio to 62-19, locking in the Western Conference's No. 2 seed behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and setting up a strong postseason run. Dallas fell to 25-56, continuing a disappointing campaign that has seen the Mavericks tumble near the bottom of the standings.

"It wasn't about the minutes or checking any box tonight," Wembanyama said afterward. "It was about respecting the game, my teammates and the fans who came out. We wanted to play the right way from start to finish."

Dominant start sets the tone

The Spurs jumped out to a commanding 37-26 lead after the first quarter, with Wembanyama anchoring both ends. He attacked the rim with authority, knocked down mid-range jumpers and used his length to disrupt Dallas' offense. By halftime, San Antonio held a slim edge despite a Mavericks surge in the second period that closed the gap to single digits at times.

The third quarter belonged to the Spurs, as they outscored Dallas 40-28 to blow the game open. Wembanyama reached the 40-point mark with efficient scoring bursts, while the supporting cast stepped up. De'Aaron Fox contributed 18 points and 10 assists, directing the offense smoothly and finding open shooters. Stephon Castle and bench contributors provided scoring pops that prevented any sustained Mavericks comeback.

Dallas rookie standout Cooper Flagg fought valiantly, finishing with 33 points, six rebounds and five assists. The former No. 1 overall pick showed flashes of brilliance but lacked the help needed against San Antonio's depth and defensive intensity. The Mavericks shot well in stretches but struggled to contain Wembanyama's versatility and could not match the Spurs' pace in transition.

Full game highlights showcase two-way brilliance

From the opening tip, highlights rolled in. Wembanyama's chase-down blocks, thunderous dunks and step-back threes lit up the arena. One sequence saw him reject a shot at the rim, outlet the ball upcourt and trail for an alley-oop finish that brought the crowd to its feet.

Full game recaps captured his all-around impact: controlling the paint on defense while spacing the floor on offense. His 26 minutes were highly productive, far exceeding the 20-minute minimum needed in his 65th game of the season to qualify for major NBA awards, including MVP and Defensive Player of the Year. Many analysts view him as the frontrunner for DPOY and a serious MVP candidate on a 62-win team.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, who has carefully managed the young star's workload all season, expressed satisfaction with the approach.

"Vic came in ready to compete, not just to log minutes," Popovich said. "That's what makes him special. He understands the responsibility that comes with being a leader on a contending team."

The fourth quarter turned into garbage time relatively early, with San Antonio leading by 20 or more. Wembanyama exited with 8:35 remaining and the Spurs up comfortably at 120-100. The final margin reflected San Antonio's dominance in points in the paint, fast-break opportunities and overall rebounding.

Texas rivalry and season context

The I-35 showdown carried familiar intensity, even with the Mavericks far from playoff contention. Wembanyama has owned recent matchups against Dallas, including a 40-point, 15-rebound effort on opening night. Friday's performance marked his fifth 40-point game of the season and underscored the Spurs' rapid ascent under his leadership.

San Antonio entered the night coming off a solid win over Portland, managing Wembanyama's rib injury carefully. His return proved timely, as the team eyes playoff health with one regular-season game remaining Sunday against the Denver Nuggets.

For the Mavericks, the loss extended a rough stretch. They have dealt with injuries and inconsistency, finishing with one of the league's weaker records despite Flagg's promising rookie campaign. Flagg's 33-point night highlighted his scoring ability, but Dallas lacked the complementary pieces to challenge a Spurs squad built for deep postseason play.

Awards eligibility secured in emphatic fashion

Wembanyama's participation in his 65th game removed any doubt about his eligibility for end-of-season honors under the NBA's 65-game rule. The threshold, designed to curb load management, had created late-season drama for the 22-year-old, who missed time earlier due to injury but still produced elite numbers: roughly 24.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and a league-leading 3.1 blocks per game.

By dominating in limited minutes without coasting, Wembanyama quieted critics and reinforced his reputation as a player who prioritizes competition. Social media erupted with highlights, fans praising his efficiency and two-way impact. Analysts noted it as potentially his final regular-season statement before turning attention to the playoffs, where the Spurs hope to leverage home-court advantage.

Comparisons to Spurs legends like Tim Duncan have grown louder, with Wembanyama blending elite rim protection, perimeter skills and basketball IQ. His season has elevated the franchise from recent lottery years to legitimate title contention in just his third NBA campaign.

Broader implications as playoffs loom

The victory capped another strong showing in a season full of milestones for San Antonio. With a 62-19 record, the Spurs boast one of the league's best offenses and defenses, driven by Wembanyama's presence and contributions from young talent like Castle and veteran additions such as Fox.

Dallas, meanwhile, faces an offseason of evaluation. Flagg's development offers hope, but the team must address roster gaps to climb the Western Conference standings.

As the regular season concludes, attention shifts to awards voting and playoff seeding. Wembanyama's name figures prominently on MVP and Defensive Player of the Year ballots, with many projecting near-unanimous support for the latter. His ability to impact winning while posting historic individual stats has drawn widespread acclaim.

Fans and observers flooded platforms with reactions to the full game highlights, from Wembanyama's poster dunks to his defensive masterstrokes. One viral clip showed him calculating angles mid-play before executing a perfect outlet that led to an easy bucket.

Teammates lauded his leadership.

"He doesn't take nights off, even when the script might allow it," one Spurs player noted. "That's why this team follows him."

With the playoffs approaching rapidly, the Spurs will use the final game to fine-tune rotations and monitor health. Wembanyama's rib injury appears manageable, and the organization remains optimistic about a long postseason journey.

Friday night's 139-120 triumph served as a microcosm of the Spurs' 2025-26 season: dominant, efficient and built around a generational talent who continues to rewrite expectations.

Key Stats from the Night