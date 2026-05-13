SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Spurs took a commanding 3-2 lead in their Western Conference semifinal series against the Minnesota Timberwolves with a decisive Game 5 victory on Tuesday night, powered by an explosive performance from Victor Wembanyama and strong contributions from De'Aaron Fox and rookie Dylan Harper. The Spurs pulled away in the second half to secure the win at the Frost Bank Center, moving one victory closer to their first Western Conference Finals appearance in years.

Wembanyama delivered a monster double-double with 27 points and 17 rebounds, dominating both ends of the floor and frustrating Minnesota's big man Rudy Gobert throughout the contest. The 7-foot-4 French phenom showcased his full arsenal, including highlight-reel blocks, precise passing and interior scoring that left the Timberwolves struggling to contain him.

Fox added efficient scoring and playmaking, while Harper continued his impressive postseason emergence with flashy plays, including a memorable double behind-the-back dribble leading to a dunk that electrified the home crowd. Keldon Johnson provided energy off the bench, and Stephon Castle delivered clutch moments with strong drives and defensive tenacity.

The game featured intense back-and-forth action early, with Minnesota mounting several comeback attempts led by Anthony Edwards and Naz Reid. However, San Antonio's depth, defensive intensity and home-court energy proved too much in the end, as the Spurs closed out the fourth quarter on a decisive run.

Early Momentum and First-Half Battle

The contest opened with high intensity as both teams traded blows. Wembanyama set the tone early, scoring efficiently and grabbing boards while altering shots on the defensive end. Fox found rhythm with spinning drives and mid-range pull-ups, helping the Spurs build an initial lead.

Minnesota responded through Edwards' athleticism and Reid's outside shooting. Gobert battled inside but often found himself on the receiving end of Wembanyama's length and timing. The Timberwolves used physicality and timely threes to stay within striking distance, forcing several timeouts as the lead changed hands multiple times.

By halftime, San Antonio held a modest advantage, with Wembanyama already approaching a double-double and the Spurs' bench contributing key minutes. Harper's poise as a rookie stood out, showing no fear against veteran defenders.

Second-Half Dominance Seals the Win

The Spurs exploded out of the locker room, going on extended runs that stretched their lead into double digits. Castle attacked the rim aggressively, finishing through contact and drawing fouls. Johnson added toughness and timely scoring, while the team's ball movement created open looks across the floor.

Minnesota refused to fold, with Edwards attacking relentlessly and Reid knocking down big threes to trim the deficit. Yet every Timberwolves push met a Spurs response, often sparked by Wembanyama's versatility or Fox's speed in transition. Late in the game, San Antonio's defensive rotations and rebounding sealed the outcome.

Final stats highlighted the Spurs' balance: multiple players in double figures, strong assist totals and superior rebounding. Wembanyama's impact extended beyond numbers, as his presence disrupted Minnesota's offense and boosted teammates' confidence.

Series Context and Playoff Implications

The victory gives the Spurs the series edge after splitting the first four games, with Minnesota winning on their home floor earlier. San Antonio now has two chances to close out the series — one at home in Game 6 and, if necessary, on the road in Game 7.

This postseason run marks a significant step in the Spurs' rebuild. With Wembanyama establishing himself as a superstar and young talent like Harper and Castle flourishing, the franchise appears poised for sustained contention. Coach Gregg Popovich's system continues to produce disciplined, team-oriented basketball even in his later years.

For the Timberwolves, the loss stings after strong regular-season form. Edwards showed flashes of brilliance but needed more consistent support. Gobert faced challenges matching Wembanyama's mobility, highlighting matchup difficulties that could persist if the series continues.

Fan and League Reactions

Social media erupted with praise for the Spurs' young core. Highlights of Wembanyama's blocks, Harper's flashy plays and Castle's drives circulated widely, drawing comparisons to past championship teams. Fans chanted "Wemby! Wemby!" throughout the game and celebrated the franchise's resurgence.

League observers noted the Spurs' depth and chemistry as key advantages. The series has delivered entertaining basketball with star power, physical play and momentum shifts, living up to the high expectations for a competitive Western Conference matchup.

Looking Ahead to Game 6

With the series shifting back to Minnesota for Game 6, the Timberwolves must find answers defensively and offensively to force a decisive seventh game. San Antonio will look to maintain composure on the road and close out the series, relying on home momentum and star performances.

A potential Western Conference Finals matchup against Oklahoma City looms large, promising another exciting clash between rising powers. Regardless of the outcome, this Spurs team has captured imaginations and signaled a new era in San Antonio basketball.

The Game 5 thriller underscored the beauty of playoff basketball — individual brilliance within team concepts, resilience under pressure and the joy of a home crowd fueling a special night. As the series intensifies, all eyes turn to whether the Spurs can finish the job or if Minnesota can engineer a comeback.