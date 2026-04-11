SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama turned a potential footnote into a statement performance, dropping 40 points and 13 rebounds in just 26 minutes Friday night to lead the San Antonio Spurs to a 139-120 victory over the Dallas Mavericks and secure his eligibility for end-of-season NBA awards.

The 7-foot-4 French phenom, already a frontrunner for Defensive Player of the Year and in the conversation for MVP, needed at least 20 minutes in his 65th game of the season to meet the league's controversial eligibility threshold. He far exceeded that, dominating both ends of the floor in what could serve as his final regular-season appearance before the playoffs.

Wembanyama shot 14 of 23 from the field, including 2 of 7 from 3-point range, and went 10 of 11 from the free-throw line. He added five assists, one steal and two blocks while committing just two turnovers. The Spurs improved to 62-19 with the win, solidifying their position as the Western Conference's No. 2 seed behind the Oklahoma City Thunder.

"It was important to get out there and play the right way," Wembanyama said postgame. "I didn't want to just check a box. The game deserves respect, and so do my teammates and the fans."

The Mavericks, playing without several key contributors and sitting at 25-55, offered little resistance. Dallas has struggled all season, finishing near the bottom of the Western Conference standings. Rookie standout Cooper Flagg, the No. 1 overall pick in last year's draft, led the Mavs with efficient scoring but couldn't stem the tide against San Antonio's depth and Wembanyama's interior presence.

Wembanyama's performance capped a season in which he has averaged approximately 24.8 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists and a league-leading 3.1 blocks per game across his now-eligible slate. The Spurs, rebuilt around the former No. 1 pick, have transformed from lottery hopefuls into legitimate title contenders in just his third NBA season.

A near miss becomes a masterclass

Wembanyama entered the night questionable after suffering a rib contusion earlier in the week against the Philadelphia 76ers. He had missed time previously, sitting one game short of the 65-game minimum required for awards consideration under NBA rules implemented in recent years to discourage load management.

League insiders reported that Wembanyama was eager to play, and the Spurs were optimistic he would surpass the 20-minute mark needed for the game to officially count. He delivered in emphatic fashion, reaching double figures in points and rebounds well before halftime and pacing the Spurs to a comfortable lead they never relinquished.

The 40-point outburst marked his fifth such game of the season and echoed his dominant 40-point, 15-rebound effort against these same Mavericks on opening night. Against Dallas this season, Wembanyama has now averaged over 28 points and 12 rebounds in limited matchups, consistently exploiting mismatches with his unique blend of size, skill and mobility.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich, known for his measured approach with young talent, praised Wembanyama's focus.

"He's a special player who understands the bigger picture," Popovich said. "Tonight wasn't about minutes or eligibility. It was about competing at a high level, and he did that from the jump."

Teammate Stephon Castle contributed significantly, adding points and rebounding in support of the big man. The Spurs' bench provided scoring bursts that prevented any Mavericks comeback attempt.

The 65-game rule debate

Wembanyama's situation highlighted ongoing criticism of the NBA's 65-game eligibility rule for major awards, including MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and All-NBA team selections. Critics argue the threshold, designed to promote player availability, can penalize stars who battle injuries on contending teams or whose teams rest them strategically late in the season.

Wembanyama has navigated the rule carefully all year, with the Spurs managing his workload at times to ensure longevity. His near-miss created buzz around whether the league's top defensive anchor — and a player many view as a transformative two-way force — might be sidelined from hardware consideration despite leading his team to 60-plus wins.

By playing 26 efficient minutes, he silenced those concerns. Analysts now project him as the near-unanimous favorite for Defensive Player of the Year, with some voters even floating him as a dark-horse MVP candidate on a 62-win squad. At age 22, he would join an elite group of young players to claim major honors so early in their careers.

Rivalry renewed, eyes on playoffs

The Spurs-Mavericks matchup carries extra weight in Texas, especially with Dallas featuring young talent like Flagg. Wembanyama has owned the series in recent seasons, posting efficient double-doubles and altering shots at the rim. Friday's game was no different, as he anchored the defense while punishing Dallas inside and out.

San Antonio's victory pushed its season series dominance further, though the teams' playoff paths diverge sharply. The Spurs enter the postseason as a top seed with home-court advantage likely in the first round, while the Mavericks face an early summer.

For Wembanyama, the focus shifts to preparation. He has repeatedly emphasized team success over individual accolades, but becoming eligible opens the door for formal recognition of a season many already consider historic.

His combination of rim protection, perimeter shooting and playmaking has drawn comparisons to legends like Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett, with added generational athleticism. Blocks leader for much of the year, Wembanyama has elevated the Spurs' defense to elite levels while boosting their offense through spacing and secondary creation.

Broader impact

The performance comes as the NBA regular season winds down, with awards voting looming. Wembanyama's stats place him among the league's best in multiple categories, and his on-court impact — often measured through advanced metrics like defensive rating and win shares — ranks at or near the top.

Fans and analysts flooded social media with highlights of his dunks, step-back threes and chase-down blocks. One sequence saw him reject a shot at the rim, outlet the ball and trail for an alley-oop finish, encapsulating his full-court game.

Spurs players expressed relief and excitement after the win.

"We knew what was at stake, but Vic just came out and played his game," one teammate said. "That's why he's special. He doesn't shrink from moments."

With the regular season nearly complete, attention turns to the playoffs, where Wembanyama's eligibility ensures his name will appear on ballots. The Spurs, bolstered by young talent around him including Castle and others, aim to make a deep postseason run.

For now, Wembanyama has checked the final box of the regular season in unforgettable fashion — not with the minimum effort, but with the maximum impact that has defined his young career.

Box Score Highlights

Victor Wembanyama : 40 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks (26 minutes)

: 40 points, 13 rebounds, 5 assists, 2 blocks (26 minutes) Spurs : 139 points, strong team rebounding and defense

: 139 points, strong team rebounding and defense Mavericks: 120 points, led by Flagg's scoring in a losing effort

The Spurs host their final regular-season game Sunday against the Denver Nuggets, though Wembanyama's participation remains uncertain as the team eyes playoff health.