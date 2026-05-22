SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs prepare to host the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 3 of the 2026 Western Conference Finals on Friday, May 22, with the series tied 1-1 after a split in Oklahoma City.

The Spurs took Game 1 on May 18 by a score of 122-115 in double overtime. Wembanyama recorded 41 points and 24 rebounds in 49 minutes, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to post 40 points and 20 rebounds in a conference finals game. Dylan Harper added 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and a playoff-record seven steals for the Spurs.

The Thunder responded in Game 2 on May 20 with a 122-113 victory. Wembanyama finished with 21 points, 17 rebounds, six assists and four blocks in 37 minutes. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led Oklahoma City with 30 points, while Jalen Williams added 26 points before exiting with left hamstring tightness.

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The Thunder employed physical defense against the 7-foot-4 Wembanyama, using Isaiah Hartenstein and other bigs to contest shots and limit second-chance opportunities. Wembanyama still impacted the game with blocks and rebounding despite the defensive attention.

Game 3 shifts to the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, where the Spurs will look to regain home-court advantage. The series is best-of-seven, with Game 4 scheduled for Sunday, May 24, also in San Antonio.

Wembanyama has averaged strong production in the series. In Game 1, he shot efficiently and dominated the paint. In Game 2, he faced tighter defense but still contributed across the stat sheet.

The Thunder's defense ranked among the league's best during the regular season. They utilize length, switching and help defense to disrupt opponents' offensive sets. Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren anchor the unit.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson noted the challenges of playing without full health in the backcourt. Dylan Harper exited Game 2 with a right hamstring injury after scoring 12 points in 25 minutes. De'Aaron Fox missed both games with a right high ankle sprain.

The Spurs' supporting cast, including Stephon Castle and veterans, will need to step up in Game 3. Castle has provided scoring and defense in the series.

Oklahoma City enters Game 3 with momentum from the Game 2 win. The Thunder aim to protect their home-court advantage regained in the previous contest. Coach Mark Daigneault has emphasized defensive adjustments and limiting turnovers.

Wembanyama's presence has forced the Thunder to make schematic changes. In Game 1, his scoring and rebounding created mismatches. The Thunder responded by increasing physicality in Game 2.

Both teams possess young, talented rosters. The Thunder, as the top seed and defending champions, feature Gilgeous-Alexander as an MVP candidate. The Spurs advanced as the No. 2 seed with Wembanyama leading a resurgence.

Game 3 will test Wembanyama's ability to perform against continued defensive focus. He has shown versatility throughout the playoffs, averaging strong numbers in scoring, rebounding and blocking.

The Western Conference Finals features contrasting styles. The Thunder rely on pace, spacing and defensive versatility. The Spurs emphasize interior dominance and opportunistic playmaking.

Ticket demand for Game 3 in San Antonio is high. The Frost Bank Center is expected to provide a strong home atmosphere for the Spurs.

No major injury updates beyond Harper's status were available as of May 22. The Spurs will monitor his condition closely. Jalen Williams' hamstring tightness for the Thunder also remains a factor.

The series has featured competitive, high-scoring games. Game 1 went to double overtime, showcasing the talent on both sides. Game 2 was more controlled but still saw strong individual performances.

NBA analysts track Wembanyama's growth in his third season. As the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, he has elevated his scoring and playmaking in the postseason.

The winner of the series advances to the NBA Finals against the Eastern Conference champion. Both teams have shown resilience in earlier playoff rounds.

Game 3 tips off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday. The outcome could shift momentum heading into the weekend games in San Antonio.