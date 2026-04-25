SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama remains in the NBA's concussion protocol and is listed as questionable for Friday's Game 3 against the Portland Trail Blazers, though the Spurs phenom traveled with the team to Portland as he continues progressing through league-mandated steps following a scary head injury in Game 2.

The 22-year-old Defensive Player of the Year suffered the concussion in Tuesday's 106-103 loss when he was fouled by Jrue Holiday, tripped while driving to the basket and fell hard, hitting his jaw and face on the court. He appeared dazed, left the game early in the second quarter and did not return as the series evened at 1-1. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson confirmed the diagnosis immediately after the game.

Wembanyama reported to the Spurs' practice facility Wednesday for light cardio work without worsening symptoms and returned Thursday for further evaluation. He was cleared to travel with the team for Games 3 and 4 this weekend in Portland, a positive development that signals stabilization. However, he cannot engage in unrestricted basketball activity until he completes multiple cognitive, neurological and exertion tests under medical supervision.

NBA concussion protocol requires a minimum 48-hour period before full participation can be considered, along with a graduated return-to-play process monitored by team doctors and league specialists. The median absence for concussions in the NBA is approximately seven to nine days, though some players recover faster and others take longer to ensure full safety.

Coach Mitch Johnson described Wembanyama as "progressing" on Thursday but stopped short of confirming availability for Game 3. "We'll see how he feels and continue to follow the protocol," Johnson said. The team is preparing as if he may not play, leaning on its young core including De'Aaron Fox, Keldon Johnson and Stephon Castle to compete on the road.

Wembanyama's absence was noticeable in Game 2. He had dominated Game 1 with a franchise playoff debut record of 35 points, showcasing the length, shot-blocking and perimeter skills that make him a generational talent. Without him, Portland exploited interior gaps and rallied late behind Scoot Henderson's strong performance.

Medical experts emphasize caution with young stars. A second concussion in quick succession carries amplified risks, and studies show elevated chance of musculoskeletal injuries in the 90 days following a head injury. The Spurs, known for conservative player management, are prioritizing long-term health over short-term playoff urgency.

Game 3 tips off Friday night at Moda Center in Portland. Even if Wembanyama is cleared, many insiders view participation as unlikely given the timeline and the organization's approach. A return for Game 4 on Sunday or Game 5 back in San Antonio appears more realistic if symptoms continue to improve.

The series backdrop adds pressure. The Spurs earned the No. 2 seed in the West and returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2019 largely thanks to Wembanyama's meteoric rise. His playoff debut already created franchise lore, but the injury tests San Antonio's depth and resilience in what many viewed as a winnable first-round matchup.

Portland senses an opening. With home-court energy and experience, the Trail Blazers will look to capitalize on the Spurs' temporary vulnerability. A win in Game 3 could shift momentum dramatically toward an upset.

Fan reaction has been overwhelmingly supportive, with calls for caution dominating social media. Supporters emphasize protecting the franchise cornerstone over rushing him back. The organization has echoed that sentiment, stressing that Wembanyama's long-term health remains the priority.

Wembanyama has shown eagerness throughout the process, reporting to the facility daily and pushing to travel. His competitive drive is well-documented, but medical staff hold final say. Further evaluations in Portland will determine the next steps in his recovery.

Broader NBA concussion management has evolved with greater emphasis on safety. The league's protocol includes baseline testing, independent neurological oversight and a step-by-step return process. Teams increasingly err on the side of caution with young stars, understanding the risks of repeated head trauma.

For the Spurs, navigating the series without their best player tests coaching ingenuity and depth. Home-court advantage from the regular season provides a cushion, but extending the series without Wembanyama would strain resources ahead of a potential second-round matchup.

As Game 3 approaches, pregame updates will provide the latest clarity. Whether Wembanyama suits up or watches from the sideline, his presence looms large over the series. The basketball world watches closely as the Spurs push forward in what promises to be a memorable postseason.

Wembanyama's rapid ascent since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2023 has captivated fans globally. This early playoff injury tests both his resilience and the Spurs' ability to compete at the highest level without their transcendent talent. For now, cautious optimism prevails as the organization balances competitiveness with care for its cornerstone.