SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama is progressing well through the NBA's concussion protocol and remains on track for a full recovery, though he is not yet cleared for Game 3 against the Portland Trail Blazers, leaving open the possibility that the 22-year-old phenom could still lead the San Antonio Spurs on a deep 2026 playoff run and potentially their first championship since 2014.

The Defensive Player of the Year suffered the concussion in Tuesday's Game 2 loss when he tripped after contact with Jrue Holiday and hit his face on the court. He left the game early and has not returned. As of Friday, April 24, Wembanyama has completed light cardio without setback, traveled with the team to Portland and continues daily evaluations. While listed as questionable for Friday night, most insiders view a Game 3 return as highly unlikely given standard protocol timelines.

Medical experts consulted by multiple outlets say the prognosis for a full recovery is excellent. Concussions are highly individual, but Wembanyama's youth, elite physical conditioning and lack of prior head injury history work strongly in his favor. Most players in similar situations return to full basketball activity within 7-14 days when symptoms resolve quickly, as appears to be the case here.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson has emphasized patience. "He's progressing through the steps," Johnson said Thursday. "We're going to do this the right way. Victor's health is the most important thing." The organization's cautious approach reflects lessons from past star injuries and a desire to protect their franchise cornerstone for the long term.

If Wembanyama returns fully healthy by mid-to-late May, the Spurs' championship window could open dramatically in 2026. The 7-foot-4 phenom has already transformed the franchise since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2023. His combination of elite defense, perimeter shooting and basketball IQ makes him a generational talent capable of anchoring a title contender. With a young core including De'Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle and rising pieces around him, San Antonio possesses the foundation for sustained success.

Analysts believe a healthy Wembanyama gives the Spurs legitimate contention upside as early as next season. His defensive impact alone alters opponent game plans, while his offensive growth — already showing flashes of superstar scoring — could reach new heights with better supporting talent. Multiple mock drafts and projections for 2026 see the Spurs adding another high-upside piece that could push them into true title contention.

Wembanyama himself has expressed eagerness to return. Though he has not spoken publicly since the injury, teammates describe him as focused and motivated. His rapid rise from French prospect to Defensive Player of the Year finalist in just three seasons suggests a rare combination of talent, work ethic and basketball intelligence that bodes well for long-term durability.

The broader Spurs timeline aligns favorably. Gregg Popovich's influence still lingers in the organization's culture of player development, while new leadership has modernized roster building. If Wembanyama avoids major injuries and continues his upward trajectory, 2026-2027 could mark the beginning of a multi-year championship window — something San Antonio has not experienced since the Tim Duncan era.

Medical risks remain. Any return too soon could lead to prolonged symptoms or increased vulnerability to future concussions. However, current reports indicate Wembanyama is handling the protocol smoothly, with no reported setbacks. This bodes well for a complete recovery and minimal long-term effects.

For Spurs fans, the injury has been a sobering reminder of basketball's physical toll on even the most gifted athletes. Yet it has also highlighted the team's depth and resilience. A series victory without Wembanyama would be impressive; a deep run with him healthy could be transformative.

As the Western Conference playoffs intensify, all eyes remain on Wembanyama's recovery timeline. Whether he returns for the later stages of this postseason or starts fresh in the 2026-27 campaign, the consensus among scouts, executives and analysts is clear: when fully healthy, Victor Wembanyama has the tools to lead the Spurs back to contention — and potentially to the franchise's sixth championship.

The basketball world waits with anticipation. A full recovery seems highly probable. The only remaining question is how quickly Wembanyama can return and how high he can help lift this young Spurs team in 2026 and beyond. For now, cautious optimism prevails in San Antonio as the franchise cornerstone takes the necessary steps toward a complete return.