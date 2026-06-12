NEW YORK — The United States will open its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Friday against Paraguay in Group D, with the co-hosts entering as clear favorites in a match that carries significant weight for advancement in the expanded 48-team tournament.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 p.m. PT (9 p.m. ET) at the Los Angeles Stadium. According to major sportsbooks, the U.S. is listed as a solid favorite on the 90-minute money line, with Paraguay positioned as a underdog. The over/under for total goals is set around 2.5, reflecting expectations of a competitive but potentially open contest between two sides with contrasting styles.

Team Form and Key Players

The United States, ranked among the top teams in CONCACAF and benefiting from home advantage across multiple venues, has shown strong form in the lead-up to the tournament. Coach Gregg Berhalter's squad features a blend of European-based talent and domestic stars, with Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams and Weston McKennie expected to anchor midfield and attack.

Paraguay, a traditionally tough South American side, brings physicality and defensive organization. Key players include experienced midfielders and forwards capable of capitalizing on counterattacking opportunities. While ranked lower than the U.S., Paraguay has a history of competitive performances against higher-rated opponents in World Cup qualifiers.

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Analysts expect the U.S. to control possession and press high, leveraging home support in Los Angeles. Paraguay will likely sit deeper and look for transitions, aiming to frustrate the hosts and secure a positive result on the road.

Betting Preview and Expert Insights

Sports betting markets have the U.S. as favorites, reflecting home advantage, squad depth and recent performances. Paraguay offers value for those expecting a tight, low-scoring affair or an upset draw. The over/under line suggests bettors anticipate goals, though defensive setups could keep the scoreline modest.

Expert previews emphasize the importance of the opening match in Group D, which also includes Turkiye and Australia. A strong start for the U.S. would set a positive tone and ease pressure in subsequent fixtures, while Paraguay needs points to stay alive in a competitive pool.

Group D Context and Advancement Path

The expanded format provides more opportunities for progression, with the top two teams from each group advancing automatically and the eight best third-placed sides also moving to the round of 32. This structure rewards consistency but makes every point valuable in balanced groups like D.

The U.S. is expected to contend for top spot alongside Turkiye, with Paraguay and Australia battling for remaining advancement chances. Friday's match in Los Angeles offers the hosts an ideal opportunity to begin the tournament with a statement win in front of passionate domestic crowds.

Historical and Tactical Outlook

The U.S. has improved significantly since previous World Cup appearances, with deeper talent pools and better preparation. Home matches provide familiarity and fan support, elements that have proven decisive in past tournaments.

Paraguay's resilience and tactical discipline make them dangerous opponents. Their ability to absorb pressure and strike quickly on the counter will test the U.S. defense. Set-piece execution and midfield battles are likely to shape the outcome.

Coaches from both sides have stressed preparation and adaptability. The U.S. will look to impose its style early, while Paraguay aims to disrupt rhythm and exploit any overcommitment.

Fan and Media Anticipation

Expect a vibrant atmosphere at the Los Angeles Stadium, with significant U.S. support creating a home advantage. National broadcasts and streaming platforms will make the match widely accessible, with international audiences tuning in to follow one of the co-hosts' opening fixtures.

Media coverage has highlighted the significance of the U.S. campaign as a co-host nation. Strong performances could boost domestic football development and leave a lasting legacy for the sport in the United States.

What to Watch in the Match

Key storylines include the U.S. attacking trio's ability to break down Paraguay's defense, midfield control in the center of the park, and Paraguay's counterattacking threats. Individual performances from Pulisic and key Paraguayan veterans could swing momentum.

Weather conditions in Los Angeles are expected to be favorable, with no major disruptions anticipated. Both teams have prepared thoroughly, focusing on fitness and tactical cohesion in the final training sessions.

Broader Tournament Implications

The 2026 World Cup's multi-nation hosting and expanded field have already delivered compelling early matches. Group D shapes up as competitive, with Friday's opener setting the tone for the pool. A U.S. victory would boost confidence and position the hosts well, while a Paraguay result could create early surprises.

As the tournament progresses, results in Group D will influence bracket pathways and knockout stage aspirations. The format rewards strong starts while offering second chances for consistent performers.

Conclusion and Outlook

The United States enters Friday's match as the favorite, supported by home advantage and superior depth. Paraguay presents a difficult test but has the organization and experience to compete. The result will shape early Group D standings and influence both teams' ambitions in the expanded World Cup.

Fans worldwide will watch as the co-hosts begin their campaign with high expectations. The match at the Los Angeles Stadium promises intensity and national pride, with the U.S. seeking a strong start and Paraguay looking to upset the hosts.

The 2026 World Cup continues to unfold with compelling storylines. Friday's Group D clash offers the first major test for the United States and an opportunity for Paraguay to make an early mark. As kickoff approaches, anticipation builds for what promises to be an entertaining and significant opener in Los Angeles.

The expanded tournament format provides more opportunities for drama and advancement. Both teams are well-prepared, and the outcome will depend on execution under pressure in front of a passionate crowd. The football world will be watching closely as the United States launches its home World Cup journey against a resilient Paraguayan side.