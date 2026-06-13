INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The United States men's national team delivered a commanding performance in its 2026 FIFA World Cup opener Friday night, defeating Paraguay 4-1 at SoFi Stadium in a display that sent a strong message as co-hosts of the tournament.

Folarin Balogun scored twice in his World Cup debut, Christian Pulisic provided creative spark with key assists before halftime, and Giovanni Reyna added a stunning late goal to cap the victory. The result marked the most goals scored by the U.S. in a single World Cup match since 1930 and gave the Americans an ideal start in Group D.

The match, played before a raucous home crowd in the Los Angeles area, showcased the attacking fluency that coach Mauricio Pochettino has been building. The U.S. controlled possession and created numerous chances, outplaying a Paraguay side that had been solid in qualifying but struggled to contain the hosts' pace and movement.

The Americans took the lead in just the seventh minute. Pulisic split two defenders with a precise pass to Weston McKennie in the box. McKennie's cutback was turned into his own net by Paraguayan midfielder Damián Bobadilla under pressure from Balogun, giving the U.S. an early 1-0 advantage.

Pulisic, playing with the confidence of a veteran leader, continued to orchestrate the attack. Around the 31st minute, he delivered another dangerous ball into the area that Balogun finished clinically for his first international goal of the tournament, making it 2-0. Balogun had a goal called back for offside moments earlier but stayed sharp.

In first-half stoppage time, Balogun added his second. Receiving the ball near the edge of the box, he evaded two defenders with composure before curling a left-footed shot into the top corner, beyond the reach of goalkeeper Orlando Gill. It was a moment of individual brilliance that sent the crowd into a frenzy and gave the U.S. a 3-0 halftime lead — a commanding cushion in their first home World Cup match in decades.

Pochettino made changes at the break, including substituting Pulisic as a precaution after he took a kick to his left calf. The captain later said he hoped it was nothing serious. Paraguay pushed for a response in the second half, and their persistence paid off in the 73rd minute when Maurício pulled one back to make it 3-1.

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The U.S. maintained control despite the setback. Defenders like Chris Richards were nearly flawless in distribution, and the midfield trio of Tyler Adams, McKennie and others dictated the tempo. Malik Tillman was influential in linking play throughout.

Deep into stoppage time, with the outcome already decided, Reyna provided the perfect finishing touch. He received the ball on the right side and unleashed a trivela — an outside-of-the-foot strike — that sailed into the far corner for his first World Cup goal. The 4-1 final scoreline reflected the U.S. dominance, though the visitors showed resilience in the latter stages.

This victory comes as the U.S. seeks to surpass its best modern World Cup performances. Hosting the tournament alongside Canada and Mexico brings added pressure and opportunity. A strong opening result boosts confidence heading into subsequent group matches and potentially deeper into the knockout stages.

Pochettino's tactical setup emphasized quick transitions, high pressing and fluid attacking movements. Players like Balogun, who has been prolific at the club level with Monaco, provided the clinical edge that has sometimes eluded the U.S. in past tournaments. Pulisic's vision and McKennie's energy were central to the early breakthroughs.

For Paraguay, it was a difficult night despite their reputation as a tough, organized side. They had conceded few goals in qualifying against strong South American opponents but found themselves overwhelmed by the hosts' intensity on the night. The own goal and defensive lapses proved costly.

The atmosphere at SoFi Stadium was electric, with fans waving flags and chanting throughout. As co-hosts, the U.S. benefited from passionate home support that amplified their performance. The win not only secures three points but also energizes the domestic soccer community during this landmark event.

Post-match, players and coaches expressed satisfaction with the result while maintaining focus on the challenges ahead. The group stage remains competitive, and the U.S. will look to build on this foundation. Balogun's brace in particular drew comparisons to historical U.S. performances, highlighting the potential of this squad.

This match represented more than just a scoreline. It signaled the U.S. team's evolution under Pochettino and its readiness to compete at the highest level on home soil. With talent across the pitch and growing belief, the Americans have positioned themselves well for what promises to be a memorable tournament.

The 2026 World Cup continues with high expectations for the host nations. For the U.S., Friday's result provides momentum and validation of their preparations. Fans and analysts alike will watch closely as the team aims to make a deep run and create lasting memories in front of passionate domestic crowds.