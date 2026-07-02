Read more (VIDEO) Lamine Yamal's Remarkable Rise Fuels Debate on Potential to Eclipse Lionel Messi's Legacy (VIDEO) Lamine Yamal's Remarkable Rise Fuels Debate on Potential to Eclipse Lionel Messi's Legacy

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Spain coach Luis de la Fuente said Wednesday he "loves" teenage star Lamine Yamal's declaration that the reigning European champions will be "almost unstoppable" once they hit their stride at the 2026 World Cup, backing his young winger's bold proclamation ahead of Thursday's round of 32 match against Austria at SoFi Stadium.

De la Fuente's endorsement came after Yamal set tongues wagging with comments made in a radio interview earlier this week, in which the 17-year-old Barcelona winger suggested Spain had yet to show their true colors and predicted a dominant run once the team clicked.

"Once we hit our stride ... we'll be almost unstoppable," Yamal said in the radio interview, adding that Spain are "the only national team expected to play really well" at the tournament.

The comments prompted questions about whether Yamal's confidence bordered on arrogance, particularly given Spain's uneven group stage showing. The team drew 0-0 with Cape Verde in their opener, a result that drew widespread criticism given Cape Verde's status as one of the tournament's rank outsiders. Spain subsequently beat Saudi Arabia 4-0 and edged Uruguay 1-0 to top Group B, but neither performance fully dispelled the sense that the side was operating well below the level that had made them European champions in 2024.

De la Fuente, speaking at his prematch news conference Wednesday at SoFi Stadium, was asked directly about Yamal's bold claims and offered an enthusiastic defense of his youngest star's mindset.

"I think he's an optimistic player, confident about his possibilities and those of his teammates," De la Fuente said. "We know what our potential is. We know how far we can go. His words, in their context, seem very positive to me. He transmits optimism, confidence, security, and I love that."

Yamal himself has had an uneven tournament, in part due to a pre-tournament injury that curtailed his preparation and limited his early availability. He played only 19 minutes in the Cape Verde draw before contributing a goal in 45 minutes against Saudi Arabia. He was on the pitch for 76 minutes against Uruguay but found it harder to impact the game against tighter, more organized defensive opposition. De la Fuente addressed questions about whether Yamal will be capable of completing 90 minutes against Austria and struck an optimistic note.

"Lamine can now play whatever we ask of him," De la Fuente said. "We've been, as always, very careful with all the players' recovery. It isn't the same playing a very demanding game, very intense and fast, where you might only be able to play half an hour, and other games that are more comfortable and you can play 70 minutes. Lamine is really good. You've seen how excited he is to play."

Austria's coach Ralf Rangnick offered an interesting counterpoint to Yamal's confidence, acknowledging the teenager's generational talent while framing his team's approach in purely practical terms. Rangnick stopped well short of dismissing the claims, instead expressing something closer to admiration tempered by the pragmatic language of a coach who needs his players focused on nullifying a threat rather than being distracted by it.

"He is an excellent player, and he will be for the next 12, 13, 14 years or even longer if he stays healthy and keeps a good head on his shoulders," Rangnick said. "If you look at Lionel Messi, you can see he could play a lot of matches. He's one of the players we'll watch very closely tomorrow. We'll try not to give him space when he starts dribbling. He's a player all fans love to watch, but it's our task to make sure he has the ball as little as possible."

De la Fuente also delivered an upbeat injury report on two wingers who picked up knocks during the Uruguay match. Yéremy Pino, who initially appeared to suffer a serious collarbone injury, has made a faster-than-expected recovery and returned to full training, with De la Fuente describing the turnaround as near miraculous given how serious the initial assessment appeared.

"Yeremy's recovery has been miraculous," De la Fuente said. "After the game it looked like a fracture and it wasn't. With his character and his courage, he's back training completely normally."

Nico Williams, another key attacking player who sustained what was feared to be a significant injury late in the Uruguay match, has been ruled out of Thursday's match but is expected to be available for the round of 16 if Spain advance.

"Nico got a big shock, he thought he had an important injury after the game, but it wasn't like that," De la Fuente said. "It's moderate discomfort that prevents him from playing tomorrow, but we're optimistic he'll be there for the next game, if we go through."

Víctor Muñoz, who has yet to feature at all during the tournament, is also back in full training according to De la Fuente, though the coach noted that a lack of recent competitive minutes makes his selection for Thursday's match a more complex decision.

Spain are widely considered among the tournament's top three or four favorites despite their uninspiring group stage performances, with the depth of their squad, their tactical flexibility under De la Fuente and the frightening individual quality of players like Yamal, Pedri, Williams and Álvaro Morata giving them a ceiling that most analysts still rate among the highest of any remaining team. The question throughout the group stage has been not whether Spain have that potential but when, and against whom, it will finally manifest in sustained, 90-minute dominance.

De la Fuente closed his news conference with a declaration of growing confidence that mirrored his young star's own self-belief.

"As the days pass, I believe even more in this team," De la Fuente said. "I've always believed in this team. For me they're the best in the world. As the tournament evolves, there's equality with the results we're seeing. I'm still just as demanding, still just as realistic, but also more optimistic every day."

Thursday's round of 32 match kicks off at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood with a place in the round of 16 on the line for both sides.