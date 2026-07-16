EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The 2026 World Cup will end the way many imagined it might when the draw was made months ago: with Lionel Messi, soccer's most decorated player of his generation, standing across the pitch from Lamine Yamal, the teenager many believe will define the next one.

Argentina booked its place in Sunday's final with a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over England on Wednesday, while Spain reached the championship match a day earlier with a 2-0 victory over France, completing what tournament organizers have called a historic semifinal round — the first time in the newly expanded format that all four of FIFA's top-ranked teams advanced to the final four, and the first time since 1990 that the semifinals featured only past World Cup winners.

For Argentina, the final represents a chance to become the first nation to win back-to-back World Cup titles since Brazil in 1958 and 1962. For Spain, it is a return to the sport's biggest stage for the first time since the team's 2010 triumph, and a chance to add a second star above its crest.

At the center of it all are two players separated by two decades in age but linked by more than just talent. Yamal, who turned 19 the day before Spain's semifinal against France, has spent his career being compared to Messi — a comparison that traces back to a photograph of a young Messi holding an infant Yamal at a Barcelona hospital years before either man knew what the image would come to represent.

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Yamal has not dominated this tournament statistically. He has scored only once in Spain's run to the final, a modest output for a player who shared Barcelona's league scoring lead last season with 16 goals. But his impact Tuesday against France went beyond the box score. In the 22nd minute, Yamal darted toward France defender Lucas Digne as Digne attempted to clear a loose ball inside his own penalty area. Digne's clearing kick caught Yamal in the thigh, drawing a penalty that Mikel Oyarzabal converted for what proved to be the difference in a 2-0 win.

Spain coach Luis de la Fuente, asked about Yamal's quiet scoring tally on the eve of the semifinal, said he believed the teenager's defining moment was still ahead of him. Afterward, he credited the collective nature of his team's performance, saying through a translator that the squad interprets "to perfection every play of the game."

Yamal himself has downplayed the pressure to produce highlight-reel numbers, framing his contribution in team terms. "If we win the World Cup, I think nobody will remember how many goals I scored or how many I didn't," Yamal said in translated remarks before the semifinal. "I only give what I have, always at the service of the team, always to the maximum." He added that Spain's run to the Euro 2024 title, secured with him scoring just once in that tournament, showed that individual totals mattered less than the outcome: "I think everyone's obsessed with scoring goals, and we won the European Championship with me scoring a single goal."

That composure has not always been evident behind the scenes. Spain captain Rodri said before the France match that Yamal had at times played with a nervous energy that undercut his instincts on the wing. "I think he needs to calm down a bit, that anxiety that sometimes he has to prove himself," Rodri said. "He's a very important player for us because of what he does with and without the ball, and he's a very intelligent guy. It's true that he's 19 years old and that we have to calm him down at certain moments of the game." Rodri also praised Yamal's growth since Spain's European Championship win two years ago, calling him "a young man who listens, who wants to learn, and above all, sets a real example with his attitude."

Messi, at 39, remains central to Argentina's attack in a way few players his age have managed at a World Cup. He did not score in Wednesday's semifinal against England, but he set up both of his team's late goals — a cross that led to Enzo Fernández's equalizer in the 85th minute and a second assist on Lautaro Martínez's stoppage-time winner. Over Argentina's last eight World Cup knockout matches dating back to the team's 2022 title run, Messi has now compiled seven goals and six assists, a stretch of production that has kept him at the heart of Argentina's biggest moments even as the roster around him has changed.

Sunday's final will be Messi's fifth World Cup and, by his own past comments about his career timeline, likely his last chance to add a second title before he steps away from international soccer. It will be Yamal's first World Cup final, arriving before he turns 20 and with the bulk of his career still ahead of him.

The stylistic contrast between the two finalists adds another layer to the matchup. Argentina has leaned on resilience throughout the knockout rounds, having needed extra time to beat Cape Verde, come from behind to beat Egypt, and grind past Switzerland in the quarterfinals before Wednesday's late rally against England. Spain, by contrast, arrived at the final unbeaten and untied through the group stage and knockout rounds, controlling matches for long stretches behind a possession-based approach that has become the identity of Spanish soccer over the past two decades.

Both teams will be chasing history regardless of the outcome. A win for Argentina would make it the first repeat champion in more than 60 years. A win for Spain would give the country its second World Cup title and cement Yamal, still a teenager, as a champion on the sport's largest stage before he turns 20.

Kickoff for Sunday's final is expected to draw one of the largest global television audiences in World Cup history, with organizers and broadcasters framing the matchup around the Messi-Yamal storyline even as both camps have downplayed any individual rivalry in favor of team success. For now, the two players who have spent years being linked by a single photograph will finally share a final together — on opposite sides.