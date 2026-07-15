ATLANTA — The FBI has designated Wednesday's World Cup semifinal between England and Argentina as the "highest risk" match of the tournament so far, prompting an extensive security operation in Atlanta driven by long-standing historical and political tensions between the two nations.

Officials from the FBI, FIFA and the Atlanta Police Department met Monday to assess potential flashpoints ahead of the match, according to reporting from The Mirror. The meeting focused specifically on the historical divide between English and Argentine supporters tied to the Falkland Islands, a British-controlled territory in the South Atlantic that remains a source of dispute between the two countries.

A Rivalry Rooted in War

The tension between England and Argentina traces back to the 1982 Falklands War, a nearly two-month conflict that began after an Argentine invasion of the British territory. The war resulted in the deaths of 649 Argentine soldiers, 255 British combatants and three civilians, leaving a lasting mark on relations between the two nations that has periodically resurfaced during their sporting encounters over the decades since.

Wednesday's semifinal marks the first meeting between England and Argentina in 21 years, adding further significance to a fixture already carrying decades of footballing history. The two countries have met four previous times at the World Cup, with England winning in 1966 and 2002, and Argentina winning in 1986 and 1998, the latter defined by Diego Maradona's controversial "Hand of God" goal and his celebrated "Goal of the Century," both scored in the same 1986 quarterfinal match.

Political Tensions Resurface During the Tournament

The historical rivalry has taken on renewed political weight during this year's tournament. Argentina's foreign minister reiterated the country's claim over the Falkland Islands earlier this week, a statement that drew swift condemnation from British officials. UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper addressed the situation directly on Monday, urging a focus on the sporting contest rather than the underlying political dispute.

"Focus on the football," Cooper said, adding, "let's not get distracted by things which have never changed and are not going to change."

Argentina's players have also repeatedly sung chants referencing the Falklands following recent tournament victories, including after the team's round-of-16 win over Egypt, when players were filmed singing a song referencing the islands alongside tributes to Argentine greats Maradona and Lionel Messi. Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni, however, has sought to keep his squad's focus squarely on the match itself.

"The message to the Argentine people is that this is a soccer match. We're going to face a great team with a great coach, but it is just a soccer match, nothing more than that," Scaloni said.

Extensive Security Measures Put in Place

In response to the elevated risk designation, authorities have implemented a range of security measures ahead of the match at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fans from England and Argentina will enter the venue through separate gates, and organizers have designated dedicated bars in downtown Atlanta specifically for each set of supporters in an effort to minimize direct contact between rival fan groups before kickoff.

At a security briefing Tuesday, officials also discussed organizing a dedicated fan walk for Argentine supporters as an additional precaution. FIFA has separately banned Falklands-related imagery inside the stadium, along with any flags, banners or signs carrying political or provocative messaging.

Argentina's Security Minister Alejandra Monteoliva confirmed the specific restrictions being put in place, noting that while supporters from both countries will be permitted to bring their national flags into the stadium, any political messaging related to the Falklands dispute will not be allowed.

Despite the separate entry points, officials have acknowledged that complete segregation within the stadium itself will likely be difficult to achieve. According to reporting from The Mirror, that challenge stems partly from the ticket resale platforms used throughout the tournament, which have resulted in fans from opposing nations frequently sitting near one another rather than being kept in fully separated sections, a pattern that has characterized the broader tournament's seating arrangements.

Heightened Police Presence Across the City

The Atlanta Police Department has significantly increased its citywide security posture ahead of the match, deploying additional personnel around the stadium, both teams' hotels and popular fan gathering areas throughout the city. In a statement, the department outlined the scope of its preparations.

"As Atlanta prepares to host an upcoming FIFA World Cup semi-final match and welcomes increased numbers of residents and visitors, the Atlanta Police Department has enhanced its citywide public safety and security posture," the department said, adding that the measures are "designed to protect the public, deter criminal activity, and ensure residents and visitors can safely enjoy this historic event."

A significant law enforcement presence has also been stationed specifically outside both teams' hotels, with particular attention focused on the immediate area surrounding Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the hours leading up to kickoff.

Both Teams Have Had a Difficult Road to Atlanta

On the field, both teams have endured challenging paths to Wednesday's semifinal. Argentina needed extra time to defeat Cape Verde 3-2 in an earlier knockout round, then nearly suffered a stunning upset against Egypt, trailing 2-0 as late as the 79th minute before rallying for a 3-2 victory. In the quarterfinals, Argentina needed extra time again to beat 10-man Switzerland, which held a 1-1 tie until the 112th minute before conceding a decisive third goal.

England's own run has been similarly scrappy. The team needed a Jude Bellingham masterclass, including a stoppage-time and extra-time double, to beat Norway 2-1 in the quarterfinals. England manager Thomas Tuchel has acknowledged that his squad's overall level of play needs to improve heading into the semifinal, despite the team's continued progress through the knockout rounds.

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What's at Stake

Beyond the significant security concerns surrounding Wednesday's match, the on-field stakes remain immense. The winner of the England-Argentina semifinal will advance to Sunday's World Cup final, where they will face either France or Spain for the championship.

With extensive security measures now in place across Atlanta and law enforcement officials monitoring the situation closely throughout the day, organizers say they remain hopeful that Wednesday's historic semifinal will ultimately be remembered for what unfolds on the pitch, rather than for any tensions among supporters stemming from the countries' decades-long political and historical rivalry.