Lionel Messi and Harry Kane will finally share a World Cup pitch as opponents Wednesday, when Argentina and England meet in Atlanta for a place in the World Cup final, a first-ever meeting between two of the tournament's most decorated goal scorers with a spot in New Jersey on July 19 hanging in the balance.

The semifinal, set for 3 p.m. Eastern time at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, pits the world's No. 1-ranked team against the No. 4-ranked side, and marks the first World Cup meeting between the two historic rivals since 2002. Both teams arrive having needed extra time to survive their quarterfinals just three days earlier. England overcame Norway 2-1, with Jude Bellingham scoring twice, including the winner three minutes into the added period. Argentina outlasted 10-man Switzerland 3-1, with Julián Álvarez bending in a 25-yard strike in the 112th minute before Lautaro Martínez sealed it with a stoppage-time goal.

Messi enters the match tied atop the tournament's Golden Boot race with eight goals, level with France's Kylian Mbappé, while Kane sits one behind at six goals but ranks as England's all-time leading World Cup scorer. Betting markets have priced the two players closely as potential first goal scorers, with sportsbooks listing Kane around +120 and Messi around +135 to find the net at any point in the match, reflecting how evenly matched the tournament's two most reliable finishers are considered heading into kickoff.

Both managers have publicly acknowledged that the individual duel between their star forwards looms over the broader tactical matchup. England coach Thomas Tuchel and his players have consistently framed Kane as the team's central attacking focal point, while Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni has built his side's attack around Messi's continued brilliance at age 39. Kane addressed the significance of the matchup directly ahead of kickoff, offering warm praise for Messi while distinguishing between their respective playing styles. "I think we're completely different players. I know we're both strikers, but we're in almost two different positions," Kane said. "Erling is incredible. His goalscoring record, physically, he's a machine, he's a beast. His finishing is at the highest level, and his goalscoring record speaks for itself," he added, referring more broadly to the caliber of forwards he has faced this tournament.

Messi, for his part, expressed rare anticipation for a matchup he has never before experienced across a soccer career spanning more than two decades. "It's special to face England because they are a strong team. I have played against every team except England. For that reason, this match will be a pleasant experience," Messi said, adding that his understanding of the historic rivalry between the two nations comes largely from archival footage of Argentina's famous 1986 World Cup quarterfinal win, when Diego Maradona scored both the controversial "Hand of God" goal and a celebrated solo dribbling goal against England.

Statistically, both stars have carried an enormous share of their team's attacking output. Messi has taken 27 shots through five matches, contributing five goals, two assists and a free-kick goal, while also recording his 10th career World Cup assist in the quarterfinal win over Switzerland, extending an emphasis on facilitating for teammates that has run alongside his own scoring. Kane, primarily deployed as a false nine who drops deep to link play, has driven England's attack alongside Bellingham, with the pair combining for the vast majority of the team's goals this tournament; Bellingham has scored five goals and added an assist across five matches, averaging 87 minutes per appearance.

Betting markets have remained remarkably close heading into kickoff, reflecting the difficulty oddsmakers have had separating the two sides. England holds a narrow edge to advance outright, priced around 4/5 to qualify at some sportsbooks, compared with Argentina in the 11/10 range, while the draw and a match extending beyond 90 minutes have both been treated as highly plausible outcomes by bookmakers. Both teams have needed extra time in two of their three knockout matches this tournament, and analysts have noted that Argentina's historical record in extended play is particularly strong, having required extra time or penalties in six of its past 12 consecutive World Cup wins.

Analytical models have shown some disagreement with the betting market's lean toward England. Squawka's proprietary Signal model gives Argentina a 53% chance of advancing, citing Messi's tournament-leading goal output as the deciding factor even as the broader betting market marginally favors England. Other outlets, including Sports Betting Dime's computer-driven projections, have sided with England as the narrow favorite, pointing to the team's overall squad depth and tournament resilience as a counterweight to Argentina's spotless 2026 record and superior goal differential.

England will be without suspended defender Ezri Konsa, who picked up a red card against Mexico in the round of 16, with Jarell Quansah expected to deputize in his place. Argentina, by contrast, has reported no significant fitness concerns heading into the match, giving Scaloni a fully available squad to work with as his side chases a third World Cup final appearance in its last four tournament cycles.

The stakes extend well beyond the individual matchup between Messi and Kane. England is chasing its first World Cup final appearance since 1966, the last time the country won the tournament, and this marks just the third England semifinal since that triumph. Argentina, meanwhile, is defending the title it won in Qatar in 2022 and is aiming to become the first nation since Brazil in 1958 and 1962 to capture back-to-back World Cup titles.

Whichever team advances will face France or Spain, the winner of Tuesday's other semifinal in Dallas, for the championship at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey on July 19. For now, all attention turns to Atlanta, where two of the sport's most storied national teams, and two of its most accomplished individual forwards, will finally share a World Cup pitch with everything on the line.