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MEXICO CITY — For generations of football fans on both sides of the Atlantic, the Estadio Azteca carries an almost mythological resonance, the site of Diego Maradona's Hand of God, the venue of Pelé's 1970 masterclass, and the place where Mexico has not lost a World Cup match in the history of the tournament. On Sunday night, Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham will walk into that cauldron.

Kickoff is at 8 p.m. ET Sunday at the Azteca, with Fox Sports and Telemundo carrying the match in the United States. In the United Kingdom, the match begins at 1 a.m. Monday morning BST, meaning English pubs will be keeping fans watered well into the small hours. The winner advances to the quarterfinals in Miami on July 11, where they will meet the survivor of Brazil versus Norway.

The match sets up as one of the most compelling individual head-to-heads of the entire knockout stage. On one side, Kane and Bellingham have carried England's campaign through a combination of individual brilliance and collective purpose that has papered over a roster with genuine defensive vulnerabilities, most notably exposed when Congo DR took a 1-0 lead before Kane's dramatic two-goal comeback with 15 minutes remaining. On the other, Julián Quiñones and Raúl Jiménez have been electric for Mexico in front of a delirious home crowd, the pair combining for both goals in El Tri's 2-0 defeat of Ecuador in the round of 32 that ended a 40-year wait for a World Cup knockout victory.

Wayne Rooney, speaking in media analysis coverage ahead of the fixture, was direct about his concerns over England's defensive structure.

"For me there are big concerns. We are all delighted England have gone through but in particular when England lose the ball they are so open," Rooney said, adding of the prospective Mexico challenge: "Against a better team I think we are in big trouble if we don't sort that out."

The altitude factor alone is sufficient to reshape any tactical plan either coach has developed. The Azteca sits 2,200 meters above sea level, reducing the availability of oxygen in the air and placing extraordinary aerobic demands on players unaccustomed to competing at elevation. Mexico train at altitude regularly. England's players have never played a competitive match at this height in their careers, and the physical toll of maintaining the kind of intense pressing England employ under Thomas Tuchel over 90 minutes in those conditions cannot be overstated. Hydration breaks, which tournaments in extreme conditions mandate, have become unexpectedly critical to England's knockout run at this World Cup.

Mexico's Azteca record is extraordinary by any measure: losing just two of 89 matches played at the ground across all competitions, with the most recent World Cup record showing eight wins and two draws in 10 matches. El Tri has never lost a World Cup match at this stadium. Visiting nations with superior rosters on paper have repeatedly struggled to produce their best football when denied the space they create for themselves at sea level, unable to press as high, unable to run as fast or as long, and unable to recover possession as quickly as their patterns of play demand.

Mexico's tactical identity under Javier Aguirre is built for exactly these circumstances. El Tri drop into a compact, organized mid-block when out of possession and rely on Quiñones and Alvarado to attack the space behind retreating defensive lines with pace and directness. Teenage sensation Gilberto Mora, 17, who produced a slick performance against Ecuador and could become the youngest player to start a World Cup knockout match since Pelé, gives Mexico an X-factor in central midfield. Striker Jiménez has scored twice at the tournament and is now 47 goals into his international career, five behind all-time Mexico scoring leader Javier Hernandez.

England's predicted lineup sees Tuchel again dealing with the same defensive headache that has defined the team's entire knockout preparation. Reece James provided an optimistic injury update following the Congo DR match but is not expected to return for this fixture, leaving Djed Spence at right back after his uncomfortable individual performance against Congo. Declan Rice was forced off near the end of the Congo DR match, although the Arsenal midfielder appeared to be suffering primarily from cramp and exhaustion rather than structural injury. He is expected to start Sunday.

The predicted England lineup places Jordan Pickford in goal behind a back four of Spence, Ezri Konsa, Marc Guehi and Levi O'Reilly, with Rice and Elliot Anderson screening in front of the defense. Bukayo Saka, Bellingham and Anthony Gordon complete the attacking midfield behind Kane. Tuchel is expected to make at least one change to the wide positions, having been dissatisfied with his flanks' output against Congo.

Statistically, the head-to-head record between Mexico and England across their most recent meetings actually favors the English, who have won each of the last four encounters. Their last meeting came in 2010, when goals from Glen Johnson, Ledley King and Peter Crouch secured a 3-1 England win in a South Africa World Cup warm-up fixture. But none of those meetings took place at the Azteca, and none featured a Mexican side riding the specific wave of national euphoria that comes with ending a four-decade knockout drought in their tournament's home edition.

Betting markets position England as slight overall favorites to advance at around -150 with most major operators, with Mexico priced at around +200. Kalshi prediction markets, which track community probability estimates, give England a 40% chance of winning in regulation time, Mexico 32% and a draw leading to extra time 30%.

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham, in tandem, have carried the weight of expectation all summer and will relish this mighty test. Whether that quality can translate into goals against Mexico's tournament-best defensive record, which includes four consecutive clean sheets and zero goals conceded across the entire competition, will determine whether England's World Cup run continues into the quarterfinals in Miami or comes to an end in the place where football becomes something else entirely.