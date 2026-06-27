SEATTLE — Mohamed Salah's Egypt will look to confirm a place in the World Cup knockout stage for the first time in 92 years when the Pharaohs face Iran on Friday night, in a Group G finale that carries history-making stakes for both nations.

The match kicks off at Lumen Field in Seattle, with Egypt entering as the clear favorite after becoming the only team in Group G to register a win through the first two rounds of fixtures.

Egypt in control of its own destiny

Egypt's path to this point has been built on resilience rather than dominance. The team opened the tournament with a 1-1 draw against Belgium, before coming back from a goal down to beat New Zealand 3-1 in its second match — a result that marked the program's first World Cup win since its 1934 debut. Egypt is in full control of its own destiny, having beaten New Zealand 3-1, with Mo Salah central to that win, recording a goal and an assist.

The stakes for Friday's match are layered, though Egypt has more paths to advancement than its opponent. A draw will be enough for Egypt to confirm qualification for the round of 32, as that result would put the team out of reach of both Iran and New Zealand. Egypt could even top the group with a draw, provided Belgium doesn't beat New Zealand by more than two goals, while a win would confirm Egypt as outright group winners.

Opta's data models reflect Egypt's strong position heading into kickoff. According to Opta's supercomputer, Egypt is given a 44.1% probability of winning the fixture, with Iran assessed a 24.6% chance and a 31.3% probability of a draw. Overall, Egypt is favored to finish atop Group G with a 62.51% probability.

A personal milestone in sight for Salah

Beyond the team's broader ambitions, Friday's match carries personal significance for Egypt's biggest star. Salah is one goal away from becoming Egypt's joint all-time top scorer, a record currently held by 69 goals — a tally belonging to his own manager. Hossam Hassan, who played for Egypt between 1985 and 2006, now serves as the national team's head coach.

Hassan has been careful to manage the weight of expectation surrounding his star forward. "We do not put everything on one star or two stars and just bet that they will bring it for us," Hassan said, addressing the pressure on the 34-year-old forward.

The Egyptian coach also pointed to a tactical shift that has unlocked a different dimension of Salah's game this tournament. "I think it's a new version of Mo Salah at the moment," Hassan said. "He plays in a new position — he plays very freely in a very creative way."

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For Salah personally, qualification would represent a landmark moment regardless of whether he reaches the scoring milestone. According to Egyptian football officials, the forward has described reaching the knockout stage as potentially "the greatest achievement" in his nation's football history.

Iran navigating unprecedented circumstances

While Egypt's path has been relatively straightforward, Iran's World Cup campaign has unfolded against an extraordinary geopolitical backdrop. Iran enters Friday's match with two points from back-to-back draws — a 2-2 result against New Zealand and a 0-0 stalemate against Belgium — achieved while dealing with travel restrictions tied to the war the United States and Israel launched against Iran in late February.

Those restrictions have directly affected the team's preparation and recovery between matches. For its first two group games, Iran was permitted to travel to its U.S. playing venues only within 24 hours of kickoff, requiring the squad to return to its training base in Tijuana, Mexico, immediately after each match.

Conditions have eased somewhat ahead of the Egypt match, though not without continued friction. Iran's football federation said that officials had "caused problems" when the team traveled from its Mexican base for Friday's contest, even as broader travel restrictions were loosened for this final group match.

Iran coach Amir Ghalenoei addressed the toll the situation has taken on his squad, while striking an optimistic tone ahead of kickoff. "We are now fitter and also we are in a better position," Ghalenoei said Thursday, acknowledging that the restrictions had "physically affected us" during the team's earlier matches.

Ghalenoei also emphasized that his team's focus remains squarely on football, even as the match has become entangled in unrelated controversy. "We are going to be positive," Ghalenoei said. "We are not going to think about any other issues ... we seek to bring joy to our people." The Iranian coach declined to be drawn into questions about Pride-related celebrations planned around the match in Seattle.

A contest with layered storylines

Friday's match has drawn attention beyond the pitch after Seattle's local Pride celebration committee designated the date for recognition events, prompting formal objections from both the Egyptian and Iranian football federations, in countries where homosexuality is criminalized. FIFA has maintained there is no officially designated "Pride Match" associated with the tournament, while confirming that fans will not be barred from displaying rainbow flags inside the stadium.

What's needed for Iran

For Iran, the path to the knockout stage is simpler in description than execution: a victory over Egypt would put the team into the round of 32 for the first time in its eighth World Cup appearance, while anything less would leave its fate dependent on results elsewhere in the group and the broader battle for the tournament's eight best third-placed finishers.

Kickoff details

Egypt and Iran are scheduled to kick off Friday at 8 p.m. local time in Seattle, 11 p.m. Eastern time, with the match airing in the United States on FOX, FOX One, and Telemundo platforms. Coverage in Egypt is scheduled for early Saturday morning local time, while viewers in Iran can follow the match via IRIB TV3 and other domestic broadcasters.

With Salah chasing history on an individual level and Egypt on the verge of a national breakthrough, Friday's match in Seattle carries the kind of dual significance rarely found in a final group-stage fixture — one in which both nations have already exceeded expectations simply by arriving at this point with a genuine chance to advance.