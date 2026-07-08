ATLANTA — Defending champion Argentina faces Egypt on Tuesday in a World Cup Round of 16 matchup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, known as Atlanta Stadium for the tournament, with kickoff set for 12 p.m. Eastern time in a contest that pairs Lionel Messi against Mohamed Salah for the first time on soccer's biggest stage.

In the United States, the match is airing live on FOX, with Spanish-language coverage available on Telemundo. Viewers without traditional cable access can stream the game through any service that carries FOX, including DirecTV, which offers a five-day free trial, Fubo, which offers a one-day free trial, Sling and Hulu + Live TV. The match is also streaming live on FOX One, the tournament's official streaming platform, which carries a three-day free trial before converting to a $19.99 monthly subscription. Peacock serves as the official Spanish-language World Cup streaming platform for viewers who prefer that option.

International viewers have a range of free-to-stream options depending on their location. According to FourFourTwo, the match is available without a subscription through ITV in the United Kingdom, RTÉ Player in Ireland, SBS On Demand in Australia, CazéTV on YouTube in Brazil, NOS in the Netherlands, RTBF and VRT in Belgium, SRF, RTS and RSI in Switzerland, and TRT in Turkey. English-language commentary is available through the ITV, RTÉ Player and SBS On Demand broadcasts specifically. Viewers located outside of these regions can access a stream from an eligible country using a reputable VPN service, which creates a secure connection that allows a device to appear as though it is located in a different country for streaming purposes.

Argentina enters Tuesday's match in strong form, having won five consecutive matches across all competitions heading into the fixture. The team went undefeated through the group stage, opening with a 3-0 win over Algeria before beating Austria 2-0 and Jordan 3-1. In the Round of 32, Argentina needed extra time to see off tournament surprise Cape Verde, ultimately prevailing 3-2 behind goals from Lisandro Martinez and an own goal from Cape Verde's Diony Borges. Messi scored in that match as well, extending his personal tournament record with his 20th career World Cup goal. He currently sits tied with Norway's Erling Haaland and France's Kylian Mbappe atop the tournament's Golden Boot standings, each with seven goals.

Argentina's confirmed starting lineup features goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez behind a back line of Nahuel Molina, Cristian Romero, Lisandro Martinez and Nicolas Tagliafico, with a midfield of Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes and Enzo Fernandez supporting a front line of Julian Alvarez and Messi. Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has publicly criticized the tournament's tightening recovery windows between knockout matches, expressing frustration over the physical toll the schedule has placed on his squad following the grueling extra-time win over Cape Verde. The team also enters with some fitness concerns, as Enzo Fernandez, Facundo Medina and Molina were each on restricted training schedules over the weekend following the previous match.

Egypt reached this stage of the tournament for the first time since 1934, advancing from the Round of 32 with a penalty shootout win over Australia after the two sides played to a 1-1 draw through regulation and extra time. Egyptian midfielder Emam Ashour scored the team's lone goal in that match, while Salah converted his attempt in the shootout, including a signature "Panenka"-style chip during the tournament. Egypt's group stage results were more mixed, featuring draws against Belgium and Iran alongside a 3-1 win over New Zealand.

Egypt's confirmed lineup includes goalkeeper Mostafa Shobeir behind a defense of Mohamed Hany, Karim Hafez, Ramy Rabia and Yasser Ibrahim, with a midfield built around Emam Ashour, Marwan Attia and Mohanad Lasheen, supporting a front line featuring captain Salah alongside Mostafa Ziko and Haissem Hassan. Egypt head coach Hossam Hassan faces his own selection concerns at left-back, with Hafez reportedly managing an injury sustained during the Australia match and alternate option Ahmed Fatouh already considered doubtful for selection heading into Tuesday's fixture.

Tuesday's match marks just the second all-time meeting between the two nations, with their only previous encounter coming in a March 2008 friendly that Argentina won 2-0 in Cairo. Argentina is chasing back-to-back World Cup titles, a feat no nation has accomplished since Brazil won consecutive championships in 1958 and 1962. For Egypt, simply reaching this stage of the tournament has already been described as a historic achievement for both the country and the broader African continent, given the 92-year gap since the program's only previous World Cup knockout-round appearance.

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The match is being played in a climate-controlled, indoor environment at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with outside temperatures expected to reach approximately 86 degrees Fahrenheit at kickoff and climb to around 90 degrees by the final whistle, alongside humidity levels ranging from roughly 59 percent early in the match to 51 percent by its conclusion, conditions that will have no direct impact on play given the stadium's retractable roof and climate systems.

The winner of Tuesday's match will advance to face the winner of the separate Round of 16 fixture between Switzerland and Colombia, also being played Tuesday, in a quarterfinal matchup scheduled for Saturday, July 11, in Kansas City. Analysts and betting markets have generally favored Argentina to advance, citing the team's depth, tournament experience and Messi's continued individual excellence, while noting that Egypt's disciplined defensive structure and Salah's creative influence give the Pharaohs a genuine path to another significant upset should they replicate the composure shown during their penalty shootout win over Australia.

Fans looking to follow the match without access to a livestream can also track live scores, statistics and play-by-play updates through outlets including Goal.com and Yahoo Sports, both of which are providing minute-by-minute coverage of the contest as it unfolds Tuesday afternoon in Atlanta.