Read more England vs Croatia Preview: Betting Tips, Odds and Predictions for 2026 World Cup Opener England vs Croatia Preview: Betting Tips, Odds and Predictions for 2026 World Cup Opener

ARLINGTON, Texas — England and Croatia renew their rivalry on Wednesday in the opening match of Group L at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, with fans across North America and worldwide seeking clear viewing details for the highly anticipated clash at AT&T Stadium.

The Three Lions, chasing their first title since 1966, face a resilient Croatia side eager to build on past deep tournament runs. Broadcast coverage is widely available, ensuring global audiences can follow the action live as both teams aim for a strong start in the expanded 48-team competition.

How to Watch in the United States

The match airs live on FOX in English, with Spanish-language coverage on Telemundo. Streaming options include the FOX Sports app and website, as well as fubo for those without traditional cable. New fubo subscribers can access a free trial to stream the game and other tournament matches.

Additional platforms such as Hulu + Live TV and YouTube TV often carry FOX channels, depending on local availability. Viewers should confirm with their provider for the latest access details.

Kickoff Time and Venue Details

The game kicks off at 3 p.m. local time (Central Time) on Wednesday, June 17, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This translates to 4 p.m. Eastern, 2 p.m. Mountain and 1 p.m. Pacific.

AT&T Stadium, home to the NFL's Dallas Cowboys, provides a massive capacity and modern facilities suitable for the World Cup's scale. Gates typically open several hours before kickoff, with fans advised to plan for heavy traffic in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

International Broadcast Information

In the United Kingdom, the match broadcasts free-to-air on ITV1, with streaming available via ITVX. Coverage begins around 8 p.m. BST ahead of the 9 p.m. kickoff. BBC and ITV share duties across the tournament, making many games accessible without subscription.

Other regions feature dedicated partners. Fans in India can tune into specific networks, while Australian viewers access coverage through SBS. Check local listings for exact channels and streaming services in your country, as rights vary.

Today's Full World Cup Schedule

Wednesday's Group L and other action includes:

Thursday brings additional group stage matches, including Czechia vs. South Africa and others. The full tournament runs through July 19, with 104 total games across 16 host cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Group L Context and Team Backgrounds

England enters as one of the favorites, boasting a perfect qualifying record with eight wins, 22 goals scored and none conceded. Manager Thomas Tuchel has assembled a squad featuring Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Declan Rice, blending youth and experience.

Croatia, runners-up in 2018 and third place in 2022, relies on veterans like Luka Modric despite questions about aging legs. The team qualified strongly and brings tournament pedigree that could challenge England's ambitions.

The sides share history, including Croatia's 2018 semifinal victory over England. Recent encounters have favored the Three Lions, adding narrative weight to this opener.

Broader Tournament Overview

The 2026 World Cup marks the first hosted by three nations, with 48 teams competing in an expanded format. Host cities span the U.S., Canada and Mexico, from Atlanta to Vancouver. The final takes place July 19 at MetLife Stadium in New York/New Jersey.

Qualification produced compelling storylines. Automatic berths for hosts Canada, Mexico and the United States joined powerhouses like Argentina, Brazil, France and Germany. Debutants such as Uzbekistan add fresh intrigue.

Streaming has become central to the viewing experience. Peacock offers Spanish-language options alongside Telemundo, while English broadcasts dominate on FOX networks. International viewers may use official FIFA platforms or regional rights holders.

Practical Viewing Tips

Cord-cutters benefit from services like fubo, which carries major sports channels and supports multiple devices. Ensure a stable internet connection for live streams, especially during peak viewing hours. Apps often provide replays, highlights and multi-angle views post-match.

Time zone differences affect global fans. European audiences watch late evening, while Asian viewers tune in early morning. Official FIFA and broadcaster apps deliver schedules, notifications and team news.

Weather in Arlington on match day should be typical for mid-June Texas, with potential heat requiring fans at the stadium to stay hydrated. Neutral venue dynamics may influence atmosphere, as both English and Croatian supporters travel in numbers.

Match Significance

A strong result here sets the tone for Group L, which also includes Ghana and Panama. England seeks momentum toward ending its long title drought, while Croatia aims to defy expectations once more.

Analysts highlight key battles: Kane's finishing against Croatia's experienced defense, and midfield control involving Bellingham and Modric. Tactical adjustments under Tuchel and his Croatian counterpart will shape the contest.

Pre-match buzz includes fan gatherings in Dallas area venues. The game represents more than three points — it carries historical weight and shapes knockout path prospects in a competitive group.

Additional Resources

Fans can follow live updates through official tournament sites, broadcaster portals and sports apps. Post-match analysis, highlights and player interviews will be widely available shortly after full time.

For those unable to watch live, on-demand replays and condensed versions appear on streaming platforms within hours. Social media channels from FIFA, national teams and media outlets provide real-time updates and behind-the-scenes content.

The 2026 edition promises record viewership, leveraging digital innovation alongside traditional broadcasts. Whether at home, in a pub or at the stadium, supporters worldwide prepare for what could be a memorable opener.

England's depth and home-continent advantage as a European side in North America contrast with Croatia's resilience and counter-attacking threat. The outcome remains uncertain, but broadcast accessibility ensures no one misses the drama.

As the tournament unfolds, this Group L battle could prove pivotal. Tune in via FOX, fubo or regional partners to witness two storied programs begin their quests for glory.