FIFA Admits Controversial VAR Call in Argentina-Switzerland World Cup Quarterfinal Broke the Rules of Game

Football's international rule-making body has effectively confirmed that one of the most disputed video assistant referee decisions of the 2026 World Cup should never have been made, reigniting scrutiny over Argentina's contentious run through the tournament even as a separate FIFA disciplinary investigation into the team's conduct continues.

The finding centers on Argentina's quarterfinal victory over Switzerland, a match in which Swiss striker Breel Embolo was shown a second yellow card and sent off after appearing to go down under a challenge from Argentina midfielder Leandro Paredes. Replays suggested there had been no contact between the two players, with Embolo accused at the time of simulation, commonly known as diving, in an attempt to win a foul. The match referee reviewed the incident using the tournament's revised "mistaken identity" protocol before issuing the red card, a decision that proved decisive as Switzerland went on to lose the match after extra time.

The International Football Association Board, known as IFAB, which writes and governs the laws of the game that FIFA competitions are required to follow, has since confirmed that the review should not have taken place under the current rules governing VAR reviews. In a statement, IFAB said: "A yellow card (caution) other than a second yellow card can only be reviewed to identify the player who committed the sanctioned offence; the offence itself cannot be reviewed or amended." The organization added that while the use of the mistaken identity clause to address simulation during the tournament "was well received and will be included in the detailed review of the VAR protocol," it "may not be used as such until that review is concluded," an acknowledgment that the interpretation applied during the Argentina-Switzerland match fell outside the rules as they currently stand.

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FIFA pushed back firmly against the characterization that an error had occurred, defending its handling of the situation in a statement posted to social media through its official FIFA Media account. "FIFA's interpretation of Mistaken Identity was consistently applied during the FIFA World Cup," the organization wrote. "There were two instances in which a player was mistakenly identified as having committed a yellow card offence and the VAR advised the referee to correct the factual error caused by the opponent's simulation." FIFA argued that the underlying act of simulation itself could not be disputed under the review, and that it "should not result in a disciplinary sanction against an opponent that may then lead to further consequences, such as a sending off for a second yellow card or a match suspension for accumulated cautions."

FIFA went further in disputing that any rule had been broken, stating: "We do not consider this to have been a referee or VAR error and the decision restored justice." The organization said it had remained in contact with IFAB throughout the process and that the governing body had confirmed the interpretation used during the tournament was valid, describing it as having been "well received" and noting it would inform ongoing discussions about revisions to the VAR protocol following the tournament's conclusion.

The dispute has added fresh fuel to broader controversy surrounding Argentina's path through the 2026 World Cup. Lionel Scaloni's side faced intense scrutiny throughout the knockout rounds before ultimately losing the final to Spain, with multiple contentious refereeing moments prompting separate FIFA reviews and fueling online speculation, without supporting evidence, that officiating had favored the South American team during the tournament.

Switzerland manager Murat Yakin was outspoken in his criticism of the officiating decision immediately following the quarterfinal loss, arguing that the dismissal had unfairly denied his team a place in the semifinals. "We were punished for a rule that is completely unacceptable," Yakin said. "I don't understand. It is very painful we are eliminated that way. I don't think we deserved it and in my opinion our boys are the real heroes." Yakin went on to criticize the specific mechanism used to overturn the call. "The referee makes that one decision that he interfered, it is completely misunderstandable. That is a situation that happened many times previously. He awarded a yellow card. This rule destroyed our game today."

The clarification from IFAB arrives as FIFA's separate disciplinary investigation into Argentina's conduct during the World Cup final against Spain remains active. That investigation was launched after chaotic scenes broke out following the final whistle, with several Argentina players and coaching staff members alleged to have confronted match officials in a post-match confrontation. FIFA has appointed a prosecutor to examine the incidents from that match, and potential penalties under consideration include player and staff suspensions as well as financial sanctions against the Argentine federation. The investigation is also examining additional flashpoints involving Argentina from later stages of the tournament, according to FIFA.

With both the VAR protocol dispute and the ongoing disciplinary investigation still unresolved, the fallout from Argentina's turbulent 2026 World Cup campaign continues to generate scrutiny well after the tournament's conclusion, as football's governing bodies work through questions about how officiating rules were applied during some of the competition's most consequential matches.