ATLANTA — Argentina's dramatic comeback victory over England in Wednesday's World Cup semifinal produced a celebration that has drawn attention well beyond the scoreline, after players unfurled a banner referencing the disputed Falkland Islands, a move that could expose the team to sanctions from FIFA ahead of Sunday's championship match against Spain.

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Argentina defeated England 2-1 in a match that saw Enzo Fernández and Lautaro Martínez score in the final minutes to complete a comeback, both assisted by Lionel Messi. The result sends Argentina to a second consecutive World Cup final, where it will face Spain in pursuit of its fourth championship and its first back-to-back title in more than six decades.

The postgame celebration, however, has become a story of its own. Fans in the stands at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium held a banner reading "Las Malvinas Son Argentinas," using the Spanish-language name Argentina uses for the islands. The phrase translates to "The Malvinas are Argentine," a reference to Argentina's longstanding territorial claim over the Falkland Islands, a British overseas territory in the South Atlantic. According to reporting from The Athletic, midfielder Giovani Lo Celso appeared to be the first player to take hold of the banner, unfurling it alongside defender Nicolás Otamendi. By the time the celebration moved toward the section of the stadium occupied by Argentine supporters, nearly the entire Argentina squad had gathered behind the banner as players danced and celebrated with fans.

The islands at the center of the banner's message have been the subject of a centuries-old territorial dispute between Argentina and the United Kingdom, a conflict that escalated into open warfare in 1982. The 74-day Falklands War resulted in the deaths of 649 Argentine service members and 255 British soldiers, along with three civilian deaths among the islands' residents. The conflict ended with British forces retaining control of the territory, and the islands remain a British overseas territory today, though Argentina continues to assert its historical claim to the area.

Ahead of Wednesday's match, Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni had sought to separate the historical rivalry between the two nations from the football contest itself. Speaking to reporters before kickoff, Scaloni dismissed any connection between the match and the broader geopolitical history, saying, "mixing the two would be crazy." Once Argentina completed its comeback win, however, the Falklands reference became a central part of the team's on-field celebration.

The display has raised questions about potential disciplinary action from football's governing bodies. Both FIFA and the International Football Association Board, which oversees the sport's rules, prohibit players and teams from displaying political messaging during matches. FIFA's stadium code of conduct bars materials "of a political, offensive and/or discriminatory nature," including banners, flags, apparel and other items containing wording or symbols aimed at discrimination based on national origin or a range of other categories. Separately, IFAB's rulebook states that playing equipment "must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images," and specifies that "for any offence the player and/or the team will be sanctioned by the competition organiser, national football association or by FIFA."

As of Wednesday evening, FIFA had not issued any public response to the banner's display, and it remains unclear what, if any, disciplinary action the governing body might pursue. Given that Argentina is next scheduled to face Spain in Sunday's World Cup final, any sanction significant enough to affect the team's participation in the championship match would represent an unusually drastic step by FIFA. A financial penalty is considered the more likely outcome, based on past precedent. FIFA fined the Argentine Football Association £20,000 in 2014 after players displayed a similar banner referencing the islands ahead of a friendly match against Slovenia that same year.

The banner controversy adds another layer to what was already one of the most emotionally charged matches of this year's tournament. Wednesday's semifinal itself carried significant tension between the two footballing nations well before the final whistle, with supporters from both sides exchanging boos during pregame national anthems and players engaging in a physical, foul-heavy contest that saw no shots on goal from either side for the first 30 minutes of play, a stretch not seen at a World Cup since 1966.

England's exit marks the second consecutive World Cup in which the team has reached the semifinals only to fall short of a place in the final, following a similar result in 2018. England has not appeared in a World Cup final since it won the tournament in 1966. England manager Thomas Tuchel addressed the loss afterward, saying he had no regrets about his team's approach following Anthony Gordon's first-half goal, even as England ultimately surrendered its lead in the match's closing minutes.

For Argentina, Sunday's final against Spain represents a chance to make history as the first team to win consecutive World Cup titles since Brazil accomplished the feat in 1958 and 1962. The match is scheduled for 3 p.m. Eastern time and will be broadcast on Fox and Telemundo. Spain enters the final unbeaten through the tournament and is seeking its second World Cup championship, having first won the title in 2010.

Whether Wednesday's celebration results in any formal action from FIFA is expected to become clearer in the coming days as the sport's governing body reviews the incident. In the meantime, the banner has added a geopolitical subplot to a tournament already defined by dramatic late-game comebacks, generational storylines involving Messi and Spain's 19-year-old star Lamine Yamal, and a championship match that organizers expect to draw one of the largest global television audiences in World Cup history.