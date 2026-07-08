Messi Scores Record Goal as Argentina Storms Back From 2-0 Down to Stun Egypt 3-2 in World Cup Thriller

ATLANTA — Argentina produced one of the most dramatic comebacks of this year's World Cup on Tuesday, scoring three goals in the final 13 minutes to overturn a two-goal deficit and defeat Egypt 3-2 in the Round of 16, advancing the defending champions to the quarterfinals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Egypt had taken control of the match early, scoring in the first half to give the Pharaohs an unlikely advantage over the tournament favorites. Egypt extended that lead in the 67th minute when Mostafa Zico converted the finish of an end-to-end counterattack, pushing the score to 2-0 just minutes after Egypt had a separate goal controversially overturned following a VAR review for a foul in the build-up. With the two-goal cushion, Egypt appeared on the verge of one of the tournament's biggest upsets, threatening to eliminate the two-time defending champion well before the quarterfinal stage.

Argentina's response arrived in a furious final stretch. Defender Cristian Romero pulled the Albiceleste back into the match in the 79th minute, scoring on a free header to cut Egypt's lead to 2-1. Just minutes later, Lionel Messi equalized, converting his 21st career World Cup goal to level the score at 2-2 and extend his own all-time record for goals scored across World Cup tournaments, a mark he had already established earlier in the competition. The goal capped an emotional sequence for Messi, who had earlier in the match missed a penalty kick, his second missed spot kick of the tournament, before finding the net from open play to help spark Argentina's comeback.

The winning goal came in the 92nd minute, when midfielder Enzo Fernandez capped off a swift Argentina counterattack with a header, sending the Argentina-heavy crowd inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium into a frenzy and completing the stunning three-goal turnaround in the closing stages of the match.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Argentina forward Julian Alvarez reflected on the significance of Messi's continued brilliance under pressure. "Leo (Messi) keeps showing what a great legend he is, and we're happy to be able to be with him," Alvarez said. "I'm not usually someone who gets emotional, but today I felt it deeply."

Messi was visibly emotional in the aftermath of the win, with multiple reports describing him in tears following the final whistle, reflecting both the intensity of the match and the significance of extending his career deep into another deep World Cup run at age 39, in what is widely expected to be his final appearance at the tournament.

The result extends Argentina's push toward what would be back-to-back World Cup titles, a feat no nation has accomplished since Brazil won consecutive championships in 1958 and 1962. Despite Tuesday's dramatic finish, the win keeps Lionel Scaloni's side unbeaten through six matches this tournament, though the team was forced to survive its second consecutive knockout-stage scare, following an earlier extra-time win over Cape Verde in the Round of 32 in which Argentina similarly had to fight back from a difficult position.

Read more Argentina Faces Egypt in World Cup Round of 16 Big Showdown as Messi and Salah Headline Tuesday's Clash Argentina Faces Egypt in World Cup Round of 16 Big Showdown as Messi and Salah Headline Tuesday's Clash

For Egypt, the loss brings an end to a historic tournament run that had already been celebrated as a significant achievement for both the country and the broader African continent. Egypt had reached the Round of 16 for the first time since 1934, advancing through a penalty shootout win over Australia in the previous round. Despite falling to Argentina, the Pharaohs pushed the tournament favorites to the brink for the better part of 80 minutes, taking a two-goal lead against a team many had expected to comfortably advance, before Argentina's late surge ultimately proved decisive.

Tuesday's match also featured a notable individual duel between two of the sport's most recognizable stars, with Messi facing Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah for the first time on the World Cup stage. While Salah and Egypt's disciplined defensive structure limited Argentina's scoring chances for much of the match, the Pharaohs were ultimately unable to hold off the late surge from a team boasting significantly greater overall attacking depth in its closing stages.

With the win, Argentina advances to face the winner of Tuesday's separate Round of 16 match between Switzerland and Colombia in the quarterfinal round, scheduled for Saturday, July 11, in Kansas City. The matchup will mark Argentina's continued push through the tournament's knockout stages as the team looks to build on Tuesday's dramatic comeback heading into the latter rounds of the competition.

Messi's continued excellence in this year's tournament has kept him at the center of the World Cup's individual storylines throughout the competition. His equalizing goal against Egypt extended his all-time World Cup scoring record, a mark he set earlier in the tournament during Argentina's group-stage win over Austria, when he became the first player in men's World Cup history to reach the milestone. With his latest goal, Messi remains tied for the tournament's Golden Boot lead alongside Norway's Erling Haaland and France's Kylian Mbappe, each with seven goals for the competition.

Tuesday's dramatic finish added to what has already been one of the more eventful Round of 16 stages in recent World Cup history, following Norway's stunning upset of five-time champion Brazil, England's chaotic win over co-host Mexico, and Belgium's rout of co-host United States earlier in the round. Argentina's comeback against Egypt now joins that list of standout results, reinforcing the unpredictable nature of this year's expanded, 48-team tournament as it moves deeper into its knockout stages.

As Argentina prepares for its quarterfinal matchup, the team will look to recover both physically and emotionally from Tuesday's grueling finish, having now required dramatic late-game heroics in consecutive knockout matches to advance. With Messi continuing to produce moments of individual brilliance at what is expected to be his final World Cup, and with Fernandez's stoppage-time winner adding another chapter to Argentina's championship defense, the two-time defending champion now turns its attention to the winner of Wednesday's Switzerland-Colombia tie as it continues its pursuit of a third World Cup title in program history.