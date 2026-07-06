EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Erling Haaland scored two goals in the final stretch of Sunday's match to lift Norway past Brazil 2-1 in a Round of 16 upset at the 2026 World Cup, sending the five-time champions home earlier than they have exited in more than three decades.

The victory, secured at New York New Jersey Stadium, marks Norway's first-ever appearance in a World Cup quarterfinal. Brazil's exit is its earliest since 1990, extending a difficult recent pattern for the storied program: it has now been eliminated by European opposition in six consecutive World Cup tournaments.

Norway goalkeeper Orjan Nyland was the standout performer for much of the match, delivering a string of key saves that kept Brazil off the scoreboard for most of regulation. Early in the second half of a scoreless opening period, Nyland stopped a penalty kick from Bruno Guimaraes, diving to his left to push away a tame attempt from the Newcastle midfielder. That save came after Brazil had been awarded the penalty when defender Kristoffer Ajer collided with forward Matheus Cunha inside the box. Referee Ismail Elfath initially waved off Brazil's appeal, but the call was overturned following a video review.

Nyland continued to frustrate Brazil's attack throughout the match, getting a decisive touch on a low drive from Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli to deny Guimaraes an easy tap-in, and later sticking out a leg to stop a shot from Vinicius Junior after Norway captain Martin Odegaard lost possession near his own box. The goalkeeper also made a diving stop to deny a powerful strike from Rayan and reached back to prevent a scramble in his own box from turning into an own goal off Ajer late in the match.

Norway's best chance in the first half came when Haaland, who had otherwise struggled to find space against Brazil's central defenders Gabriel Magalhaes and Marquinhos, created an opening that fell to Odegaard. Brazil goalkeeper Alisson made a strong save to keep the match level heading into halftime.

Brazil made a lineup change ahead of kickoff, inserting Martinelli for the injured Lucas Paqueta, while Norway welcomed back defender Julian Ryerson, who had missed the team's previous two matches with a thigh injury. Norway's head coach, Stale Solbakken, made two substitutions at halftime, bringing on Oscar Bobb and Andreas Schjelderup in place of Antonio Nusa and Alexander Sorloth.

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti, hired in part to help end the country's lengthy wait for a sixth World Cup title, turned to teenage forward Endrick shortly after the break in search of a breakthrough. The substitution nearly paid off immediately when Vinicius Junior threaded a clever pass to Endrick with the outside of his foot, but the young striker's effort drifted wide as Nyland rushed out to close down the angle.

The match's deadlock was finally broken in the second half when Schjelderup rose above Brazil's Gabriel to head home a cross delivered from the left flank, giving Norway a 1-0 lead. Brazil brought on forward Neymar in the 67th minute to a loud ovation from a crowd that skewed heavily in support of the South American side, but the hosts' rescue effort did not immediately materialize.

Haaland put the result further out of reach in the 90th minute, driving a low shot into the corner of the net from the edge of the penalty area to make it 2-0. The goal was his second of the match and gave him seven for the tournament, pulling him level with Lionel Messi atop the World Cup's scoring charts.

Brazil was awarded a second penalty deep into stoppage time after a physical incident involving an elbow on midfielder Casemiro, and a tense exchange followed between Neymar and Nyland before the veteran forward converted the spot kick in the 10th minute of stoppage time to pull Brazil within one. The late goal proved to be only a consolation, as Norway held on to secure the win and advance in the tournament.

Norway will now face the winner of the Round of 16 match between co-hosts Mexico and England in the quarterfinals, a game scheduled to take place in Miami on July 11. The result sets up what would be a historic run for Norway, a team long known for producing individual talent but which had never previously advanced past the Round of 16 stage at a men's World Cup.

For Brazil, the loss raises fresh questions about the team's ability to translate individual star power into deep tournament runs, a challenge that has now persisted across multiple coaching changes and generations of talent. Ancelotti, one of the most decorated club managers in the sport's history, was brought in with the explicit goal of ending Brazil's championship drought, which now stretches back more than two decades. Sunday's defeat means that goal will have to wait at least another cycle, as the team heads home earlier than it has since a 1-0 loss to archrival Argentina in the Round of 16 36 years ago.

Norway's win has already resonated well beyond the stadium. Video circulating from Oslo showed large crowds gathering to celebrate the result with an impromptu, viral display of synchronized cheering following the final whistle, reflecting the significance of the moment for a country making its first appearance in a World Cup quarterfinal.

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With the result finalized, attention now shifts to Sunday night's late Round of 16 match between Mexico and England in Mexico City, the winner of which will meet Norway in next weekend's quarterfinal in Miami. The broader knockout stage continues through the coming days, with additional Round of 16 matches, including Portugal against Spain, still to be played before the tournament moves into the quarterfinal round.