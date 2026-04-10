MELBOURNE, Australia — In a stunning Billie Jean King Cup debut that sent shockwaves through John Cain Arena, 17-year-old Great Britain teenager Mika Stojsavljevic pulled off a massive upset Friday, defeating Australia's in-form world No. 56 Talia Gibson 7-6 (4), 7-5 to give her team a 1-0 lead in the 2026 qualifiers.

The victory, coming against a player ranked more than 200 spots higher, immediately thrust the tall, powerful British prospect into the spotlight as one of tennis's brightest emerging talents. Stojsavljevic, the 2024 US Open junior champion currently ranked No. 275, displayed composure, big serving and mental toughness far beyond her years in front of a vocal home crowd supporting the Australians.

Gibson, 21, had been riding a wave of momentum after a breakout start to 2026 that included victories over several top-20 players and a career-high ranking. As Australia's top singles player in the tie — with higher-ranked teammates unavailable — she entered as the heavy favorite against the debutante. But nerves and unforced errors plagued her early, allowing Stojsavljevic to seize control.

"I'm proud of myself for the fact that I kept fighting and got back to that stage," Gibson said afterward. "Hopefully next time I can think back to those moments and what I can do better. At the end of the day, it's kind of how tennis works — these things happen, so it's just a bit of a learning opportunity really."

The match unfolded as a high-stakes battle of big hitters on the outdoor hard courts. Gibson started tentatively, dropping an early break before battling back to 3-3 in the first set. The players traded heavy groundstrokes, but Stojsavljevic's serve — she fired 12 aces in the match — proved decisive. She raced to a 4-0 lead in the tiebreak on Gibson's backhand error and closed it out 7-4.

Momentum carried into the second set. Stojsavljevic surged ahead 5-2, only for Gibson to mount a fierce comeback, breaking twice to level at 5-5. In a marathon 12th game, Gibson held five break points, but the British teen saved them all with fearless serving and aggressive play. She then broke Gibson in the next game to seal the straight-sets victory in just under two hours.

Stojsavljevic, who stands 6-foot-1 (1.85m) and wields a formidable game built for the modern power baseline style, showed poise under pressure typical of seasoned veterans. Her junior success, including the 2024 US Open title, hinted at this potential, but translating it to senior team competition on debut against a surging opponent marked a significant leap.

Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong praised her player's performance. The squad arrived without stars like Emma Raducanu and Katie Boulter, and recent injury withdrawals further tested the depth. Stojsavljevic's win, earning her LTA Colour Holder status No. 334, injected belief into a rebuilding British side.

Australia's day worsened when world No. 80 Kimberly Birrell lost the second singles to Harriet Dart 6-4, 3-6, 3-6, putting the hosts in a 0-2 hole after day one. Birrell took the first set but unraveled with double faults and errors, allowing Dart to storm back. The tie now hinges on Saturday's action, with reverse singles and a potential doubles decider featuring Australia's experienced pair Storm Hunter and Ellen Perez against Dart and Jodie Burrage.

The stakes are high for both nations. The winner advances to the Billie Jean King Cup Finals in China later in 2026, joining the host and other qualifiers. Australia, eager to return to the elite stage, faced a tough test without some top players but still entered as favorites on home soil. Great Britain, seeded third in the tie, seized the early advantage through youthful exuberance.

Stojsavljevic's path to this moment began with strong junior results and steady senior progress. Born Dec. 15, 2008, she has climbed the WTA rankings through ITF titles and main-draw experience, including a Wimbledon appearance. Her selection for the Australia tie, announced days earlier, came as a reward for consistency and potential.

In post-match reflections, Stojsavljevic spoke of the honor of representing her country. "It means everything to me," she had said ahead of the tie, echoing the sentiment many young players feel when pulling on the national colors for the first time. Her on-court demeanor — calm in tiebreaks, aggressive when serving for the match — suggested she thrived in the big-moment environment.

For Gibson, the loss stings but fits a narrative of rapid rise and adjustment. Her recent form, including deep runs at Indian Wells and strong showings elsewhere, positioned her as Australia's leader. The Billie Jean King Cup debut added pressure, which she acknowledged as a key area for growth. "The learning opportunity is just how I embraced the situation," she noted, highlighting mental aspects alongside tactical ones.

Tennis analysts quickly hailed the result as one of the biggest upsets in recent Billie Jean King Cup history, especially given the ranking disparity and home advantage. Stojsavljevic's big serve and ability to save critical break points drew comparisons to other tall prospects who transitioned successfully from juniors.

The qualifiers run April 10-11 across multiple venues, with other notable ties including Italy vs. Japan, Belgium vs. United States, and Kazakhstan vs. Canada. Italy seeks a three-peat path, while the U.S. aims to rebound.

As day two looms in Melbourne, Australia must respond forcefully or risk elimination. Great Britain, buoyed by Stojsavljevic's heroics, sits one win from a commanding position. The teenager's performance not only shifted the tie but could accelerate her senior career trajectory, drawing attention from fans and scouts worldwide.

Stojsavljevic joins a lineage of British talents making waves in team events, from the likes of Emma Raducanu's past heroics to the current depth being built under Keothavong. For a 17-year-old stepping onto the international stage against a higher-ranked, confident opponent, the poise displayed Friday suggests a bright future.

The full tie outcome remains uncertain, but one thing is clear: Mika Stojsavljevic has announced herself dramatically on the senior Billie Jean King Cup scene. Tennis enthusiasts will watch closely as she and her teammates chase a spot in the Finals.