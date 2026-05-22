D-Wave Quantum Stock Rockets 24.46% to $24.02 on U.S. Government Funding News

NEW YORK — D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS) shares surged 24.46% to $24.02 in morning trading on Thursday, May 21, 2026, as the quantum computing company benefited from reports that it is among recipients in a major U.S. government funding package for the sector.

The stock opened higher and maintained strong gains amid elevated trading volume. This move extended recent volatility in quantum stocks following broader sector momentum.

Media reports indicated that D-Wave Quantum is expected to receive approximately $100 million as part of a Trump administration initiative involving $2 billion in grants to multiple quantum computing firms. The funding includes equity stakes for the government in participating companies.

Other companies reportedly involved include IonQ, Rigetti Computing and Infleqtion. The announcements drove gains across the quantum sector on May 21.

D-Wave reported first-quarter 2026 results on May 12. Revenue was $2.9 million, down from the prior year, but the company recorded record quarterly bookings of $33.4 million, up nearly 2,000% year-over-year. The bookings included a $20 million system sale to Florida Atlantic University and a $10 million two-year enterprise agreement with a Fortune 100 company.

CEO Alan Baratz highlighted the commercial traction. The company ended the quarter with $588.4 million in cash and marketable securities. It continues to advance its annealing quantum systems while developing gate-model capabilities.

D-Wave focuses on practical quantum computing applications, particularly optimization and machine learning problems. Its systems are commercially available today through cloud access and on-premise installations. The company serves customers in logistics, finance, manufacturing and government sectors.

The stock has traded in a 52-week range reflecting high volatility typical of the emerging quantum sector. Market capitalization exceeded $8 billion in recent sessions. Analyst price targets vary, with some firms citing long-term potential despite near-term revenue fluctuations.

No new company-specific announcements were released on May 21. The surge aligned with sector-wide enthusiasm following government funding reports. D-Wave has previously engaged with federal programs and expressed interest in partnerships that advance national quantum initiatives.

The company relocated operations and maintains a focus on scalable quantum solutions. It has demonstrated systems with hundreds of qubits and continues research toward error-corrected, fault-tolerant computing.

Investors monitor D-Wave's progress on commercial bookings, technical milestones and path to profitability. The company has emphasized both hardware sales and quantum computing as a service (QCaaS) offerings.

Broader market context included positive sentiment around quantum technology amid U.S. efforts to maintain technological leadership. The sector has attracted significant private and public investment in recent years.

Trading volume on May 21 far exceeded recent averages as the funding news circulated. Quantum peers also posted notable gains in morning sessions.

D-Wave Quantum, headquartered in Burnaby, British Columbia, with U.S. operations, went public through a SPAC merger. It remains one of the few publicly traded pure-play quantum computing companies with commercially available systems.

The company's next earnings update is anticipated in August for the second quarter. Management has focused on converting strong bookings into recognized revenue while advancing its technology roadmap.

Analysts track key metrics including bookings growth, cash position and customer adoption. D-Wave continues to invest in R&D while scaling commercial deployments.

The stock's performance on May 21 underscores investor interest in quantum computing firms positioned for government and enterprise contracts. Market participants will watch for confirmation of funding details and execution on commercial goals.