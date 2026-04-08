Paramount Skydance Corp. shares surged nearly 9% in morning trading Tuesday as the newly formed media giant moved closer to securing $24 billion in equity commitments from Middle Eastern sovereign wealth funds to finance its ambitious $81 billion to $110 billion takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery, a deal that could reshape Hollywood and the global streaming landscape.

The stock (NASDAQ: PSKY) climbed to $10.74, up $0.88 or 8.98%, by 10:53 a.m. EDT on heavy volume, reversing some of the year's earlier losses amid renewed optimism around the blockbuster merger. The rally followed fresh reports and company filings confirming advanced talks with a consortium led by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, along with Qatar Investment Authority and Abu Dhabi investors.

Paramount Skydance, created from last year's $8 billion merger of Skydance Media and Paramount Global that closed in August 2025, has been aggressively pursuing Warner Bros. Discovery since early 2026. The company outbid Netflix in February when Warner's board deemed Paramount's revised all-cash offer a "superior proposal." A special shareholder vote for Warner Bros. Discovery is scheduled for April 23 to approve the transaction.

David Ellison, who serves as chairman and CEO of Paramount Skydance, has positioned the potential combination as a way to create a "next-generation" media powerhouse capable of competing with Netflix, Disney and tech giants in an era of cord-cutting and AI-driven content. The deal would unite Paramount's CBS, MTV, Nickelodeon and Paramount+ streaming service with Warner's HBO, CNN, Warner Bros. film studio and Discovery channels.

Analysts say the $24 billion Gulf funding package would provide critical equity backing, reducing reliance on debt and helping satisfy regulatory scrutiny over the massive consolidation. The Wall Street Journal first reported the talks on Sunday, with sources indicating signed commitments could be finalized soon. Paramount Skydance filed an 8-K with the SEC on Tuesday detailing an amendment to its certificate of incorporation that increases authorized Class B shares and clarifies dividend rights, alongside plans for a warrant dividend to existing shareholders after canceling a prior rights offering.

"This financing de-risks the Warner deal significantly," one media analyst noted, pointing to improved balance sheet flexibility as the company navigates antitrust reviews and integration planning.

The stock had struggled earlier in 2026, falling as much as 34% year-to-date amid concerns over deal execution risks, streaming losses and broader industry pressures. It traded near $9.85 at Monday's close before Tuesday's surge. Market capitalization now hovers around $10.6 billion to $11 billion.

Wells Fargo lowered its price target on PSKY to $8 from $10 on April 2 while maintaining an Underweight rating, citing execution challenges. Other analysts remain mixed, with some highlighting long-term upside from scale in content production and advertising. Consensus leans toward Hold, though bullish calls emphasize potential synergies estimated in the billions if the Warner transaction closes.

Streaming Wars and Content Powerhouse Vision

Paramount Skydance operates three main segments: Studios, Direct-to-Consumer (led by Paramount+) and TV Media. The company has raised Paramount+ prices in the U.S. and select international markets in early 2026 to support investment in content and technology. Paramount+ continues to grow subscribers, though it still trails Netflix and Disney+ in scale.

A combined Paramount-Warner entity would command enormous content libraries, including blockbuster franchises from Warner Bros. films, HBO prestige series and Paramount's television assets. Executives have signaled plans to leverage AI for personalized viewing and efficiency while expanding international reach.

The company also announced operational moves, including the launch of BET's Creator Studio with "The Jason Lee Show" premiering April 8 as part of a digital-first platform push. CBS Sports recently secured long-term WNBA rights, and NFL media rights negotiations with Paramount are ongoing.

Yet challenges persist. The media sector faces cord-cutting, advertising softness and rising programming costs. Paramount Skydance has undertaken cost-cutting, including staff reductions at CBS News, as it seeks profitability in streaming. Trailing 12-month revenue stands near $29 billion with slim profit margins.

Regulatory and Antitrust Hurdles Ahead

A Paramount-Warner merger would create one of the largest media companies in the world, raising inevitable antitrust questions from the Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission. Critics, including some consumer advocacy groups, warn of reduced competition, higher prices for consumers and fewer choices in news and entertainment.

Supporters argue the deal is necessary for survival against Silicon Valley streamers and that it would preserve American media leadership amid global competition. The Hart-Scott-Rodino waiting period for the Warner bid has already expired, clearing one procedural step.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav stands to receive significant compensation tied to the sale, according to earlier reports. Integration planning is reportedly underway, though full closure could stretch into late 2026 depending on regulatory timelines and the April 23 shareholder vote.

Tuesday's equity filing also included details on bringing in major institutional and sovereign investors through syndication, replacing a previous rights offering structure. The warrant dividend aims to reward current PSKY shareholders as the company bolsters its capital base.

Options activity showed bullish call volume on Tuesday, reflecting trader bets on continued momentum from the funding news. Volume spiked as retail and institutional investors reacted to the potential for a transformed balance sheet.

Broader Industry Consolidation Wave

The Paramount Skydance story fits a larger pattern of media consolidation as traditional companies seek scale to combat streaming disruption. Disney, Comcast and others have similarly pursued partnerships or acquisitions.

For Paramount Skydance, success hinges on closing the Warner deal without major concessions and then executing seamless integration while growing Paramount+. Q1 2026 earnings are expected around early May, offering the next look at operational performance.

Shares have shown volatility, swinging from highs above $21 in the past year to recent lows near $9. Tuesday's gain brought some relief to investors who endured the year-to-date decline.

Company leadership, under Ellison — son of Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison — has emphasized a tech-forward approach, blending Hollywood creativity with data-driven decision-making. An open letter from Ellison following the initial Skydance-Paramount merger highlighted ambitions to build a "next-generation media and technology leader."

As markets digested the news Tuesday, attention turned to the April 23 Warner shareholder meeting and any further updates on Gulf commitments. A successful close would mark one of the largest media transactions in years and could trigger further dealmaking across the sector.

Risks remain, including potential regulatory blocks, integration difficulties and continued streaming profitability pressures. Some analysts caution that even with funding secured, the combined company must deliver on cost synergies and subscriber growth to justify the premium.

For now, the $24 billion backing has reignited excitement around PSKY. The stock's morning surge underscores Wall Street's appetite for bold consolidation plays in an industry undergoing rapid transformation.

Paramount Skydance employs thousands across its global operations, with iconic brands that touch millions daily through television, film and streaming. From "Yellowstone" and "Star Trek" to HBO's award-winning series and Warner's DC universe, the potential entity would control an unparalleled catalog.

Investors will watch closely for antitrust developments and any competing bids, though Netflix has stepped back. With the shareholder vote approaching and financing lining up, Paramount Skydance appears poised for a pivotal chapter.

Tuesday's trading reflected that momentum, as a media giant once viewed as vulnerable now positions itself as an aggressor in the quest for scale.