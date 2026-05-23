REDWOOD CITY, Calif. — Oracle Corp. shares closed at $192.08 on May 22, 2026, up 1.22% for the session on the New York Stock Exchange. In after-hours trading, shares fell to around $190.88.

The stock has shown volatility in 2026 amid strong interest in the company's cloud infrastructure growth and artificial intelligence initiatives. Oracle has benefited from demand for its AI-related services and partnerships.

Recent Financial Performance

Oracle reported fiscal third-quarter 2026 results on March 10. Total revenue grew significantly with cloud services as the primary driver. Remaining performance obligations reached $553 billion, up substantially year-over-year.

The company provided strong guidance for fiscal Q4 2026, expecting total revenues to grow 18% to 20% in constant currency. Cloud revenue was projected to grow between 44% and 48% in constant currency. Non-GAAP earnings per share guidance was set between $1.92 and $1.96 in constant currency.

AI and Cloud Developments

Oracle has expanded its AI offerings through the Oracle AI Data Platform and partnerships. The company highlighted agentic AI capabilities and infrastructure for enterprise workloads. A key partnership with Samsung aims to standardize semiconductor software development, strengthening Oracle's position in cloud and AI sectors.

Oracle Cloud Infrastructure has seen accelerated growth due to AI demand. The company continues to invest heavily in data centers and capacity expansion to meet enterprise needs.

Analyst Actions

Multiple analysts raised price targets in May 2026. Wedbush increased its target to $275 from $225. Oppenheimer raised its target to $235 from $210. Analysts project up to 45% upside potential citing AI cloud acceleration.

Consensus ratings remain positive with several new Buy recommendations issued in recent weeks.

Strategic Partnerships

Oracle secured a strategic partnership with Samsung for semiconductor software development. The company also maintains a significant relationship with OpenAI for AI infrastructure. Additional collaborations include Google Cloud for expanded AI database capabilities.

Oracle appointed healthcare leader Tomislav Mihaljevic to its board in May 2026.

Financial Position

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Oracle maintains a solid balance sheet with consistent cash flow. The company has pursued financing plans to support cloud infrastructure expansion. Capital expenditures remain elevated due to AI data center investments.

Market Context

Oracle operates in a competitive cloud market alongside Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud. The company has focused on differentiating through its database technology and AI integrations. Regulatory considerations around data sovereignty and AI governance continue to shape enterprise adoption.

Shares reached levels near all-time highs in 2026 before experiencing some consolidation. The stock has shown resilience amid broader technology sector movements tied to AI spending.

Outlook

Oracle expects continued double-digit revenue growth with particular strength in cloud infrastructure. Fiscal fourth-quarter 2026 earnings are scheduled for early June. Analysts will monitor backlog conversion, margin trends and capital spending efficiency.

The company has projected strong growth in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure revenue for fiscal 2026. Management has described the year as off to a strong start with several multibillion-dollar contracts signed.

Broader Industry Trends

Demand for AI infrastructure has driven investment across cloud providers. Oracle's focus on enterprise AI workloads, data platforms and agentic applications positions it within this growth area. The company continues to emphasize security, scalability and integration with existing enterprise systems.