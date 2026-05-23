Firefly Aerospace FLY Stock Surges 15% on Strong Q1 Results and Defense Contracts

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CEDAR PARK, Texas — Firefly Aerospace Inc. shares rose 15.49% to close at $49.50 on May 22, 2026, extending recent gains as investors reacted to the company's first-quarter financial performance and ongoing defense and space contract momentum.

The stock traded in a range between approximately $42.93 and $49.80 during the session with elevated volume. In after-hours trading, shares moved to around $49.85.

Q1 2026 Financial Results

Firefly Aerospace reported record first-quarter 2026 revenue of $80.9 million on May 4, representing a 40% increase from the prior quarter and 44.7% growth year-over-year. The results were driven by spacecraft solutions and defense-related work.

The company provided full-year 2026 revenue guidance of $420 million to $450 million. Firefly ended the quarter with total liquidity of $811.6 million, including $551.6 million in cash and equivalents.

Key Contract Wins

Firefly's subsidiary SciTec was awarded a contract by the Air Force Research Laboratory for advanced algorithm research and verification architecture. The work focuses on deep learning and advanced algorithms on small size, weight and power processors for enhanced target detection, tracking and custody.

SciTec also received a $109 million engineering change proposal under the U.S. Space Force's FORGE Enterprise OPIR Services contract to accelerate and expand data center delivery. Additionally, SciTec was selected to support the Space Force's space-based interceptor program under Golden Dome.

Operational Milestones

Firefly completed critical milestones for its Blue Ghost lunar lander mission. The company successfully launched Alpha Flight 7 earlier in 2026 and continues to advance its spacecraft production capabilities.

On May 19, 2026, Firefly announced the expansion of its spacecraft production campus and the opening of a new innovation lab in Central Texas to accelerate manufacturing.

Analyst Sentiment

Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Firefly Aerospace with analysts citing strong growth prospects in the space and defense sectors. Other firms have offered positive outlooks, though some price targets were adjusted downward in recent weeks.

The stock has experienced significant volatility in 2026, trading in a 52-week range between approximately $16 and $73.80. Market capitalization stood near $6.87 billion with about 160.24 million shares outstanding.

Company Background

Firefly Aerospace, which went public in August 2025, develops small to medium launch vehicles, spacecraft and defense technologies. The company operates primarily from facilities in Texas and focuses on responsive space capabilities for commercial and government customers.

Its Alpha rocket has achieved successful launches, and the company is advancing toward higher cadence operations. Firefly also provides spacecraft solutions and supports national security missions through its SciTec subsidiary.

Industry Context

Firefly operates in a rapidly growing space sector driven by increased defense spending and commercial demand for launch and satellite services. The company benefits from U.S. government initiatives focused on space superiority and responsive capabilities.

Broader sector optimism has lifted multiple space-related stocks in 2026, including Rocket Lab and Intuitive Machines. Firefly's combination of launch vehicles, spacecraft manufacturing and defense contracts positions it within this expanding market.

Outlook Factors

Management has expressed confidence in achieving 2026 revenue targets, with approximately 80% of the guidance range already contracted or in backlog. The company continues to invest in production capacity and technology development to support future growth.

Upcoming milestones include further Blue Ghost mission progress and potential additional government contract awards. Analysts will monitor execution on revenue guidance, gross margin trends and operational cadence in subsequent quarters.