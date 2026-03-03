Lockheed Martin Stock Surges on Geopolitical Tensions and Strong Defense Demand

Lockheed Martin Corp. shares climbed sharply in recent trading, reflecting heightened investor confidence in the defense sector amid ongoing global conflicts and robust U.S. military spending priorities.

The aerospace and defense giant's stock (NYSE: LMT) closed at $658.08 on Feb. 27, up $16.45 or 2.56% from the previous session, with pre-market activity on March 2 pushing it toward $691, marking gains of more than 5% in extended hours. The rally comes as the stock trades near its 52-week high of $669.75, achieved earlier in February, and well above its low of $410.11 from mid-2025. Year-to-date performance has been strong, fueled by a combination of contract wins, production milestones and broader market dynamics favoring defense contractors.

Lockheed Martin, the world's largest defense contractor by revenue, benefits from a massive backlog and long-term government commitments. The company reported record financials for 2025 in late January, with full-year sales reaching $75.0 billion, a 6% increase from the prior year. Net earnings stood at $5.0 billion, or $21.49 per share, though results included a one-time $479 million pension settlement charge. Free cash flow was solid at $6.9 billion, supported by $8.6 billion in cash from operations.

The company's backlog hit an all-time high of $194 billion, providing strong visibility into future revenues. For 2026, Lockheed Martin guided sales between $77.5 billion and $80.0 billion, with diluted earnings per share expected in the range of $29.35 to $30.25 and free cash flow projected at $6.5 billion to $6.8 billion. Analysts view these targets as achievable, given steady demand across key programs.

The F-35 Lightning II fighter jet remains the cornerstone of Lockheed Martin's portfolio. In 2025, the company delivered a record 191 F-35s, surpassing previous highs and underscoring ramped-up production rates. The program, involving international partners and the U.S. military, continues to drive revenue in the Aeronautics segment. Recent advancements include flight testing of an AI-enhanced Combat Identification system, known as Project Overwatch, integrated into the F-35's sensor fusion. This innovation improves pilot situational awareness by generating independent combat ID recommendations in real time.

Missiles and fire control systems have also seen significant momentum. Lockheed Martin's Grand Prairie, Texas, facility received more than $77 million in contracts this month for Patriot PAC-3 MSE modifications and related work. A landmark $9.8 billion U.S. Army award from September aims to boost annual production capacity to 1,970 units from 620, responding to global demand, including support for Ukraine and allied nations. The company delivered 620 Patriot units in 2025 following production increases.

Other recent developments highlight diversification into emerging technologies. Lockheed Martin announced a $10 million order for high-energy laser systems and partnerships in quantum computing research, signaling growth in directed energy and advanced computing. In unmanned systems, the company unveiled the Lamprey multi-mission autonomous undersea vehicle in February, developed in just 14 months to meet U.S. Navy needs for covert operations and sea denial. Plans include larger variants and additional platforms by year-end.

The company is also positioning for space and lunar initiatives. It advances fission surface power concepts for NASA's Artemis program, with White House directives emphasizing nuclear reactors for lunar bases by 2030. Lockheed Martin secured Phase 1 contracts and extensions to develop these systems, supporting long-duration lunar missions.

Geopolitical factors appear to underpin the recent stock momentum. Escalating tensions, including reported Iran-related developments and broader Middle East instability, have boosted defense stocks industrywide. Lockheed Martin's exposure to missiles, aircraft and integrated systems aligns with increased Pentagon focus on readiness and modernization. The company's low beta of around 0.23 indicates relative stability compared to the broader market, appealing to investors seeking defensive plays.

Market capitalization hovers near $151-152 billion, with a price-to-earnings ratio around 30.6 based on trailing earnings and a forward-looking valuation that some analysts describe as fully priced or stretched. The dividend yield stands at approximately 2.0-2.1%, with a quarterly payout supporting income-focused shareholders. Ex-dividend date was March 1, 2026.

Analysts maintain a generally positive outlook, though some caution that growth remains concentrated in certain segments like missiles, with modest overall acceleration expected. A recent Seeking Alpha analysis characterized Lockheed Martin as "operationally strong" but a "textbook hold" for 2026 due to valuation.

The company continues to invest in next-generation capabilities, including collaborative combat aircraft like Vectis, designed to integrate with fifth-generation platforms such as the F-35 and F-22. Leadership has emphasized readiness for initiatives like "Golden Dome for America," focusing on multi-domain connectivity.

As Lockheed Martin navigates 2026, its blend of legacy programs, production ramps and innovation in AI, autonomy and space positions it to capitalize on sustained defense priorities. Investors will watch upcoming quarterly results, expected around April 21, for further updates on execution and potential adjustments to guidance.