NEW YORK — Axsome Therapeutics Inc. shares jumped more than 13.8 percent to $231.93 in early trading Monday, May 4, 2026, extending gains after the company received U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval for expanded use of its drug AUVELITY to treat agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease and reported solid first-quarter financial results. The biotech company's stock has been on a tear since late April, driven by regulatory success and growing confidence in its central nervous system pipeline.

The FDA approval on April 30 marked a significant milestone for Axsome, positioning AUVELITY as the first non-antipsychotic treatment for Alzheimer's-related agitation. This new indication expands the drug's potential market dramatically, targeting a condition that affects millions of patients and caregivers with limited safe treatment options. Analysts estimate the addressable market for this indication could exceed $2 billion annually at peak sales, providing a major growth driver for the company.

Axsome reported first-quarter revenue of $191.2 million, up 57.4 percent year-over-year, beating analyst expectations. The company also narrowed its net loss while investing heavily in commercial infrastructure and pipeline advancement. Cash reserves remain sufficient to fund operations through key upcoming milestones, including potential label expansions and new clinical trials.

CEO Herriot Tabuteau highlighted the approval as a transformative moment for patients and the company. "This is a landmark achievement that validates our approach to developing innovative therapies for difficult-to-treat CNS conditions," Tabuteau said in prepared remarks. The company is preparing for a commercial launch in June, with sales teams already engaging payers and healthcare providers.

Wall Street reacted swiftly to the positive developments. Multiple firms raised price targets following the approval, with TD Cowen increasing its target to $255 from $215 and Needham & Company moving to $255. Deutsche Bank boosted its target to $281, citing strong commercial potential and pipeline momentum. The consensus price target now sits well above current levels, reflecting broad optimism about Axsome's growth trajectory.

The stock's surge reflects several converging positive factors. Beyond the Alzheimer's approval, Axsome continues advancing other candidates in its pipeline, including treatments for major depressive disorder, migraine and narcolepsy. Investors are increasingly confident in the company's ability to execute on its late-stage assets while scaling commercial operations effectively.

Axsome's focus on central nervous system disorders has positioned it well in a therapeutic area with significant unmet needs. Traditional treatments for conditions like Alzheimer's agitation often carry heavy side-effect burdens, particularly in elderly patients. AUVELITY's novel mechanism offers a differentiated profile that could capture meaningful market share quickly upon launch.

The broader biotech sector has shown renewed strength in 2026, with investors rewarding companies that deliver clear clinical and regulatory progress. Axsome stands out for its combination of near-term revenue growth, regulatory catalysts and a diversified pipeline. The company's market capitalization has more than doubled in the past year, reflecting growing recognition of its potential.

For patients and caregivers, the approval represents meaningful hope. Alzheimer's-related agitation affects a large portion of dementia patients and is associated with faster disease progression, higher healthcare costs and significant caregiver burden. A new treatment option with a favorable safety profile could improve quality of life across the care continuum.

Looking ahead, Axsome has several upcoming catalysts. Additional clinical data readouts, potential label expansions and commercial launch metrics will be closely watched. The company is also advancing AXS-20 for narcolepsy and other candidates that could further diversify its portfolio in the coming years.

Analysts remain bullish despite the recent run-up. Many view current levels as justified given the commercial opportunity and pipeline depth. However, risks remain typical for biotech companies, including clinical trial outcomes, competition and execution on commercial launches. Intellectual property protection and payer reimbursement will also be important factors in long-term success.

The morning's trading volume was significantly above average, reflecting strong investor interest. The stock has shown resilience, holding most of its gains after the initial surge. Technical analysts note the move has broken the stock to new all-time highs, with momentum indicators supporting further upside in the near term.

As the trading day continues, attention will shift to how the broader market digests the news and whether follow-through buying sustains the momentum. For Axsome Therapeutics, today's surge caps a strong period of execution and sets the stage for what could be a pivotal year in the company's evolution from clinical developer to commercial-stage leader in neuroscience.

Investors are advised to monitor upcoming earnings calls and medical conference presentations for additional color on launch preparations and pipeline progress. With a strong regulatory win and robust financial foundation, Axsome appears well-positioned to capitalize on its growing presence in the CNS therapeutic space.