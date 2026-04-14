Travere Therapeutics Stock Soars 33% After FDA Approves FILSPARI as First Drug for Rare Kidney Disease FSGS

NEW YORK — Shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc. skyrocketed more than 33% in early trading Tuesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted full approval for the company's drug FILSPARI to treat focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, a rare and progressive kidney disorder with no prior approved therapies.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TVTX) stock was trading at $40.90, up $10.20 or 33.22%, shortly after the market open on April 14, 2026. Volume surged as investors cheered the landmark regulatory win, which expands FILSPARI — already approved for IgA nephropathy — into a second rare kidney disease indication and positions the company for significant commercial growth.

The FDA approved FILSPARI (sparsentan) to reduce proteinuria in adult and pediatric patients aged 8 years and older with FSGS without nephrotic syndrome. The decision came on or around the April 13 PDUFA target action date, following a review extension announced in January 2026 that had briefly weighed on the stock.

FSGS is a devastating condition that scars the kidney's filtering units, leading to persistent protein in the urine, swelling and, in many cases, progression to end-stage kidney disease requiring dialysis or transplant. Until now, patients relied on off-label treatments with limited efficacy. FILSPARI's approval marks the first and only FDA-approved medicine specifically for this indication, offering new hope to thousands of patients in the United States.

In the pivotal Phase 3 DUPLEX study — the largest head-to-head interventional trial in FSGS to date — FILSPARI demonstrated a statistically significant 46% reduction in proteinuria from baseline to Week 108 compared to 30% for the maximum labeled dose of irbesartan. In the subgroup without nephrotic syndrome, the benefit was even more pronounced, with a 48% reduction versus 27% for irbesartan. The drug also showed favorable trends in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) preservation.

Safety data were consistent with previous studies and comparable to irbesartan, with FILSPARI generally well tolerated across adult and pediatric populations.

"Today's approval is a transformative milestone not only for Travere but, more importantly, for the FSGS community that has waited decades for a targeted therapy," said Eric Dube, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of Travere Therapeutics. The company has been preparing for a rapid commercial launch, leveraging its existing infrastructure built around FILSPARI's successful rollout in IgA nephropathy (IgAN).

FILSPARI is already the most commonly prescribed FDA-approved medicine for IgAN, where it received full approval in 2024. In the fourth quarter of 2025, U.S. net product sales of FILSPARI reached a record $103 million, contributing to full-year 2025 sales of approximately $322 million for the drug and total company U.S. net product sales of about $410 million. The company ended 2025 with roughly $323 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities.

Analysts have long viewed FSGS label expansion as a major catalyst capable of roughly doubling FILSPARI's addressable market. With the approval now secured, Travere stands to benefit from accelerated revenue growth as it targets both IgAN and FSGS patients. Some Wall Street forecasts had highlighted blockbuster potential for the drug if both indications achieved strong uptake.

The stock's sharp move Tuesday reflects relief after the earlier PDUFA delay and renewed confidence in Travere's rare disease franchise. The shares had pulled back in recent sessions amid broader market volatility and anticipation around the decision but had shown strength in the lead-up to the April 13 target date, including a surge in bullish call option activity.

Travere's pipeline extends beyond FILSPARI. The company is restarting enrollment in the pivotal Phase 3 HARMONY study of pegtibatinase for classical homocystinuria (HCU), a rare metabolic disorder, following manufacturing optimizations completed in 2025. Positive progress in that program could further diversify the company's portfolio in coming years.

Investors will now watch closely for updates on the FSGS commercial launch trajectory, including sales force expansion, payer negotiations and physician adoption rates. The company is expected to provide more details during its upcoming first-quarter 2026 earnings call, anticipated in early May.

Broader market reaction included positive coverage from major news outlets, with headlines emphasizing the "first and only" status of FILSPARI for FSGS. Reuters and other outlets reported the expanded approval, noting its potential to slow disease progression in a patient population facing limited options.

Travere Therapeutics, headquartered in San Diego, focuses on developing therapies for rare diseases with high unmet need, particularly in nephrology. The company's strategy centers on innovative molecules that target key disease pathways while building commercial capabilities to reach specialist prescribers.

Wall Street analysts have generally maintained buy ratings on TVTX, with average price targets suggesting meaningful upside even before today's surge. The approval removes a key binary risk and strengthens the bull case centered on FILSPARI's dual-indication potential.

Risks remain, including competition in the rare kidney disease space, reimbursement challenges for high-cost therapies and the inherent uncertainties of commercial execution in orphan indications. Patient access programs and real-world evidence generation will be critical to long-term success.

For patients and families affected by FSGS, the approval represents a long-awaited breakthrough. Advocacy groups have highlighted the emotional and physical toll of the disease, where proteinuria control and kidney function preservation can meaningfully extend quality of life and delay the need for dialysis.

Travere said it will host a conference call to discuss the approval and provide additional business updates. Details are expected to be posted on the company's investor relations website.

As trading continued Tuesday morning, TVTX remained among the top percentage gainers on the Nasdaq, underscoring strong investor enthusiasm for the regulatory success. The move also lifted related names in the rare disease and biotech sectors.

With FILSPARI now approved in both IgAN and FSGS, Travere Therapeutics enters a new growth phase. Management has expressed confidence in the drug's ability to become foundational therapy in these rare kidney diseases, supported by robust clinical data and a differentiated dual endothelin and angiotensin receptor antagonist mechanism.

The company's cash position provides runway to support the FSGS launch while advancing the HARMONY study and exploring additional opportunities. A $25 million sales-based milestone payment from partner Mirum Pharmaceuticals is expected in the first half of 2026, further bolstering finances.

Tuesday's dramatic stock rally caps a volatile period for Travere that included the January PDUFA extension, subsequent recovery and now a decisive positive outcome. For a company whose fortunes are closely tied to its lead asset, the dual approvals solidify FILSPARI's role as a cornerstone product with multi-indication potential.

As the market digests the news, attention will shift to execution. Successful commercialization in FSGS could drive revenue toward new highs and validate Travere's approach to rare disease drug development. For now, investors are celebrating a clear win that delivers both clinical and financial upside.

Travere Therapeutics' journey from clinical development challenges to dual approvals illustrates the high-risk, high-reward nature of biotech innovation. With FILSPARI now positioned to address two serious rare kidney conditions, the company is better equipped than ever to deliver long-term value to patients and shareholders alike.