TUCSON, Ariz. — The disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, has taken another unusual turn with reports of unexplained arrangements of rocks and cacti appearing near her Catalina Foothills neighborhood, drawing renewed online speculation nearly four months after she vanished.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on Feb. 1, 2026, after she failed to appear for a scheduled online church service. Authorities believe she was abducted from her home in the Tucson suburb during the night of Jan. 31 or early morning hours of Feb. 1. The case, which has captivated national attention due to her daughter's prominence, remains active with involvement from the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI.

Recent livestream footage and resident reports describe sudden placements of rocks and native desert plants across from the Guthrie property in an easement area. Some online observers and amateur sleuths have suggested the arrangements could represent intentional signals or warnings tied to the investigation, though law enforcement has not linked them to the case.

Local residents have indicated the displays may instead represent efforts to deter ongoing crowds of livestreamers, amateur investigators and curiosity seekers who have frequented the quiet neighborhood since the disappearance. The area has seen no-parking zones implemented to manage traffic and disruptions from media and online content creators.

Details of the Disappearance

Guthrie was last seen after joining family for dinner and game night on Jan. 31. Her son-in-law drove her home around 9:50 p.m. Surveillance footage later showed a masked individual tampering with the doorbell camera before the disappearance. Signs of forced entry, blood evidence believed to be hers and missing security equipment were found at the residence.

The FBI released images of the masked figure, who appeared to carry a backpack. Investigators have described the case as an abduction. A $50,000 reward has been offered, with the family reportedly increasing incentives for information leading to her recovery.

Savannah Guthrie temporarily stepped away from her broadcasting duties earlier this year to focus on the search and family matters. She has made public appeals for information and later returned to the "Today" show.

Ongoing Investigation and Challenges

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As the case passed the 100-day mark, Pima County officials reaffirmed their commitment. "The Pima County Sheriff's Department remains fully committed to the investigation into Nancy Guthrie's disappearance," a statement said. The probe has generated thousands of tips, with searches extending into surrounding desert areas.

Recent finds, including a pajama top discovered during volunteer searches north of the home, have been collected for analysis, though no confirmed connection has been established. An earlier human bone found nearby proved to be ancient and unrelated.

The neighborhood has faced strain from sustained public interest. Ring camera footage from nearby properties captured a masked individual stealing potted cacti, adding to the surreal atmosphere surrounding the case.

Authorities continue to urge the public to avoid interfering with the investigation or spreading unverified information. No arrests have been made, and Guthrie's whereabouts remain unknown. She was last seen without her phone or critical medications.

Family and Public Response

The Guthrie family has renewed appeals for help. Savannah Guthrie has spoken about details that "don't add up," including a propped-open door and other anomalies at the home. The high-profile nature of the case has drawn international coverage and volunteer search efforts across the Tucson region.

Community members have organized searches in the Catalina Foothills and beyond, looking for clues in rugged desert terrain. Some reports mention unverified ransom notes received by media outlets, including claims of sightings in Mexico, but officials have not confirmed their validity.

The case has highlighted issues around amateur investigations and social media speculation. Neighborhood groups have complained about disruptive behavior, leading to temporary restrictions on parking and gatherings near the property.

Broader Context

Nancy Guthrie, a longtime Tucson resident, was known in her community for posts on neighborhood apps about local wildlife and plants. Her love of the desert environment contrasts with the mystery that has unfolded in the Catalina Foothills, an area characterized by saguaro cacti and rocky landscapes.

The investigation continues to examine surveillance from multiple sources and tips from across the country. Federal authorities have coordinated with local agencies, emphasizing that the case has not gone cold despite the passage of time.

As public fascination persists, the unexplained elements near the home have only added layers to an already complex investigation. Officials stress the importance of verified leads over speculation.

The family maintains hope for Nancy Guthrie's safe return. Savannah Guthrie has expressed gratitude for public support while asking for privacy amid the ongoing search. With no resolution in sight, the case stands as one of the most closely followed missing person investigations in recent years, blending elements of high-profile media attention with the challenges of desert terrain and prolonged uncertainty.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and FBI officials have periodically updated the public, noting continued analysis of evidence and incoming tips. The presence of rocks and cacti arrangements, whether coincidental or deliberate, underscores how even minor developments can reignite interest in a case that has gripped the nation since February.

Investigators encourage anyone with information to contact authorities directly. The search for Nancy Guthrie enters its fourth month with determination from law enforcement and the family to uncover what happened on that January night.