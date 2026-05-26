TUCSON, Ariz. — Nancy Guthrie's disappearance remains under active investigation more than three months after she was reported missing, with the FBI and Pima County authorities continuing to review DNA evidence, surveillance footage and public tips in a case that has drawn sustained attention in Arizona and beyond.

Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen in late January 2026 and reported missing on Feb. 1, according to earlier reporting on the case. Investigators have said they are treating the matter as a suspected abduction, but no arrest has been announced and no suspect has been publicly named.

The case has remained in the public eye because of Guthrie's family connection and the absence of a clear resolution. Officials have continued to ask anyone with information to come forward, while investigators work through evidence collected from Guthrie's home and the surrounding neighborhood.

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Reports over the past several weeks have described a broad investigative effort that includes video analysis, DNA testing and continued follow-up on leads from the public. Authorities have said the FBI is involved in the case, and published reports indicate that forensic material recovered during the investigation has been sent for analysis.

The search has unfolded in phases. In the weeks after Guthrie disappeared, investigators canvassed the neighborhood, collected surveillance footage from nearby homes and businesses and interviewed potential witnesses. As the inquiry continued, authorities broadened the scope of the investigation to include digital records, additional video review and forensic work.

Officials have not publicly detailed every piece of evidence, but reporting has indicated that investigators are examining material from multiple cameras in the area and trying to reconstruct Guthrie's movements before she went missing. The case has also involved DNA analysis, including data that has been received by the FBI, according to published accounts.

Law enforcement has described the investigation as active and ongoing. That means detectives and federal agents continue to review tips and compare evidence, even as the public waits for clearer answers. So far, authorities have not announced any charges or identified anyone publicly as a suspect.

The lack of a public breakthrough has fueled concern and speculation online. But officials have not confirmed the theory that a specific attack scenario has been established, and there has been no public evidence supporting claims that the case has been solved or that a particular person is responsible.

That uncertainty has created a difficult environment for Guthrie's family and for investigators. High-profile missing-person cases often generate intense public interest, and this one has been no exception. Social media commentary and online theories have circulated widely, but authorities have continued to emphasize the importance of verified information and credible tips.

The FBI's involvement reflects the seriousness of the case and the resources being used to try to find answers. Federal support in missing-person investigations can help with digital forensics, database checks and additional evidence review, especially when local authorities are working through a large amount of data.

As the case enters another month, the central facts remain unchanged: Nancy Guthrie is still missing, investigators are still searching for her, and no arrest has been announced. The case remains open, and authorities continue to ask the public for information that could help move the investigation forward.

One reason the case has remained so closely watched is Guthrie's connection to Savannah Guthrie, who is one of NBC's best-known anchors. That has brought greater media attention to the investigation and intensified public interest in developments, even when little new information has been released by law enforcement.

Still, the public record remains limited. Authorities have not confirmed a suspect, have not announced a motive and have not said whether the evidence recovered so far points conclusively to one explanation over another. In the absence of those details, investigators appear to be proceeding carefully, building the case piece by piece.

The timeline remains important. Guthrie was last seen in late January and reported missing on Feb. 1. Since then, investigators have continued to examine the home, the surrounding area and digital evidence in an effort to identify what happened in the hours before her disappearance. As time passes, investigators often face the challenge of narrowing down large volumes of footage and tip information while preserving the integrity of the case.

That process can be slow, but authorities have not indicated that the investigation has stalled. On the contrary, reporting has continued to show active evidence review, continued federal support and ongoing public outreach. In cases like this, progress often comes through small developments rather than one dramatic announcement.

Family members and supporters have also remained focused on answers. The Guthrie case has prompted sympathy, concern and renewed discussion about how long missing-person investigations can remain unresolved when there is little public evidence to share. It has also highlighted how families in the public eye can become the subject of speculation even when law enforcement has not identified wrongdoing.

For now, the status of the case is clear: Nancy Guthrie remains missing, the investigation remains open and authorities are still working through forensic and video evidence. Until investigators announce a suspect, make an arrest or release more details, the case will continue to stand as an active but unresolved missing-person investigation.

Anyone with information related to Guthrie's disappearance has been urged to contact investigators. Officials say even small details can matter, particularly in cases where evidence is still being assembled and reviewed.

The public is likely to continue following the case closely until there is a confirmed development. For now, though, authorities have offered no public indication that the investigation is complete or that a final conclusion has been reached.

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance remains one of the more closely watched unresolved missing-person cases in Arizona. With the FBI involved, DNA evidence under review and surveillance footage still being analyzed, investigators are continuing to search for answers while her family and the public await a breakthrough.