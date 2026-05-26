KUWAIT CITY — Kuwait International Airport remained open on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, with commercial flights operating through active terminals as the airport continued its phased recovery from earlier regional disruptions.

Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways continued handling passengers through the airport's main operational areas, while authorities kept the reopening process on a gradual track. The airport has returned to service in stages since the earlier suspension, but it has not yet fully returned to its pre-disruption pattern across all terminals.

Terminal 4 and Terminal 5 are the main passenger facilities in use. Kuwait Airways is operating from Terminal 4, while Jazeera Airways is using Terminal 5. That split reflects the airport's phased approach, which has focused on restoring flight service carefully while repair work continues elsewhere in the complex.

Terminal 1 remains under repair and outside normal passenger flow. The airport's recovery plan has centered on bringing back commercial operations while infrastructure work continues in the background. Officials have not publicly described the airport as fully normalized, and the current setup remains transitional.

For travelers, the practical effect is that flights are running, but passengers are still being advised to check directly with their airlines before heading to the airport. Terminal assignments, schedules and frequencies can change as airlines adjust to the available operating capacity and ongoing recovery work.

The Civil Aviation Authority has said the reopening has been handled gradually to support safety and reduce disruption. That approach has allowed the airport to serve passengers while repairs and operational checks continue across the facility. The result is an airport that is open and functioning, but still moving back toward full capacity.

Kuwait International Airport plays a major role in the country's connectivity and economy. It links travelers to destinations across the Middle East, Europe, Asia and other regions, making it an important hub for business travel, family visits and tourism. Even a temporary disruption can affect airlines, cargo operators and companies that depend on regular air service.

The current recovery has helped restore some of that activity. Flights are once again moving through the airport, and passengers are being processed through the terminals that are open. But the broader return to normal service remains incomplete, with work continuing to restore additional facilities and stabilize operations.

That distinction matters because "open" does not mean fully back to normal. The airport is operating, but its recovery remains phased. Some parts of the facility are still being repaired, and the airport's long-term return to full strength will depend on the progress of that work.

Travelers using the airport are being urged to monitor airline updates, arrive with extra time and confirm their departure or arrival terminal before leaving for the airport. Because the recovery is still underway, changes can happen as airlines adapt to schedules, gate assignments and operational conditions.

The airport's phased approach is designed to keep essential air service moving while allowing the remaining recovery work to continue. That means passengers are seeing active operations, but not every terminal or service is available at full capacity. The airport is functioning, but it is still in transition.

Kuwait International Airport's role as a Gulf aviation hub makes that transition especially important. Restoring reliable service supports not only passengers but also businesses, tourism and trade. The airport's reopening has been a key step in reestablishing the country's air links after earlier disruptions, and officials continue to treat the process as a careful, step-by-step return.

For now, the situation is straightforward: the airport is open, commercial flights are operating and the phased recovery continues. Kuwait Airways and Jazeera Airways remain the main carriers using the active terminals, while Terminal 1 remains under repair. Travelers can fly through Kuwait International Airport on Tuesday, but the airport is still working toward a full return to normal operations.