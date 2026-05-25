TUCSON, Ariz. — A retired detective has suggested that the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie may involve a combination of sophisticated planning and street-level execution, drawing on a tactic known as a "wrench attack" in which cybercriminals hire thugs to use violence to obtain passwords and financial access.

Lisa J. Miller, a former law enforcement executive at the Colorado Attorney General's Office, shared her analysis with Fox News Digital as the investigation into Guthrie's case entered its 16th week with no suspects named.

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on Jan. 31, 2026. She was reported missing the following day after vanishing from her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson. Authorities believe she was taken against her will.

The FBI and Pima County Sheriff's Department are leading the investigation. Hundreds of leads have been received, and rewards totaling more than $1 million have been offered for information leading to her safe return or the arrest of those responsible.

Wrench Attack Explanation

Miller described the "wrench attack" concept as originating from a 2009 web comic about a hacker frustrated with cracking passwords. In the comic, the character suggests using physical force to obtain access.

According to Miller, the tactic has moved from fiction to reality in some cases. Sophisticated criminals identify targets through social media or other means, then hire local operatives to carry out physical violence or threats to extract passwords, account access or other information.

She noted that such attacks have occurred frequently in Europe, sometimes involving the abduction of family members and extreme measures. The "masterminds" typically remain behind computers while directing street-level criminals who perform the hands-on work.

Application to Guthrie Case

Miller said the Guthrie case shows elements of both sophistication and amateur execution. She referred to the masked suspect captured on doorbell camera footage as the "porch guy" or "porch monster," describing him as appearing amateurish.

She suggested the possibility of multiple people involved, potentially including "street-level thugs" hired for the physical act. However, Miller cautioned that the case does not perfectly match a classic wrench attack because the primary target of financial gain would likely be Savannah Guthrie rather than Nancy herself.

Investigation Status

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Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said DNA analysis from blood found on Guthrie's property is progressing. He told People magazine, "I know we have DNA that is unknown, who the contributor or depositor is, but I think they're getting closer to finding out who that was."

The FBI released surveillance footage showing a masked man wearing gloves at Guthrie's door on the night she is believed to have been taken. No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been publicly identified.

Robbie Mayer, another retired Pima County detective who solved the "Prime Time Rapist" case in 1986, has also commented on the volume of leads. Mayer recalled handling more than 4,000 leads in that earlier investigation and suggested the Guthrie case could involve sifting through 50,000 tips to identify the right information.

Mayer theorized that more than one person was likely involved. He suggested it could be connected to a theft group active in Phoenix two years ago that targeted elderly people with money. He noted, "This case is so unique. Most of the time we try and find patterns. We can't in this case. These guys came prepared not to leave hair or DNA. Look at how that guy was clothed. They turned off their cell phones."

Mayer expressed confidence in the ongoing investigation. "This is a very high-caliber investigation, and I think the FBI is gonna crack the case," he said.

Family and Public Appeals

Savannah Guthrie, along with siblings Camron and Annie, have made public appeals for information and the safe return of their mother. The family has cooperated fully with investigators while navigating the high-profile nature of the case.

Civilian searches have been conducted in the Tucson area. One such search on May 7 led to the discovery of an ancient human bone unrelated to the case.

The disappearance has drawn national attention due to Savannah Guthrie's prominent role in broadcast journalism. The case has raised awareness about elder safety and home security in the region.

Broader Context

The investigation continues to generate theories among former law enforcement officials. Some experts have suggested the possibility of a planned abduction tied to ransom demands or a burglary that escalated. Others have pointed to the potential involvement of multiple suspects coordinating through encrypted communication.

Authorities have urged the public to report any relevant tips while cautioning against interfering with active investigations. The rugged desert terrain around Tucson has complicated search efforts.

Miller expressed hope that someone with knowledge of the crime would come forward. She said she does not believe the perpetrator or perpetrators are invincible and that a breakthrough could come from inside information.