PERTH, Australia — Loved ones of Steven Mattaboni gathered on a beach near Rottnest Island on May 22, 2026, to pay tribute to the 38-year-old father of two who was killed in a shark attack while spearfishing the previous Saturday.

Mattaboni was bitten on the legs by a four-meter great white shark. He died from his injuries.

His best friend of more than 30 years, Liam Thomas, spoke publicly for the first time since the death. "Steve had two great loves: his first great love was the ocean and he was a really talented fisherman, and his greatest love was his family," Thomas said. "He was just so proud of his two beautiful daughters."

Thomas described Mattaboni's character during the beach tribute. "Steve truly was the type of person that would give the shirt off his back," he said. "He was charismatic, loyal, funny, hardworking and had so many wonderful qualities that just made him so loved by so many people."

Family and friends stood together on the sand at one of Mattaboni's favorite beaches. They remembered him as a proud father who worked hard for his daughters and encouraged them to enjoy the ocean.

"Steve would absolutely want us to continue enjoying the ocean the way that he did, but also encouraging his beautiful girls to enjoy the water like he did as well," Thomas said.

Mattaboni's loved ones emphasized remembering his life rather than the manner of his death. "It's important not to remember his life by how it was taken, rather by how it was lived," they stated.

Donations to support Mattaboni's family have exceeded $376,000.

The shark attack occurred while Mattaboni was spearfishing off Rottnest Island, a popular tourist destination near Perth. His wife and two young daughters were described as his lifeline.

Read more Man Critically Injured in Shark Attack at Popular Rottnest Island Beach Near Perth Man Critically Injured in Shark Attack at Popular Rottnest Island Beach Near Perth

Thomas noted the family's heartbreak. "Those closest to him stood side by side today as they opened up about the heartache and grief that comes in waves."

Mattaboni was remembered through photos and stories shared by those who knew him. Friends highlighted his passion for fishing and his dedication to family.

The incident has prompted renewed discussion about shark safety in Western Australian waters. Rottnest Island is known for its marine life and is a common spot for fishing and water activities.

Western Australia has implemented various shark mitigation measures in recent years, including drum lines, surveillance and public alerts. Authorities have not released specific details about the circumstances of the attack beyond the initial reports.

Mattaboni's death marks a tragic loss for the local community. Tributes have poured in from friends, family and members of the fishing community who knew him.

Liam Thomas recalled decades of friendship. "Moments turned into memories: priceless pictures capturing the life of Steven Mattaboni," he said while sharing stories at the beach gathering.

The family has requested privacy as they grieve. No funeral details have been publicly announced.

Mattaboni's connection to the ocean was lifelong. He was known among peers as a skilled fisherman who respected the sea while enjoying its challenges.

Community members have organized support for his wife and daughters. The significant donation total reflects the high regard in which Mattaboni was held.

Rottnest Island authorities have not issued new restrictions following the incident, but beachgoers are urged to remain vigilant and follow safety guidelines.

Western Australia's shark bite incidents, while rare, receive significant attention due to the state's extensive coastline and popularity with water sports enthusiasts.

Mattaboni's friends stressed continuing his legacy of enjoying the ocean responsibly. "That place will always hold a special place in our hearts moving forward," Thomas said regarding Rottnest Island.

The tribute gathering featured moments of reflection as loved ones shared memories on the beach. Photos of Mattaboni with his family and during fishing trips were displayed.

His daughters were described as central to his world. Everything he did was for them, according to those closest to him.

The Western Australian government has expressed condolences to the family. No official statement on changes to shark management policies has been made in direct response to this incident.

Mattaboni's passing has been felt across the fishing and boating communities. Colleagues remembered him as hardworking and generous.

The beach tribute served as a public farewell while allowing private grieving for the family. Participants emphasized celebrating his life and the joy he brought to others.

Donations continue to support Mattaboni's wife and daughters. The funds will assist with immediate needs and long-term family support.

Rottnest Island remains open to visitors with standard safety advisories in place. The island is a popular day-trip destination from Perth, known for its wildlife, beaches and historical sites.

Mattaboni's love for the ocean was a defining part of his identity. Friends said he would want others to continue enjoying it safely.

The incident has prompted some families to discuss water safety with children. Authorities recommend swimming at patrolled beaches and heeding shark alerts.

As the community processes the loss, tributes highlight Mattaboni's positive impact. "He was just so loved by so many," Thomas said.

No further details about the shark encounter have been released by authorities. Investigations into such incidents typically examine environmental factors and human activity patterns.

Mattaboni's family has not made additional public statements. Support from the broader community continues through donations and messages of condolence.

The story has drawn national attention in Australia, where shark attacks, though uncommon, generate significant media coverage and public discussion.

Western Australia's coastline sees regular shark sightings. The state maintains one of the country's most comprehensive shark monitoring programs.

Mattaboni's friends plan to honor his memory through future gatherings at his favorite fishing spots. They intend to teach his daughters about the ocean in ways that reflect his passion.

The tribute on May 22 brought together dozens of people who shared stories and offered support to the grieving family.

As recovery efforts for the family continue, the focus remains on celebrating Steven Mattaboni's life and the love he shared with those around him.