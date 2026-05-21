NEW YORK — President Donald Trump purchased between $1 million and $5 million worth of shares in Kura Sushi USA Inc. on Feb. 2, 2026, according to financial disclosures released on May 14, 2026.

Kura Sushi USA operates the Kura Revolving Sushi Bar chain, known for its conveyor-belt system that delivers sushi plates to customers. The company is the U.S. subsidiary of Japan's Kura Sushi Inc. and is listed on Nasdaq under the ticker KRUS.

The investment was part of a broader portfolio of stock trades executed in the first quarter of 2026. Trump's disclosures also included significant positions in major technology companies such as Nvidia, Amazon and Apple, with total trades estimated between $220 million and $750 million during the period.

Kura Sushi USA had 27 locations in California as of May 2026, with additional sites in other states. Northern California restaurants include locations in San Francisco's Stonestown Galleria, Cupertino and Berkeley. The chain has expanded using automation and technology to enhance the dining experience.

Shares of Kura Sushi USA rose following the disclosure of Trump's stake. The stock gained more than 6% on the day the filing became public, with the Japanese parent company also seeing gains of up to 5.4%.

Trump has publicly expressed dislike for raw fish and sushi in the past. Despite this, the investment proceeded through third-party financial advisers managing his portfolio. A spokesperson for the Trump Organization stated that neither Trump nor his family members participate directly in day-to-day investment decisions.

Kura Sushi USA focuses on fresh ingredients prepared without artificial additives, following the Japanese parent company's "muten" philosophy. The revolving sushi concept originated in Japan in 1977, and the U.S. operation has grown steadily since its establishment in 2008.

The company has outlined plans for further U.S. expansion, emphasizing technology and automation. It operates more than 90 locations nationwide as of May 2026, with additional sites in development.

The disclosure comes from the U.S. Office of Government Ethics. Presidents are required to file periodic financial reports detailing assets, investments and transactions. The forms use ranges rather than exact figures for privacy and reporting purposes.

Kura Sushi USA shares a name similarity with some Japanese technology firms, leading to occasional confusion in market commentary, though the company is strictly a restaurant operator.

The investment has drawn attention due to Trump's known preferences and the relatively small size compared to his other holdings. Analysts noted it as one of the more unusual entries in his first-quarter portfolio.

Kura Sushi USA reported steady growth prior to the disclosure. The chain emphasizes interactive dining with touch-screen ordering and plate-counting systems that reward customers. It has introduced promotions such as Hello Kitty collaborations to attract families and younger diners.

The broader restaurant industry has faced challenges with labor costs and consumer spending, but conveyor-belt concepts have maintained appeal through efficiency and novelty. Kura Sushi continues opening new locations while refining its model.

No official comment from the White House addressed the specific investment in Kura Sushi. The Trump Organization maintains that all investments are handled independently to avoid conflicts of interest.

The disclosure reignited discussions about presidential investments and potential conflicts. Similar scrutiny has followed previous administrations regarding business holdings during terms in office.

Kura Sushi USA's parent company in Japan holds a majority stake in the U.S. operation. The brand has expanded aggressively in the American market, targeting malls and urban centers with high foot traffic.

Financial filings show Trump executed more than 3,700 trades in the first quarter through advisers. The portfolio mix includes technology, defense and other sectors alongside the restaurant investment.

Industry observers will monitor how the investment performs and whether it signals any broader interest in consumer or restaurant stocks. Kura Sushi USA continues normal operations across its California and national locations.

The company's California presence includes both standalone restaurants and mall-based outlets. Popular items feature fresh tuna, salmon and specialty rolls delivered via the signature conveyor system.

This marks one of several notable investments disclosed in Trump's latest ethics filing. The full document details assets and transactions required for transparency during his presidency.