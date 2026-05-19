TUCSON, Ariz. — Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said the investigation into the abduction of Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, may stretch on for months as forensic testing continues and no suspects have been publicly identified more than 100 days after her disappearance.

In a candid interview with People magazine published May 14, Nanos emphasized the deliberate, methodical pace required in high-stakes cases like this one. "Nobody wants to make a false arrest. Nobody wants to falsely accuse somebody," he stated, underscoring the sheriff's office commitment to building a case that can withstand courtroom scrutiny rather than rushing to judgment.

Nancy Guthrie vanished on February 1 after a family dinner in the upscale Catalina Foothills neighborhood north of Tucson. She was reportedly dropped off at her home by her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni. The next morning, family members reported her missing. Investigators discovered blood spatter on the front porch and along the walkway, signs of forced entry, and a tampered doorbell camera showing a masked individual.

The case has captivated national attention due to Savannah Guthrie's prominent role on morning television. The family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy's safe return, and Savannah has made occasional emotional appeals while largely stepping back from daily broadcasts to focus on her family.

Sheriff Nanos revealed that multiple laboratories, including the FBI's advanced forensic facility in Quantico, Virginia, are analyzing DNA evidence recovered from the blood at the scene. Officials are working to determine whether the genetic material belongs to Nancy Guthrie, a potential perpetrator, or both. The process is painstaking and time-consuming, especially when samples are small, degraded, or mixed.

"I know we have DNA that is unknown — who the contributor or depositor is — but I think they're getting closer to finding out who that was," Nanos told People. He rejected any notion that the case has gone cold, stressing that active forensic work continues. "When the labs tell us, 'Hey, there's nothing else we can do,' well, then maybe we've got a problem... we've got a cold case. But right now, the labs aren't telling us that."

The prolonged timeline reflects standard procedure in complex abduction cases where physical evidence is limited and no immediate witnesses have come forward. Extensive searches of desert areas surrounding Tucson have yielded no confirmed proof of life. Cryptocurrency ransom demands surfaced early in the investigation but led nowhere.

No suspects have been publicly named. While family members, including Annie Guthrie and Tommaso Cioni, cooperated with early searches of their properties, authorities have repeatedly stated there is no public evidence linking them to any wrongdoing. Online speculation and amateur sleuth theories have proliferated on platforms like Reddit and X, prompting officials to urge the public to avoid spreading unverified claims that could hinder the probe.

Nanos acknowledged the emotional toll on the Guthrie family and the broader community. "There's frustration because people want to know," he said. Yet he defended the cautious approach, noting that protecting constitutional rights and ensuring a fair process must take precedence. "At some point in time, someday we may have somebody in a courtroom that deserves his or her right to have a fair and impartial trial. The way you get that is through a fair and impartial investigation."

The Catalina Foothills neighborhood, known for its affluent homes and scenic views, remains on edge. Increased patrols and community vigils reflect ongoing concern. Neighbors have described Nancy as active and independent, making her sudden disappearance especially unsettling.

For Savannah Guthrie, the ordeal has been deeply personal. The Emmy-winning journalist has balanced professional duties with private grief, occasionally sharing memories of her mother on social media. The family has cooperated fully with investigators while requesting privacy as the case unfolds.

Forensic experts say DNA analysis from blood spatter can be particularly challenging. Advanced techniques, including genetic genealogy, are reportedly being used, which can take weeks or months to produce usable profiles for comparison against national databases. The extended timeline, while frustrating, is necessary to ensure any evidence is admissible in court.

The investigation involves multiple agencies, including the FBI, which has assisted with forensic resources and behavioral analysis. Door-to-door inquiries, extensive video review from nearby properties, and tip evaluation continue as part of the active probe.

As the case surpasses the 100-day mark, it joins other long-term missing persons investigations that test law enforcement resources and family resilience. Nancy Guthrie left behind medication and personal items, raising immediate red flags that this was not a voluntary disappearance.

Community support has been strong, with local organizations offering assistance to the family and volunteers participating in searches. However, officials continue to warn against interference from amateur investigators, noting that trespassing and spreading misinformation can complicate official efforts.

The sheriff's office has activated its emergency operations protocols and continues treating the matter as a high-priority abduction case. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department or the FBI tip line. Anonymous reporting options remain available.

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has highlighted vulnerabilities in even affluent, seemingly safe neighborhoods. The tampered doorbell camera and blood evidence suggest a deliberate act, yet the lack of clear motive or immediate witnesses continues to puzzle investigators.

As forensic results are awaited, the Guthrie family and the Tucson community hold onto hope for answers. Sheriff Nanos' latest comments reflect both realism about the challenges ahead and determination to pursue every lead until resolution is reached.

For Savannah Guthrie and her loved ones, each passing day without news brings renewed heartache. Yet the sheriff's assurance that laboratories are making progress offers a thread of hope in what has become one of Arizona's most widely followed missing persons cases in recent memory.

The coming weeks could prove pivotal as DNA analysis and other evidence are finalized. Until then, the investigation continues quietly but steadily, with officials reminding the public that even small details could help bring Nancy Guthrie home.