WASHINGTON — Billionaire investor Mark Cuban joined President Donald Trump at a healthcare event Monday to promote TrumpRx, a new discount prescription drug website, in a surprising public partnership that bridged their bitter rivalry during the 2024 presidential campaign.

The appearance marked a notable shift for Cuban, who had been one of Trump's most vocal critics in the lead-up to the election. Cuban actively supported then-Vice President Kamala Harris, praising her economic plans for the middle class while sharply criticizing Trump's follow-through on promises.

At Monday's event, Trump addressed the unusual alliance with characteristic bluntness when asked about Cuban's presence. "Well, he made a mistake," Trump said as Cuban laughed beside him. "It was a big mistake."

Despite the past barbs, the two men stood together to highlight TrumpRx, an initiative aimed at providing Americans with lower-cost prescription medications. Cuban used the platform to spotlight his own Cost Plus Drug Company, announcing that 559 medications available on TrumpRx come directly from his transparent pricing model that bypasses traditional middlemen.

Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and founder of several successful businesses, launched Cost Plus Drug Company in 2022 with the mission of dramatically reducing drug prices through direct-to-consumer sales. The company manufactures and sells generic medications at significantly lower costs than traditional pharmacies, often passing on savings of up to 90% on certain drugs.

During the joint appearance, Cuban emphasized the practical benefits of the partnership. "This is about helping people get the medicine they need at prices they can actually afford," he said. "Politics aside, if we can work together to lower costs for American families, that's what matters."

The collaboration surprised many political observers given Cuban's strong Democratic leanings and frequent criticism of Trump on social media and in interviews throughout 2024. In September 2024, Cuban had stated that Harris "wants to help the economy" and "wants to help the middle class," while accusing Trump of failing to deliver on his promises.

Trump, however, appeared unfazed by the history. He praised Cuban's business acumen and framed the partnership as putting results ahead of partisanship. "Mark is a smart guy. When he sees something that works, he gets on board," Trump said. "This is about helping people, not politics."

The TrumpRx website aims to simplify access to affordable medications by offering discounted prices on hundreds of commonly prescribed drugs. The initiative builds on Trump's long-standing promises to tackle high drug prices, a issue that resonates with voters across party lines amid ongoing concerns about healthcare affordability.

Healthcare policy experts described the partnership as pragmatic but symbolically significant. It demonstrates how business interests can sometimes override political differences when mutual goals align. Cuban's involvement lends credibility to the platform given his established track record in pharmaceutical transparency and cost reduction.

For Cuban, the move aligns with his long-standing focus on practical solutions over ideology. He has positioned himself as a results-oriented entrepreneur willing to work across aisles when it benefits consumers. His Cost Plus model has already disrupted parts of the pharmaceutical supply chain by cutting out middlemen and publishing clear manufacturing costs.

The event drew mixed reactions online. Supporters praised both men for prioritizing American families over past political grudges. Critics on the left accused Cuban of hypocrisy, while some Trump loyalists questioned the alliance with a former vocal opponent.

Nevertheless, the partnership highlights growing interest in innovative approaches to America's drug pricing crisis. Prescription drug costs remain a top concern for many households, with millions of Americans struggling to afford essential medications even with insurance coverage.

Cuban's Cost Plus Drug Company has expanded rapidly since its launch, now offering hundreds of generic medications at transparent prices. The company operates with a simple markup model that contrasts sharply with the complex rebate systems and hidden fees common in traditional pharmaceutical distribution.

Monday's event also served as an opportunity for Trump to tout his administration's broader healthcare agenda. He reiterated commitments to lowering drug prices through increased competition, reduced regulations and new negotiation strategies with pharmaceutical manufacturers.

For the healthcare industry, the collaboration between a high-profile Democrat-leaning entrepreneur and the Republican president signals potential for bipartisan progress on drug pricing reform. Industry groups have expressed cautious optimism about initiatives that could expand access without stifling innovation.

As the two men stood together promoting TrumpRx, the moment underscored an evolving political landscape where personal and business relationships can transcend campaign rhetoric. Cuban later told reporters that he remains committed to his principles but believes in supporting effective solutions regardless of political origin.

The partnership is expected to expand in coming months, with more medications from Cost Plus Drug Company integrated into the TrumpRx platform. Both sides expressed hope that the initiative will deliver tangible savings to millions of Americans struggling with prescription costs.

While political differences between Cuban and Trump persist on many issues, their joint focus on healthcare affordability represents a rare point of alignment in an otherwise divided national conversation.

As news of the event spread, reactions continued pouring in from across the political spectrum. For many everyday Americans facing high medication bills, the practical outcome matters more than past political disagreements. If the TrumpRx platform successfully delivers lower prices, it could become one of the more unexpected but impactful collaborations of Trump's second term.

The partnership also adds another fascinating chapter to Mark Cuban's public persona — a billionaire entrepreneur unafraid to cross traditional party lines when he sees an opportunity to solve real problems for consumers.