Experts Rank Trump's 3 Assassination Attempts: Butler Rally Deadliest by Far

WASHINGTON — Among the three documented assassination attempts on President Donald Trump since 2024, the July 13, 2024, shooting at a campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, stands as by far the most dangerous, with a gunman firing multiple shots that grazed the president's ear, killed one spectator and injured two others in a stark security failure that came within inches of changing American history.

Security experts, congressional investigators and law enforcement officials who have reviewed the incidents rank the attempts by factors including proximity of the threat to Trump, whether shots were fired directly at him, actual harm inflicted, the scale of the security breach and evidence of premeditation. The Butler rally attempt tops the list for its lethal execution and narrow escape, followed by the April 25, 2026, incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, where an armed suspect exchanged gunfire at a checkpoint near Trump and other top officials. The September 15, 2024, episode at Trump International Golf Course in Florida ranks least dangerous because the suspect was intercepted before any shots reached the president.

The Butler attack remains the only one in which Trump sustained an injury and a member of the public was killed. Twenty-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks fired eight rounds from an AR-15-style rifle from a rooftop about 130 yards away while Trump spoke. A bullet grazed the upper part of Trump's right ear. Corey Comperatore, a 50-year-old former fire chief, was killed shielding his family. Two other spectators were critically wounded. Crooks was fatally shot by Secret Service counter-snipers moments later.

Independent reviews and congressional task forces later highlighted multiple Secret Service lapses, including failure to secure the rooftop despite reports of a suspicious person with a rangefinder. The incident prompted the resignation of Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle and sweeping changes to protective protocols for high-profile events.

In contrast, the April 25, 2026, attempt at the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton ranked second in danger. Thirty-one-year-old Cole Tomas Allen of Torrance, California, charged a security checkpoint outside the ballroom armed with a shotgun, handgun and knives around 8:34 p.m. as Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Cabinet members were inside. Shots were exchanged; one Secret Service officer was struck in a bullet-resistant vest but uninjured. Allen was quickly subdued and taken into custody. No one inside the ballroom was harmed, but the breach occurred in a confined, high-security indoor setting packed with 2,600 attendees.

Authorities described Allen as a lone actor whose motive remains under investigation. The incident echoed the 1981 Reagan shooting at the same hotel and renewed debates over venue security for major Washington events. Trump later posted video of the Secret Service response on Truth Social, calling it evidence of ongoing threats while praising agents.

The least dangerous of the three occurred on September 15, 2024, at Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida. Fifty-eight-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh was spotted with a rifle concealed in bushes roughly 300 to 500 yards from where Trump was golfing on the fifth fairway. Secret Service agents fired at Routh as he fled; he was arrested on Interstate 95 without having fired at the president. No shots reached Trump, and he was unharmed. Routh was later convicted on federal charges and sentenced to life in prison in February 2026.

Investigators found Routh had planned the attempt for months and expressed anti-Trump views online, but the early detection by agents prevented any direct threat from materializing. The episode occurred just two months after Butler and led to further perimeter security reviews at Trump properties.

Why Butler Remains the Clear No. 1 Threat

Experts say the Butler attempt scores highest on every metric of danger. The gunman not only reached a firing position but executed shots that struck Trump and bystanders in a crowded outdoor venue. Ballistic analysis confirmed the bullet that grazed Trump's ear came within a fraction of an inch of being fatal. The presence of a lethal outcome for a spectator underscored the real-world risk to anyone nearby.

The 2026 dinner incident ranks second because, while shots were fired and the suspect was heavily armed, the attack occurred at an outer checkpoint rather than a direct line of sight to Trump. Evacuation protocols worked effectively once the threat was engaged, limiting exposure. Still, the proximity to a major presidential appearance inside a hotel ballroom made it more immediately threatening than the golf course plot.

The Florida golf course attempt ranks third because agents neutralized the threat before Routh could aim or fire toward the president. Distance and rapid intervention minimized the window of opportunity, though the premeditated nature of the plot showed clear intent.

Broader Security and Political Repercussions

Each attempt has reshaped Secret Service operations. Post-Butler reforms included expanded advance teams, drone surveillance and stricter rooftop protocols. The golf course incident highlighted challenges at private venues, while the 2026 dinner shooting has prompted reviews of indoor event screening amid high-profile gatherings.

Politically, the attempts have bolstered Trump's narrative of resilience while intensifying national debates over political violence, rhetoric and Secret Service funding. Public polling after Butler showed a temporary unity spike, though polarization quickly returned. The 2026 incident, occurring during Trump's second term, has drawn bipartisan condemnation but also questions about evolving threats in a divided nation.

FBI and Secret Service briefings continue to stress that threats against Trump remain elevated compared to historical norms. Additional plots, including foreign-linked ones, have been disrupted but not publicly detailed as full assassination attempts.

Lessons and Lingering Questions

Security analysts emphasize that the Butler attempt exposed systemic vulnerabilities in outdoor rally protection that have since been addressed but require constant vigilance. The rapid evolution from open-air events to high-security dinners to private properties illustrates the difficulty of protecting a president in an era of widespread firearms access and online radicalization.

As investigations into the 2026 dinner shooter continue, officials caution against speculation while urging the public to report threats. Trump has repeatedly described surviving the attempts as evidence of divine protection, using the experiences to advocate stronger law enforcement and border policies.

The ranking of these incidents underscores a sobering reality: even with elite protection, determined attackers can create moments of extreme peril. Butler's deadly outcome remains the benchmark against which future threats are measured, serving as a permanent reminder of the personal risks faced by the nation's leaders and the constant need to adapt security in a polarized political landscape.

For the American public, the three attempts have left an indelible mark on the 2024 campaign and Trump's second term, highlighting both the fragility of democracy and the resilience required to sustain it amid violence. As new details emerge from ongoing probes, the focus remains on preventing the next close call.