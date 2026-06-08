NEW YORK — Savannah Guthrie, co-anchor of NBC's "Today" show, posted a deeply personal message on Instagram Stories over the weekend, expressing ongoing anguish over the disappearance of her 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing since February 1.

The post featured a religious artwork accompanied by the caption "Oh my, my soul / it cries out, soul, it cries out." Guthrie signed off with the plea "Bring her home" followed by a yellow heart emoji. The message reflects the profound emotional toll the unresolved case continues to take on the family more than four months after Nancy Guthrie vanished from her home in the Catalina Foothills area near Tucson, Arizona.

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31. Blood evidence matching her DNA was discovered on the porch of her residence, along with signs of a possible struggle. Authorities, including the Pima County Sheriff's Office and the FBI, are investigating the case as a suspected abduction and homicide, though no arrests have been made and her body has not been recovered.

In May, Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos provided an update on the investigation's progress. "I think every day they get closer," he said of his department's work. "There's way too much work to be done, that is ongoing, with some of the physical evidence we have."

Savannah Guthrie has remained relatively private about the family's pain while occasionally sharing public appeals for information. In a statement for the KVOA News 4 TV special "Bring Her Home: The Disappearance of Nancy Guthrie," she expressed gratitude for community support. "We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends and the people of Tucson. We are all family now. We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case."

The Instagram post marks one of the more visible emotional expressions from Savannah Guthrie since her mother's disappearance. Colleagues at NBC have offered support, with "Today" show anchors occasionally referencing the family's ordeal during broadcasts while respecting their desire for privacy during the investigation.

The case has drawn national attention due to Savannah Guthrie's high-profile role. A $1 million reward remains active for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's safe return or the arrest and conviction of those responsible. Tips continue to come in, though authorities have cautioned that many require verification amid widespread public interest and online speculation.

Nancy Guthrie was described by family as independent and vibrant despite her age. Her sudden vanishing from what should have been the safety of her own home has shaken the upscale Catalina Foothills community and highlighted vulnerabilities for elderly residents. Multiple searches of the surrounding desert terrain have been conducted, but challenging conditions in the Arizona desert have complicated efforts.

Expert Tad DiBiase, a prosecutor specializing in no-body homicide cases, has publicly commented on the investigation. He noted the importance of thorough searches to both potentially locate remains and strengthen any future prosecution by ruling out alternative scenarios. Water sources and wooded or desert areas have been highlighted as statistically common disposal sites in similar cases, though authorities have not confirmed specific new search plans.

Pima County Sheriff's officials continue to describe the investigation as active and complex. Laboratory backlogs for DNA and other forensic evidence have contributed to delays, but digital forensics, neighbor interviews and analysis of potential vehicle activity remain key components. A person captured on doorbell camera footage near the time of the disappearance was questioned early in the probe, but no public persons of interest have been named.

The emotional weight on the Guthrie family is evident. Savannah Guthrie has balanced her high-visibility role on "Today" with supporting her family through the uncertainty. Her occasional public messages serve both as pleas for information and expressions of hope that her mother might still be found alive.

Community response has been strong, with locals participating in early searches and vigils. The case has also sparked broader conversations about safety for seniors and the challenges of missing persons investigations when foul play is suspected but no body is recovered.

As weeks turn into months, the prolonged uncertainty compounds the family's grief. Savannah Guthrie's Instagram post, though brief, resonated widely, with followers offering messages of support and sharing the post in hopes of generating new leads.

Investigators urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Office or the FBI. Tips can be submitted anonymously in many cases, and the reward provides additional incentive for those with knowledge of the events surrounding February 1.

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The high-profile nature of the disappearance has led to extensive media coverage and online discussion. While this has helped raise awareness, authorities caution against unverified theories that could complicate the official investigation. Professional forensic work and verified tips remain the priority.

For the Guthrie family, each day without answers brings new emotional challenges. Savannah Guthrie's public role adds another layer, as she continues professional duties while privately navigating the pain of her mother's absence. Her willingness to share glimpses of that pain, as in the recent Instagram post, humanizes the broader statistics of missing persons cases.

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance serves as a sobering reminder of the vulnerabilities faced by elderly individuals living alone. It has prompted some residents in the Tucson area to review home security measures and neighborhood watch programs.

As the investigation advances, focus remains on processing evidence, pursuing leads and conducting targeted searches. The family's continued public appeals demonstrate both hope and determination to find resolution.

Savannah Guthrie's message, though simple, carries profound weight. "Bring her home" remains the central plea for the Guthrie family and the wider community invested in Nancy's safe return. The yellow heart emoji, often symbolizing hope and positivity, adds a touch of optimism amid the heartbreak.

The coming weeks and months will be critical as forensic analysis continues and new tips are evaluated. For now, the Guthrie family, supported by friends, colleagues and the Tucson community, holds onto hope while facing the daily reality of uncertainty.

Nancy Guthrie's story, amplified through her daughter's platform, highlights both the personal toll of such disappearances and the collective responsibility to assist in bringing missing loved ones home.