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Netflix's Texas-set romantic drama "Ransom Canyon" returns for its second season Thursday, dropping all eight new episodes at once and picking up the on-again, off-again love story between its two central characters roughly six months after the first season's cliffhanger ending.

The series, based on the book franchise by author Jodi Thomas, stars Josh Duhamel as rancher Staten Kirkland and Minka Kelly as dance hall owner Quinn O'Grady, whose long-simmering romance became the emotional center of the show's first season before it ultimately fell apart amid Staten's unresolved grief and anger. Season 2 begins streaming at 3 a.m. Eastern time, or midnight Pacific time, the standard release window for Netflix original series.

Where the story picks up

According to Netflix's official synopsis, Season 2 opens six months after the events of Season 1, with Staten fighting to reclaim his standing after being unseated as trustee of his family's Double K Ranch. Quinn, meanwhile, spent that time away in New York City pursuing her career as a concert pianist, leaving her hometown, and her relationship with Staten, behind.

The new season's early preview clips show Staten learning that Quinn has returned to Ransom, setting the stage for their reunion. But according to Netflix's Tudum editorial site, Quinn does not come back to town alone: during her time in New York, she appears to have begun a new relationship, a development the show's trailer suggests will fuel jealousy on Staten's part and further complicate their long-running dynamic.

New love triangles brewing

Beyond the central Staten-and-Quinn storyline, the new season's trailer teases several additional romantic entanglements developing across Ransom's tight-knit community. A love triangle appears to be forming involving rancher Yancy, a character named Ellie, and Yancy's wife Sidney, a role played by newcomer Heidi Grace Engerman, who joins the cast this season. The trailer also hints at romantic tension developing between the character Lauren and Lucas's brother Kit, even though, according to reporting on the show's development, series creator April Blair had originally conceived of a different pairing for those characters before the storyline shifted during the writing process.

Showrunner and executive producer April Blair described the series' guiding themes ahead of the new season's release. "We have these three tenets, which are land, love, and legacy," Blair said, characterizing the framework the show continues to build its interconnected storylines around heading into Season 2.

Cast changes

Season 2 arrives with a notably different supporting cast than the show's first run. According to Deadline, two key cast members from Season 1, Eoin Macken and Andrew Liner, who played father-and-son ranchers Davis Collins and Reid Collins, will not return in regular roles this season. No official explanation was given for their departures, though their absence effectively closes out a love triangle from Season 1 in which Davis competed with Staten for Quinn's affections.

Joining the returning ensemble is Patricia Clarkson, the Emmy-winning actress who takes on the role of Quinn's mother this season, alongside Steve Howey, who plays Staten's half-brother Levi in a recurring capacity. The broader Season 2 cast also includes returning performers Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, Marianly Tejada, Casey W. Johnson, Ben Robson, Tatanka Means, Justin Johnson Cortez, Philip Winchester, Jennifer Ens, Brett Cullen and Niko Guardado.

A show built on Yellowstone-style drama

"Ransom Canyon" premiered on Netflix in April 2025 and quickly drew comparisons to modern Western dramas like "Yellowstone," blending ranch-set family conflict with sweeping romantic storylines centered on a fictional small Texas town. The series follows several interconnected families navigating land disputes, long-held rivalries and complicated romantic histories, themes that made the first season one of the platform's more talked-about original dramas following its release.

Netflix confirmed the show's renewal for a second season in June 2025, just two months after the first season debuted. Blair expressed enthusiasm about continuing the story at the time. "I couldn't be happier that Netflix is ready to get back in the saddle for Ransom Canyon!" Blair said in a statement announcing the renewal. "Our dreamy little corner of Texas Hill Country is full of stories still untold, and we can't wait to bring them to our incredible fans. Get ready for another ride."

Production timeline

Filming for Season 2 began in the fall of 2025, following months of early writers' room development that started even before the show's official renewal. Blair told TV Insider in an interview that the writing process began ahead of the formal green light. "We've already started the writers' room, even though the show hasn't been picked up to series yet for Season 2," Blair said at the time, reflecting the show's confidence heading into its second outing.

What's next for the series

As of Thursday's premiere, Netflix has not publicly confirmed whether "Ransom Canyon" will return for a third season, leaving the show's long-term future an open question even as all eight new episodes become available for fans to watch in a single release. Given the extensive setup embedded in the Season 2 trailer, including new relationships, family power struggles and unresolved tension between its central couple, the show appears positioned to leave plenty of narrative threads open heading into any potential future installment.

For now, fans eager to see whether Staten and Quinn finally find their way back to each other, and how the show's newly introduced love triangles play out, can stream the full second season of "Ransom Canyon" starting Thursday on Netflix.