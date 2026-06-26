Nearly five months after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie vanished, new information about a February ransom note claiming she is dead has surfaced, prompting her family and investigators to reaffirm that the case remains active and that they are still seeking leads.

How the Disappearance Began

Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of "Today" show anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen on the evening of January 31, when a family member dropped her off at her Tucson, Arizona, home after dinner. She was reported missing the next morning, and the Pima County Sheriff's Department launched an investigation.

The First Notes Surface

In the days that followed, purported ransom notes containing alleged details about Nancy Guthrie's suspected abduction were sent out. Savannah Guthrie said during an NBC interview in March that she and her family believe two of those notes — the first of which demanded money — "are real." But now, nearly five months after the abduction, NBC News, ABC News, and CBS News reported on June 22 that the second note claimed Nancy Guthrie was dead.

February 3: First Notes Confirmed

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told CBS News that a local news affiliate, later confirmed to be KOLD News 13, received a letter on February 2 that "contained specific details about the home and what Nancy Guthrie was wearing that night." Nanos said he shared the note with Savannah Guthrie.

On February 3, TMZ reported it also received an alleged letter demanding money in exchange for Nancy Guthrie's release. That same day, reporters for The Arizona Republic, part of the USA TODAY Network, witnessed blood, later confirmed to belong to Nancy Guthrie, on her front porch. Officials later revealed that these initial notes provided two deadlines: one for 5 p.m. on Thursday, February 5, and another on Monday, February 9.

February 4: The Family Speaks Out

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings posted an Instagram video speaking directly to their mother's potential abductor. The post was captioned, "Bring her home." "We too have heard the reports about a ransom letter in the media," Savannah Guthrie said at the time. "As a family, we are doing everything that we can. We are ready to talk. However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated."

"We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us," Savannah Guthrie added, noting Nancy Guthrie "is 84 years old. Her health, her heart is fragile. She lives in constant pain. She is without any medicine. She needs it to survive. She needs it not to suffer."

February 5: The FBI Weighs In and Announces an Arrest

FBI Special Agent in Charge Heith Janke said during a February 5 news conference that the note, which investigators reviewed, did not provide "proof of life" and included "facts associated with a deadline," an Apple Watch, a floodlight, and "a monetary value." Authorities also revealed they had arrested a Southern California man on suspicion of allegedly transmitting a false ransom demand to Nancy Guthrie's family.

The same day, Savannah Guthrie's brother Camron Guthrie spoke to the person who might be "holding our mother" in an Instagram video posted as the first deadline allegedly mentioned in the initial ransom letter arrived. "We want to hear from you," Camron Guthrie said. "We haven't heard anything directly. We need you to reach out and we need a way to communicate with you so we can move forward. But first we have to know you have our mom."

February 6: The Second Note Arrives

A second ransom note was sent out on February 6, which KOLD confirmed on social media it received. The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department also confirmed they were investigating a "new message," according to a post on X at the time. Multiple outlets reported months later, on June 22, that this second note said Nancy Guthrie died after being kidnapped, and CBS reported investigators familiar with the case had reason to believe both notes came from the same person or people.

February 7: Another Plea to the Abductor

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings shared another video on social media addressing the potential abductor and the ransom notes. "We received your message and we understand," Savannah Guthrie said. "We beg you now to return our mother to us so that we can celebrate with her. This is the only way we will have peace. This is very valuable to us, and we will pay."

February 9: A Deadline Expires

As the second deadline in the letter expired on February 9, Savannah Guthrie shared "a few thoughts as we enter into another week of this nightmare" in a video message. She explained that she and her family "believe our mom is still out there" and asked the public for help. "Law enforcement is working tirelessly, around the clock trying to bring her home, trying to find her. She was taken, and we don't know where, and we need your help," Savannah Guthrie said, adding, "if you see anything, if you hear anything, if there's anything at all that seems strange to you. We are at an hour of desperation, and we need your help."

The next day, the FBI released images on X showing an armed, unidentified individual appearing to tamper with Nancy Guthrie's front door camera the morning she disappeared. Later that month, the Guthrie family offered a $1 million reward for any information leading to Nancy Guthrie's recovery.

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March 26: Savannah Guthrie Confirms Some Notes Were Authentic

Ahead of Savannah Guthrie's return to the "Today" show after stepping away from the job in February, she sat down with longtime colleague Hoda Kotb for an emotional interview in March. Explaining that she and her siblings "are in agony" over Nancy Guthrie's disappearance, Savannah Guthrie opened up about the ransom notes. "There are a lot of different notes, I think that came. And I think most of them, it's my understanding, are not real," she said. "But I believe the two notes that we received that we responded to, I tend to believe those were real."

June 22: New Details Emerge

NBC News, ABC News, and CBS News reported on June 22 that the February 6 ransom note stated Nancy Guthrie was dead. NBC and ABC cited unnamed people "familiar with the matter," and CBS cited "sources who reviewed the notes." NBC further reported the purported kidnapper allegedly did not apologize for abducting Nancy Guthrie but expressed regret over her death.

The Investigation Remains Active

When reached by USA TODAY, a spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff's Department in southern Arizona noted that inquiries regarding ransom notes should be directed to the FBI. The office said in a statement, "The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie remains active and ongoing. The Pima County Sheriff's Department continues to work closely with the FBI as investigators follow up on leads, review information, and pursue the facts surrounding this case."

Savannah Guthrie's Latest Comments

After a June 23 episode of "Today" featured an NBC News segment about the latest information on the reported ransom note, Savannah Guthrie said she didn't "have any comment on the story" and is "not involved in our coverage," going on to "beg people to come forward" with information. "Somebody knows something, and this is a news story today that is on your radar, but this is the life that my sister lives, that I live, that my brother lives, that our extended families live, that our children live every day, and we are in agony. We cannot be at peace," she said.

With the case continuing to be described as active by both the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department, and with Savannah Guthrie continuing to publicly urge anyone with information to come forward, the timeline of ransom notes outlined above remains the clearest publicly available record of how the investigation has unfolded since Nancy Guthrie's disappearance nearly five months ago. Law enforcement asks anyone with information to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI or tips.fbi.gov, the Pima County Sheriff's Department at 520-351-4900, or 88-CRIME.