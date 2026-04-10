TUCSON, Ariz. — The search for Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC's "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, entered its third month Thursday with no arrests, no confirmed suspect and growing uncertainty about whether the elderly woman is still alive nearly 70 days after she was abducted from her suburban Tucson home.

Authorities continue to investigate the case as a targeted kidnapping after finding drops of blood on the front porch and signs of forced entry at Guthrie's residence in the Catalina Foothills area. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has said investigators believe they know the motive behind the abduction but have not publicly identified a suspect or confirmed whether Nancy Guthrie remains alive.

Guthrie was last seen around 9:48 p.m. on Jan. 31 after family members dropped her off following dinner and games. She failed to appear at church the next morning, prompting relatives to check on her. Evidence at the scene led authorities to conclude she had been taken against her will early on Feb. 1. A masked, armed figure captured on surveillance footage approaching her door that night has become a focal point of the investigation, though no identification has been made.

The high-profile case has drawn national attention, in part because of Savannah Guthrie's prominent role on morning television. The family has offered a reward of up to $1 million for information leading to Nancy Guthrie's recovery, supplementing an earlier $50,000 reward from the FBI. Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show anchor desk on April 6 for the first time since the abduction, describing it as "good to be home" while expressing ongoing anguish over her mother's fate.

In recent weeks, media outlets including TMZ reported receiving additional ransom-style notes demanding Bitcoin in exchange for information about Guthrie's whereabouts or the alleged kidnapper. One recent note reportedly claimed knowledge of her location in Mexico's Sonora state before shifting to suggest she may no longer be alive. Authorities have not confirmed the authenticity of the notes, and experts caution they could be hoaxes or opportunistic attempts to exploit the case. Similar communications surfaced earlier in the investigation.

Sheriff Nanos has described the abduction as targeted and said the suspect could "absolutely" strike again. He has cleared all immediate family members, including Savannah Guthrie and her siblings, as persons of interest. The investigation has involved the FBI, extensive neighborhood canvassing, aerial searches and analysis of surveillance footage from Guthrie's home and nearby properties. Additional images recovered from cameras in recent weeks yielded no significant new leads, according to law enforcement sources.

Nancy Guthrie, who had limited mobility and required daily medication including for a pacemaker, was described by family and authorities as unlikely to have wandered away on her own. Some investigators and outside experts have theorized that kidnappers may have underestimated her fragile health, potentially leading to a medical emergency while in captivity. Retired detectives have suggested that if she suffered complications, the abductors might have disposed of her body when she was no longer useful for ransom purposes.

The case has generated tens of thousands of tips, but progress has slowed as weeks turn into months. A person detained along with his mother in an earlier SWAT operation was released without charges and has publicly denied any involvement. Gloves found near the home and tire tracks have been examined, but no breakthroughs have been announced.

Savannah Guthrie has spoken emotionally about the ordeal, including in a tearful interview where she questioned whether her celebrity status might have made her mother a target. In an Easter message released in early April, she reflected on themes of hope, resurrection and the pain of uncertainty, asking for continued prayers and tips from the public. She has urged anyone with information to contact authorities anonymously.

The abduction has spotlighted the challenges of investigating crimes against elderly victims, especially when initial evidence points to foul play but physical traces fade quickly. Experts note that stranger abductions of seniors are statistically rare, often involving family or acquaintances, yet this case appears to deviate from typical patterns. The presence of ransom demands and the masked figure on camera have fueled speculation of a financially motivated plot, possibly by someone familiar with the family's public profile.

Pima County authorities have faced some criticism over the pace of the investigation, including questions about early handling of the scene and resource allocation. A recall effort against Sheriff Nanos has been mentioned in local discussions, though it remains unclear how much traction it has gained. The sheriff's office has defended its work, emphasizing collaboration with federal agencies and the volume of tips processed.

As the search continues, focus has shifted toward possible secondary locations where Guthrie might have been held. Blood evidence and mixed DNA samples recovered from the home are still being analyzed as part of a complex "biological puzzle." Authorities have asked neighbors to review and share any additional security camera footage from the night of the disappearance.

Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has resonated deeply with the public, drawing parallels to other high-profile missing persons cases while highlighting the unique pain of prolonged uncertainty for families. Thousands of people go missing in the U.S. each year, but cases involving elderly victims with limited mobility and connections to public figures often sustain intense media scrutiny.

The Guthrie family has expressed gratitude for public support, including yellow ribbons and signs of encouragement shown to Savannah upon her return to the "Today" show plaza. Savannah has balanced her professional duties with private grief, at times apologizing to relatives for wondering aloud if her fame played a role.

No timeline has been given for when major updates might emerge. Investigators continue to pursue leads, including analysis of Bitcoin-related communications and potential cross-border angles if Mexico connections prove credible. The FBI maintains an active page with details on the case and contact information for tips.

For now, the investigation remains open and active, with authorities urging anyone who may have seen something unusual in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood in late January or early February to come forward. Tips can be submitted to the Pima County Sheriff's Department or the FBI tip line.

Nancy Guthrie, a mother of three including Savannah, was known as an active churchgoer and family-oriented woman in her Tucson-area community. Her abduction has left a void felt not only by her loved ones but by viewers who have followed Savannah Guthrie's career for years.

Whether the latest ransom notes provide genuine clues or amount to distractions, they underscore the bizarre elements that have marked this case from the start. As day 69 approaches with no resolution, the hope for Nancy Guthrie's safe return persists alongside the grim possibility that the investigation could shift toward recovery and justice for a crime that has gripped the nation.