TUCSON, Ariz. — More than two months after 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson home in what authorities call a targeted abduction, the FBI has increased its reward to $100,000 for information leading to her recovery or the arrest of those responsible, as the high-profile case continues to baffle investigators and captivate the nation.

Guthrie, mother of NBC's "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, was last seen Jan. 31 when family members dropped her off at her Catalina Foothills residence after a games night. She was reported missing the next day, Feb. 1. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos quickly declared she had been taken against her will, citing evidence at the scene including drops of her blood on the porch and signs of forced removal. "She couldn't walk 50 yards by herself," Nanos told reporters, emphasizing that voluntary departure was not believed.

Surveillance footage released by the FBI shows a masked suspect in dark clothing, gloves and a backpack approaching Guthrie's front door in the early morning hours of Feb. 1. The individual is seen tampering with her doorbell camera — propping it open with vegetation before disconnecting it — while holding a flashlight in his mouth, potentially leaving behind biological evidence from saliva. A similar masked figure was captured on Nest cam footage three weeks earlier, on Jan. 11, raising questions about prior surveillance of the home.

The case stands out for its rarity. FBI data from recent years shows that while women make up over 75% of reported kidnapping or abduction victims, those in their 80s account for less than 0.2% of cases. Experts have described the abduction of an elderly woman requiring daily medication as "unheard of" in its specifics, especially given the apparent amateurish elements mixed with targeted planning.

Ransom demands surfaced early. Media outlets, including local stations and TMZ, reportedly received notes demanding millions — initially $4 million, later raised to $6 million — with Bitcoin payment instructions and deadlines. One note referenced a specific time aligning with the camera disconnection. Savannah Guthrie publicly appealed to the kidnappers, posting videos asking for proof her mother was alive and stating the family was ready to negotiate. No confirmed communication has been reported since the deadlines passed, deepening family anguish.

Savannah Guthrie, who has stepped back from her "Today" duties, has shared emotional updates. She described hearing what she believed was a divine message about her mother's fate and revealed her young daughter Vale asked heartbreaking questions about Grandma Nancy. The family offered a $1 million reward for tips leading to Nancy's safe return, acknowledging the grim possibility she may no longer be alive. "Whether she's on this Earth still or whether she's in Heaven, I know where she is," Savannah said in one appearance.

Investigators recovered DNA evidence, including from gloves found near the home that matched the suspect's apparent attire, though early CODIS hits proved unrelated — one belonging to a restaurant worker. Other potential leads, including a detained man and his mother questioned in a SWAT raid, were released without charges. A vehicle and additional residences near the Guthrie home were searched, yielding no immediate breakthroughs.

Sheriff Nanos has stated investigators believe they know the motive and that the home was specifically targeted, though he stopped short of full certainty. Former FBI agents and analysts have speculated on possibilities ranging from a ransom plot gone wrong to revenge or a link to cryptocurrency schemes seen in other Arizona home invasions around the same period. Nanos warned the suspect "could absolutely" strike again, urging residents to remain vigilant.

Criticism of the investigation has mounted. Reports suggest initial responders may have considered a "wandering off" scenario before shifting to abduction, and one lead detective reportedly lacked prior homicide experience. A recall effort against the sheriff has gained traction amid frustration over the lack of arrests more than 60 days later. The FBI has provided additional resources, releasing updated suspect descriptions and enhancing the reward.

Nancy Guthrie, née Long, lived a relatively private life despite her daughter's fame. A religious woman and mother of three, she had ties to Australia where Savannah was born in Melbourne. The family has cooperated fully, with Savannah's siblings also involved in appeals. No family members or their spouses are considered suspects, according to authorities.

The case has spotlighted the broader issue of missing persons in Tucson, where dozens of other cases remain open. Experts note the emotional toll on families facing prolonged uncertainty, especially when the victim is elderly and dependent on medication. Guthrie's health needs have heightened fears for her safety as weeks turn into months.

Online speculation has run rampant, leading to unwarranted accusations against innocent locals and one family reporting they felt "scared numb" after amateur sleuths targeted their street. Law enforcement has urged the public to avoid spreading unverified theories and to submit tips through official channels.

As the search continues, air and ground efforts, neighborhood canvassing and analysis of thousands of tips have yielded limited progress. The suspect's backpack — described as an "Ozark Trail Hiker Pack" — and low-quality holster have been highlighted as potential identifiers, with some analysts pointing to the amateur nature of the crime, including the counterproductive camera tampering that actually preserved footage.

Pima County authorities, alongside federal partners, continue to treat the matter as an active kidnapping investigation. No arrests have been made, and Nancy Guthrie's whereabouts remain unknown. Her family maintains hope while preparing for all possibilities.

The unusual details — an elderly victim, celebrity connection, ransom notes, prior surveillance and sparse forensics — have made the Nancy Guthrie case one of the most discussed disappearances in recent memory. It serves as a stark reminder of vulnerabilities even in seemingly safe suburban homes.

Tips can be submitted to the Pima County Sheriff's Department or the FBI. As authorities press forward with enhanced rewards and public appeals, the central question lingers: Who took Nancy Guthrie, and why?

With no resolution in sight entering April, the investigation remains fluid. Savannah Guthrie and her family continue pleading for information, while experts caution that time is critical given the victim's age and medical needs.

The nation watches as Tucson authorities and the FBI work to bring closure to a mystery that defies easy