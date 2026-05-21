TUCSON, Ariz. — Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, remains missing more than 109 days after she was abducted from her home in Catalina Foothills, a suburb of Tucson, on February 1, 2026.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos stated on May 12 that the investigation is ongoing and he believes an arrest will be made. "We're not going to give up on it just because it's been 100 days," he told local station KOLD.

Guthrie was last seen by family members on January 31 after spending the evening at her older daughter Annie Guthrie's home. She was reported missing the next morning when she failed to appear at church. Evidence at her residence, including blood on the front porch, indicated she was taken against her will.

Authorities released surveillance footage showing a masked individual approaching her front door on the night of the disappearance. The suspect removed SIM cards from security cameras. Her Bluetooth-enabled pacemaker disconnected from her phone around 2:30 a.m., indicating it was out of range.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department and FBI are collaborating on the case. The FBI is analyzing DNA evidence, including a hair sample recovered from Guthrie's home in February and shared with the bureau in April. Advanced forensic technology is being used for the analysis.

More than 30,000 tips have been received. The investigation includes review of thousands of hours of surveillance video and other evidence. A spokesperson for the sheriff's department said in early May: "This is an active and ongoing investigation, and we continue to work closely with our partners at the FBI. DNA and video analysis are underway, supported by laboratories across the country."

The family offered a $1 million reward on February 24 for information leading to her recovery. Savannah Guthrie posted a video announcing the reward, stating the family understood her mother may have died but remained hopeful for a "miraculous homecoming."

Multiple purported ransom notes were sent to media outlets, including TMZ. One sender claimed to have information on the kidnappers in exchange for Bitcoin and later stated they saw Guthrie alive with captors in Sonora, Mexico, while also noting she was dead. Savannah Guthrie said in a March 26 interview that she believed the abduction was a kidnapping for ransom and that two notes were likely genuine.

Retired FBI profilers Jim Clemente and Jim Fitzgerald have analyzed the case publicly. They suggested it may involve a stalker targeting Savannah Guthrie rather than a traditional ransom kidnapping. Fitzgerald described it as driven by psychological need rather than financial gain.

Pima County Sheriff Nanos said authorities believe they know the motive and that the abduction was targeted, though no suspect has been publicly identified. The family, including all siblings and spouses, has been cleared as possible suspects.

Savannah Guthrie returned to the "Today" show on April 6 after time away. She has not made additional public comments on recent developments.

The case has drawn significant attention due to its circumstances and connection to the prominent journalist. Searches involved sniffer dogs and door-to-door efforts in the area. A man was detained for questioning in early February but released without charges.

As of mid-May 2026, Guthrie's condition and whereabouts remain unknown. The FBI continues to seek public tips. No arrests have been announced.

Nancy Guthrie, née Long, was born in 1941. She was married to Charles Guthrie, who died in 1988. She had three children, including Savannah. She lived independently in the Tucson area.

Investigators continue processing leads. Advances in technology are aiding efforts on DNA and footage. The sheriff's department emphasized commitment to the case on the three-month mark.

Public interest has generated extensive media coverage and online discussion. Elizabeth Smart, a kidnapping survivor, expressed belief that Guthrie could still be alive based on her own experience.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department maintains a dedicated line for tips related to the disappearance. The FBI has joined to provide additional resources.

No new major evidence has been publicly disclosed in recent weeks beyond ongoing analysis. The investigation remains active with no indication it has been scaled back.

Guthrie required assistance with mobility and could not walk long distances independently. She was taken without shoes, wearing pajamas.

The case has highlighted challenges in high-profile missing persons investigations involving elderly victims. Authorities continue to urge anyone with information to come forward.