TUCSON, Ariz. — Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of NBC "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie, remained missing Monday on Day 87 of her abduction, with the FBI announcing fresh DNA evidence under analysis while the family issued another emotional plea for information in a case that continues to grip the nation.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos confirmed that new DNA samples recovered from the Catalina Foothills area, including material from gloves and a damaged utility box near the home, are being fast-tracked at a specialized laboratory. Earlier samples had linked to unrelated individuals, but investigators say the latest batch could yield critical breakthroughs.

Blood evidence at the scene, disabled security cameras, and signs of a struggle have led authorities to treat the disappearance as a confirmed abduction with possible ransom motives. Nancy's essential medications were left behind, raising grave concerns about her health after nearly three months without proper care.

Savannah Guthrie made a heartfelt public appeal Monday. "We just want our mom home safe. Every single day without her is painful," she said. The family has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy's safe return and continues cooperating fully with investigators.

Ransom Demands and Ongoing Hoaxes

Several ransom notes have been received, some demanding large cryptocurrency payments. While the family initially viewed certain communications as potentially legitimate, law enforcement has warned that multiple notes appear to be hoaxes designed to exploit their desperation. One man, Derrick Callella, faces trial for allegedly sending a fake ransom text to Savannah.

Behavioral experts suggest the perpetrator may be prolonging contact even if Nancy is no longer alive — a cruel but documented tactic in long-term kidnapping cases.

Investigation Updates

The FBI has expanded its team, bringing in additional forensic analysts and behavioral profilers. Door-to-door canvassing, drone searches, and coordination with Mexican authorities remain active after several tips pointed south of the border. Tens of thousands of tips have poured in, but officials say credible leads have slowed in recent weeks.

Sheriff Nanos stressed there are still no named suspects or persons of interest. Family members were cleared early. Rumors of arrests circulating online were quickly debunked.

Nancy's advanced age and medical conditions remain a major concern. Profilers believe the abductor may have underestimated her frailty, which could have led to serious complications.

Family's Emotional Struggle

Savannah and her siblings have balanced public appeals with private grief. Savannah described the uncertainty as "a special kind of torture" in recent interviews. The family has thanked the Tucson community for its support while asking for continued vigilance.

Local residents have held vigils and helped distribute flyers. Churches Nancy attended have organized prayer chains, and volunteers continue searching nearby areas.

National Attention and Implications

The case has drawn widespread attention due to Savannah's high-profile role at NBC. It has sparked broader conversations about safety for elderly residents in affluent neighborhoods and the unique challenges of high-visibility investigations. Social media speculation has both helped generate tips and complicated the official probe.

Experts note that as time passes without resolution, the statistical likelihood of a positive outcome decreases, yet authorities continue operating under the assumption Nancy may still be alive. Cutting-edge DNA technology and private lab partnerships are being fully utilized.

What Happens Next

Investigators say they will not rest. The image of the masked suspect seen on early surveillance footage remains a focal point. Anyone with information — even small details about vehicles, strangers, or unusual activity in the Catalina Foothills around Jan. 31 — is urged to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Office or the FBI immediately.

As Day 87 ends, the Guthrie family clings to hope while preparing for difficult possibilities. Savannah has asked for continued prayers and privacy as they navigate this ordeal, but she remains determined to keep her mother's face and story in the public eye until Nancy is found.

The abduction of Nancy Guthrie has become far more than a local Tucson story. It stands as a heartbreaking national reminder of how quickly safety can vanish and how devastating the silence of not knowing can be. For now, the search continues, new leads are being pursued, and a family waits for the answer that could finally bring them peace.