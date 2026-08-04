New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson shared a personal reflection on his Christian faith this week, writing that he is "so weak without Him, and apart from Jesus I can't do anything."

In a post on X dated Aug. 2, Henderson addressed a common saying about God giving tough battles to the toughest soldiers. He pointed instead to biblical examples of disciples and others who suffered for their faith, noting that God often chooses weak people and empowers them through the Holy Spirit.

"I once thought I was a 'tough soldier' until I met Jesus, I then realized that I'm so weak without Him, and apart from Jesus I can't do anything," Henderson wrote. "I need Jesus daily. The only way that I can truly become who God wants me to be and truly do what God wants me to do, is not by my power not by my might, but only by The Spirit of The Living God. Thank you Jesus."

The message continues a consistent theme for the second-year running back, who has spoken openly about his faith since his college days at Ohio State and throughout his NFL career. Henderson, selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, has repeatedly credited Jesus for both his on-field success and personal transformation.

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During his rookie season, after a multi-touchdown performance against the New York Jets in November 2025, Henderson told reporters on national television: "I've just been staying patient, trusting the Lord's plan – just continue to do my part, and the rest I just leave up to Him. And so I'm thankful that I was able to come out here, and He allowed me to have this success. But I'm so weak without Him. And you know – I really mean this from my heart – I can't do it without Jesus."

He has described a turning point during his time at Ohio State, when recovery from injury and conversations with coaches led him to deepen his faith. Henderson has said he previously struggled with depression, suicidal thoughts and finding identity in football, money and other pursuits. After coming to faith, he has spoken of finding purpose and freedom from those struggles.

"I was accomplishing everything at one point. I had the money, women, but at the end of the day, deep in my heart, I was empty, lost, broken inside," Henderson has shared in interviews. "When I came to Christ, I found healing, true love, true purpose, true identity, and I realized who I truly am and who God always intended for me to be: His son."

His social media bios reflect the priority: "Jesus Saved My Life | Follower of Jesus Christ | Running Back" and similar statements emphasizing that football is what he does while being a child of God is who he is. Henderson regularly posts Scripture and messages encouraging others to turn to Christ, including calls for those who feel "too far gone" to recognize that Jesus came for sinners.

On the field, Henderson contributed significantly as a rookie, rushing for 911 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. He provided explosive plays for the Patriots, including multiple long touchdown runs, and helped the team reach the Super Bowl. He has shared the backfield with veteran Rhamondre Stevenson and has spoken positively about their complementary styles.

Entering his second season, Henderson has participated in the team's offseason program and training camp. He has discussed feeling more relaxed and focused on growth as a player and person, while continuing to emphasize mental preparation, blocking and receiving improvements. The Patriots' running back room remains a point of interest as the team builds around quarterback Drake Maye.

Henderson has also addressed the challenges that come with publicly sharing his beliefs. Earlier in 2026, after posting in response to a situation involving another athlete, he spoke with reporters about conversations with head coach Mike Vrabel.

"I think the biggest thing I know is the cost that it comes with when I share my faith in Jesus Christ," Henderson said. "I have love for everyone, but my love may not look like the world's love. I try to love people through a biblical lens with just grace and truth. I know a lot of people may be offended by it. But I think the biggest thing is just we look at life at two different lenses. I look at it one way; someone else looks at it another."

He added that he does not plan to stop sharing his faith. "I'm not going to stop sharing my faith, you know? I'll continue to share my faith and reach people and just let the Lord use me to reach people with love and truth." Henderson described the discussion with Vrabel as respectful and productive.

Throughout interviews, Henderson has stressed reliance on prayer, Scripture and trust in God's plan amid the highs and lows of professional football. He has noted that the NFL brings significant physical and mental demands, especially after consecutive long seasons, but returns repeatedly to the idea that his foundation rests on faith rather than performance or external validation.

"My life is going to be a whole lot of ups and downs. But I'm no longer building my life on the foundation of football. I'm building my life on the foundation of Jesus Christ," he has said in past comments. He frequently references the need to honor God through daily work and to remain grateful regardless of individual statistics or team results.

As the Patriots prepare for the 2026 season, Henderson continues to balance his role as a dynamic contributor in the backfield with his public expressions of faith. His recent post reiterates a message he has delivered in various forms: dependence on Jesus rather than personal strength.

The 23-year-old running back remains one of the more vocal athletes in the league on matters of faith, using both postgame interviews and social media platforms to point others toward the beliefs that he says transformed his life. Whether discussing on-field patience, personal struggles or broader spiritual themes, Henderson consistently frames his perspective around daily reliance on Jesus.