Travis Kelce returned to Kansas City Chiefs training camp this week for the first time since marrying Taylor Swift, drawing widespread attention and commentary from fans on social media as he begins preparations for his 14th NFL season.

Videos of Kelce taking the field at Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph, Missouri, circulated widely online following practices on July 29 and July 30, prompting a wave of reaction from fans on social media. Some commenters speculated the veteran tight end had changed physically since his wedding, drawing comparisons to his brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, and to Chiefs head coach Andy Reid. Kelce has not publicly addressed the commentary.

Kelce and Swift married on July 3 at Madison Square Garden in New York City in front of roughly 1,000 guests, capping a highly publicized relationship that first became widely known during the 2023 NFL season. Retired NFL tight end and four-time Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski, who attended the wedding alongside longtime girlfriend Camille Kostek, offered his own detailed account of the ceremony in a recent interview with Fox News Digital. "Oh, it was awesome. It really was. It was a magnificent wedding. It was a big one, but it really felt very lovey-dovey," Gronkowski said. He emphasized how personal the event felt despite its scale. "Very intimate. That's what it did for how big of a wedding it was. It was the biggest one I've ever been to. It was very intimate, you know, for such a large-scale wedding."

Gronkowski described being struck by the sheer concentration of famous guests gathered under one roof at Madison Square Garden, an atmosphere he said stood out even relative to other high-profile events he has attended throughout his career. "I have never [seen so many celebrities]. I've been to a lot of events. It was definitely the biggest, most impactful one I've ever been to, with just so many people that you turn around and you say, 'Wow, wow, wow. Like that's that person,'" Gronkowski said. "And like I said, to have that and to have it be so intimate still, it's what made it special." Gronkowski said he had not yet reached out to Kelce directly following the wedding at the time of the interview, and separately praised his former on-field rival for his sustained excellence and longevity at the position heading into his 14th professional season.

Kelce enters the 2026 season coming off a productive individual campaign despite a difficult year for the Chiefs as a team. Kansas City missed the playoffs last season, but Kelce remained a consistent offensive contributor, appearing in all 17 regular-season games and recording 76 catches for 851 yards and five touchdowns. His career total of 1,080 receptions currently ranks as the most among any active NFL player, underscoring the sustained production that has defined much of his tenure with the Chiefs.

Kelce's role within Kansas City's offense is expected to remain significant heading into the coming season, particularly if quarterback Patrick Mahomes is able to fully recover from a torn ACL in time to start the Chiefs' Week 1 matchup. Should Mahomes return as the team's starter, Kelce would once again be positioned as one of his most frequent and reliable targets, continuing a connection between the two players that has anchored much of the Chiefs' offensive identity throughout Kelce's career in Kansas City.

Training camp has historically served as the period during which NFL players work to round back into game shape following the offseason, and multiple current and former players have noted publicly that physical conditioning typically improves considerably over the course of camp as practices intensify and the regular season approaches. Kelce's early camp appearances this year come during a period of significant personal transition following his wedding, a stretch that has included substantial travel, media attention and adjustment to married life alongside his continued professional obligations to the Chiefs.

With training camp continuing over the coming weeks and the Chiefs working to rebound from last season's playoff miss, attention is expected to remain focused both on Kelce's on-field performance and on the broader Chiefs roster as the team looks toward Mahomes' potential return from injury and the start of the 2026 regular season, even as the initial wave of social media reaction to Kelce's early camp appearance has generated its own separate cycle of public commentary in the days since.