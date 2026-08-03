Read more King Charles Reunites With Prince Harry, Meghan and Their Two Children at Highgrove After Four Years King Charles Reunites With Prince Harry, Meghan and Their Two Children at Highgrove After Four Years

Meghan Markle's decision to join Prince Harry and their two children for last month's private reunion with King Charles III at Highgrove House was aimed at presenting a unified family front to Archie and Lilibet, according to veteran royal commentator Jennie Bond.

The Duchess of Sussex traveled to Britain alongside Harry, Archie and Lilibet for the meeting at Highgrove, the king's private Gloucestershire estate, marking the first time Charles had seen his two grandchildren in person in more than four years and the first time Meghan had returned to the UK since 2022. Buckingham Palace confirmed the gathering shortly after it occurred but released no further details or photographs.

Bond, a former BBC royal correspondent, told the Mirror that Meghan's presence at the reunion served an important purpose for how the children experienced the visit. "It's a good thing that [Meghan] was part of the family reunion at Highgrove a few weeks ago," Bond said. She argued that excluding Meghan from the gathering would have complicated the experience for Archie and Lilibet. "The children deserve to see some family harmony: it would have been damaging to have to explain that their mother wasn't invited," Bond said.

Bond also offered her own read on where Meghan's broader focus currently lies, suggesting the duchess's attention remains centered on the family's life away from royal duties. "I think her eyes are firmly set on their lives in California, their children and her business ventures," Bond said.

The Highgrove meeting followed a gradual, incremental thaw in relations between Harry and his father that had been building for months beforehand. In September 2025, Harry and Charles held a private tea at Clarence House, their first in-person meeting in 19 months, which Buckingham Palace also confirmed at the time. That earlier meeting came after Harry told the BBC in May 2025 that his father would not speak to him "because of this security stuff," while expressing hope for reconciliation. "I would love reconciliation with my family," Harry said in that interview. "There's no point in continuing to fight anymore. Life is precious."

Harry and Meghan stepped back from official royal duties in 2020 and relocated to California, a decision that ended Harry's automatic entitlement to UK police protection and has remained a persistent point of tension between the couple and the royal family. Harry has pursued legal challenges over his security arrangements in the years since, losing his most recent appeal earlier this year. That unresolved dispute shaped much of the planning around the Highgrove visit, with reports beforehand questioning whether it would be safe for Meghan and the children to travel given the lack of state-funded protection.

The relationship between Harry and the rest of the family has remained strained well beyond the security dispute, particularly following the 2023 publication of Harry's memoir, "Spare," in which he made pointed and personal claims about tensions with his brother, Prince William, and other family members. Notably absent from the Highgrove reunion were William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, who instead appeared together at a separate public event in Windsor the same day. Royal editor Roya Nikkhah of The Sunday Times has reported that William and Harry have not seen or spoken to each other since Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in 2022, writing that William is unlikely to welcome his father's outreach to the Sussexes.

The Highgrove visit was not the only significant milestone in the family's recent reconciliation efforts. Prior to the meeting, reports had indicated King Charles was open to allowing Harry and Meghan to stay at Highgrove during future UK visits, a gesture some royal watchers interpreted as an effort to offer the couple greater privacy compared with staying at more heavily scrutinized royal residences. Meghan and the children had not previously visited the UK together with Harry since the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September 2022.

Bond's comments reflect one interpretation among several that have circulated among royal commentators regarding the significance of Meghan's inclusion in the Highgrove gathering, with observers broadly divided over whether the visit signals a meaningful and lasting shift in relations between the Sussexes and the wider royal family or represents a more limited, one-off gesture tied specifically to allowing Charles time with his grandchildren.

As of early August, neither Buckingham Palace nor representatives for the Sussexes have provided additional public comment on the Highgrove meeting beyond confirming that it took place, and no further details have emerged regarding whether additional visits or meetings between the two branches of the family are being planned in the near future.