Grammy-winning R&B singer Coco Jones married Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell on Saturday, with footage from their first dance quickly spreading across social media and drawing widespread attention to the wedding of one of sports and music's most closely watched couples.

The ceremony took place Aug. 1, roughly a year after the couple announced their engagement in July 2025. Mitchell, 29, and Jones, 28, had dated since 2023, keeping much of their relationship out of the public spotlight in the years leading up to the wedding. Videos shared by wedding guests, including footage posted by former basketball player Troy Payne, showed the couple's first dance to Musiq Soulchild's "Love," with Jones wearing a veil as she moved with Mitchell through a reception tent draped in cream fabric and floral decorations.

Coco Jones wore a reception gown paired with a flowing veil, while Mitchell wore a cream-colored tuxedo for the occasion, according to photos and video from the celebration shared online. Additional footage circulating from the reception showed the newlyweds singing along to "When I See You" with their guests.

The guest list drew heavily from both the NBA and entertainment worlds. Attendees included NBA players Jaylen Brown, Jalen Brunson and Bam Adebayo, along with singer Ciara and her husband, retired NFL quarterback Russell Wilson. Wilson and Ciara's presence carried particular significance for the couple beyond simple friendship: Wilson connected Mitchell with the event planner who helped arrange his July 2025 proposal, and Jones has publicly described the couple as mentors to her and Mitchell.

Jones previously discussed her wedding planning during a February appearance at the 2026 Grammy Awards, telling PEOPLE at the time that she hoped the ceremony would feel "intimate." Speaking on the red carpet about the planning process, Jones said she was "really excited" about the preparations, adding, "It's amazing."

Mitchell has described his early attraction to Jones as predating their eventual meeting. He had previously sent Jones a direct message on Instagram that she did not see at the time, a message Jones has since said contained "something with a red heart." Reflecting on the missed message, Jones said she believed the timing of their eventual meeting, rather than the earlier DM, was meant to be. "I'm like, 'Oh, good, that wouldn't have worked anyway. I don't want no heart, I don't know you,'" Jones said, recalling her reaction. She said the couple's eventual connection felt fated. "That's how you know it's above us. It's God," she said. "We're meant to be."

Mitchell has previously spoken publicly about his admiration for Jones's professional drive, particularly after accompanying her on her "Why Not More" concert tour. Speaking during Cavaliers media day last year, Mitchell praised her work ethic directly. "She's a special human," Mitchell said. "And you see it in her work."

The wedding capped an eventful summer for Mitchell professionally. He signed a $273 million contract extension with the Cavaliers earlier this year, securing his place with the franchise through 2031, before marrying Jones just months later. Mitchell averaged 24 points per game during the 2025-26 NBA season and earned his second career All-NBA team selection.

Jones has similarly enjoyed a standout year professionally. She has continued building on the momentum from her Grammy-winning success, releasing new singles including "Luvagirl" in March and "Body So Tea" later in the year, while also maintaining an active acting career alongside her music. Jones first gained national attention as both a singer and actress before her Grammy win helped establish her among R&B's leading young performers.

The couple's relationship first became public through a series of joint appearances at high-profile events over the past two years, including Mitchell joining Jones onstage following her performance of "Lift Every Voice and Sing" at Super Bowl LX in February 2026, and Jones attending Cavaliers games throughout Mitchell's playoff run, including a widely shared moment when the two shared a kiss at Little Caesars Arena following Cleveland's Game 7 playoff win over Detroit in May 2026.

As of Sunday, neither Mitchell nor Jones had publicly confirmed the wedding themselves, with news of the ceremony spreading instead through footage shared by guests who attended the event. Fans and entertainment outlets have continued sharing and reacting to the viral wedding videos throughout the weekend, cementing the union as one of the more closely watched celebrity weddings to take place this summer at the intersection of the sports and music worlds.